Assassin’s Creed Mirage Taking Flight Walkthrough

Taking Flight is a mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that can be accessed quite early in the game after the ‘A New Beginning’ main mission. This mission takes place during the game’s third chapter and is pretty simple.

Taking Flight in AC Mirage features Basim’s novice training and initiation into the Hidden Ones. In this mission, you have to collect a package, make your way to the cave where the ceremony is taking place, participate in the ceremony, and fight your mentor at the end.

Make your way to Al-Hasan’s workshop

You will be standing at the edge of a cliff. Continue forward to the edge and jump down. There is no need to worry, as you will land on a pile of hay. Now, you need to follow the marker to the north and go to Al-Hasan’s workshop.

You will also find Rebekah on the way. You can stop and converse with her, although it is not necessary. Once you make your way to the workshop, talk to Al-Hasan, as he will ask you how you are doing. Take the wrapped package he will offer you, and then you can move on to your next Taking Flight quest objective in AC Mirage.

Find the cave entrance for the ceremony

Now, you must reach the cave entrance where the initiation ceremony will occur. You can go to the cave by crossing the wooden bridge near Al-Hasan’s workshop, taking a left, and then crossing another bridge.

Pass all the novices you encounter until you see a large cave entrance with a white banner hanging from the side. This is where the ceremony will take place. A cutscene with Fuladh in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will begin as you enter the cave. He will tell you that it was an honor watching you train.

Follow Fuladh to the altar

Fuladh will tell you that your new robes suit you and that it is time for you to go to the altar. Keep following Fuladh as he will lead you to the altar where others wait for you. Fuladh will tell you about his initiation ceremony on the way, and you will give him the wrapped package during the cutscene.

The cut scene continues as Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage reads you your oath and pledge of loyalty to the Hidden Ones. You will also have to sever your ring finger as a part of the ritual, after which Rayhan will offer you your weapon.

Fight your mentor, Roshan

Another cut scene will trigger in which Roshan will welcome you in Hidden Ones. To end this mission, you must fight her as your equal in a one versus one duel. Roshan will stick to basic combat principles, which can be dealt with quickly by parrying and dodging in AC Mirage.

Do not worry about the outcome of this battle, as it will not be brought to an end. Another cutscene will trigger while you are in the middle of the fight, featuring an injured Nur running toward you.

Nur will inform you that Ali is gone, and the Order took him at night. Roshan will order the men to bring Nur to her tent. Fuladh and Roshan will then decide that it is wise to go to Baghdad. Your journey toward Baghdad will begin with Roshan and Fuladh as your companions.

With this, the Taking Flight quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will end, and the Baghdad Bound mission will begin.