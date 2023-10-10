Assassin’s Creed Mirage All Swords Locations 

AC Mirage features quite a handful of swords, some accessible through gear chests found in different locations. Others are obtained from specific DLCs and Contracts. While the game focuses on stealth gameplay, there will be times when you have to fight your way out. This is where swords come in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Basim wields a sword in one hand and a dagger in one. While swords are your main damage dealers, daggers help parry incoming attacks. In this guide, you will learn all sword locations and how to find them in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

AC Mirage All Swords Locations

As mentioned earlier, you will find some swords in the game world while others are added as part of packs or DLCs. Below are all AC Mirage swords and their locations.

Initiate of Alamut Sword

Location: This is the first sword you will use in your playthrough. It is unlocked automatically during the starting part of the A New Beginning mission.

Perk: Sharpened Blade – When you successfully Parry an incoming attack, the next attack you do deals more damage.

Zanj Uprising Sword

Location: This sword is found in a Gear Chest in the district of Harbiyah. Go to the Metal Factory and climb the stairs to reach the upper area. Walk a few steps to the right to find the Gear Chest there.

Perk: Strike Back – Once you do a perfect Dodge, your next attack deals more damage to the enemy.

Hidden One Sword

Location: You can get your hands on this sword in one of the 9 Gear Chests in the Wilderness region. Make your way to the main building in Abandoned Caravanserai and reach the barred door there. The chest will be right behind this door.

Perk: Venomous – Every fifth hit Poisons the enemy

Rostam Sword

Location: One of the best swords in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Rostam’s sword is acquired once you complete The Weapons Dealer Contract in The Hidden One’s Bureau in Harbiyah.

Perk: Perk: Chain Reaction – Every consecutive Attack deals +5% damage, up to a maximum of +50%

Lightning Sword

Location: This is one of the swords that isn’t found at any location in AC Mirage; rather, it is bought from a DLC. The Lightning Sword is part of the Lightning Weapons pack and can be bought from the in-game store for

Perk: Every third Attack deals 50 Lightning damage to 4 nearby enemies

Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar

Location: This Legendary Isu Sword is obtained once you offer three 3 Mysterious Shards at the Oasis Chamber. You must swim through the water body and get out of the gap. The Chamber’s location will be below the Northern Oasis, where you will get this sword in AC Mirage.

Perk: Blood Price – Maximum health is lowered by 50%, but damage is increased by 50%

Jinn Sword

Location: Similar to Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar in looks, the Jinn Sword is available only in its respective DLC Pack (Jinn Pack DLC).

Perk: Attacks on enemies with Afflictions deal +50% damage

Sand Sword

Location: The Sand Sword is included in the Deluxe Edition DLC of AC Mirage. This is a reference to the Prince of Persia games. You also get the Dagger of Time, a talisman, and an outfit with it.

Perk: Healing Sand – When you kill an enemy during the slowed-down time moment, it will regenerate 20% of your Health