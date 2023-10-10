Assassin’s Creed Mirage Round City Collectibles Locations

Round City is located in the center of the Baghdad map. Like all other regions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Round City is also filled with collectibles scattered throughout its different sections. There are a total of 25 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Round City collectibles.

To help you find all the collectibles in Round City in AC Mirage, we have detailed their locations below along with a Round City collectibles map that highlights every location. Just like every other district of AC Mirage, the collectibles in Round City are also divided into different types, each with its own rewards.

Round City Gear Chest locations

When it comes to gear chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it doesn’t matter which one you collect first. Whatever gear chest that you open first will have the outfit or weapon for that region, while the other chests will always contain upgrade schematics.

Since there are three gear chests in Round City of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will get one outfit, and the remaining two chests contain upgrade schematics of that outfit.

Gear Chest 1

The first Gear Chest can be found in the Shurta Headquarters. From the main entrance, use the tents on the side to climb up the wall and reach the top. Once there, move to the opposite end of the roof. Here you will find a small room with an arch entrance and a Chest placed in front with a red carpet. Open the chest, and you will get Hidden One Outfit as a reward.

Gear Chest 2

The second Gear Chest can be found inside the Al-Jahiz House. To get there you need to break his roof with the help of the red vase placed on the adjacent building. Once inside, move to the ground floor, and there you will find a chest. Open it, and it will reward you with Hidden One Outfit Upgrade Schematic.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Gear Chest 3

The final gear chests can be found inside the Mazalim Courts. Climb up the adjacent walls to reach the rooftop of the courts. Under the dome, you will find a window blocked with wooden planks. Destroy them out with your knife and enter the building. Inside, you will come across a chest. Open it, and you will get Hidden One Outfit Upgrade Schematic.

Round City Lost Book location

There is only one lost book named Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as, which can be obtained from the Palace of the Green Dome. But it is only possible at the end of the story as the book is present behind a locked door which will only get open once you have completed The Serpent’s Nest main story quest.

Round City Enigma locations

There are a total of 2 Enigmas found in the entire Round City map.

Enigma #1: Just Rewards

The first enigma, Just Rewards in Round City can be found simply on top of the Basra Gate located in the southeast of the Round City. To reach the gate, you can move a few buildings ahead to find a good one to climb. Follow up by jumping and climbing to the adjacent buildings and finally on the balcony of the Basra Gate. Here, you will get the Just Rewards Enigma resting on the table.

The Just Rewards Enigma treasure can be found easily from the Shurta Headquarters courtyard. It is on top of a wood crate in the open. You will get Black Abbasid Knight Dye as a reward.

Enigma #2: A Gift For You

The second Enigma in Round City, A Gift for You, can be found on the second floor of a building located between the Palace of the Green Dome and the Kufa Gate. In the same building, you will also find the Qiyan (Singing Girls) Historical Site as well. You need to enter the building using the throwing knife to break the window. Once inside, you will find A Gift For You Enigma on a sofa.

A Gift For You Enigma treasure which is the Bedouin Talisman can be found easily from the mini pond and fountain located at the entrance of the Mazalim Courts.

Round City Dervis’ Artifacts locations

There are a total of 3 Dervis’ Artifacts in the Round City map in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You simply have to find the right NPC and pickpocket them to collect the Dervis’ Artifact treasure.

Dervis’ Artifact #1

The first Dervis Artifact can be found over an NPC in the south of Harem in between the Kufa and the Basra Gate. Just proceed through the street and pickpocket the Artifact from the NPC wandering near the stalls.

Dervis’ Artifact #2

The second Artifact can be found by pickpocketing a female NPC near the southeastern side of the Shurta Headquarters.

Dervis’ Artifact #3

The third and final Artifact can be found by pickpocketing the NPC present on the rooftop of the building located to the west of the Postal Bureau.

Round City Historical Site locations

There are a total of 14 Historical Sites in Round City in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Along with information on how to discover each historical site, we have also provided a Round City map that shows all Historical Site collectible locations in AC Mirage.

Historical Site #1 Animals at Court

On the western side of the Shurta Headquarters, there is a large arched gate entrance. On the left side of it, you will find a tensed rope beside the wall. Grab the rope, and it will take you to the top. Here, you will find a small wooden pole on which you can find the Animals at Court Historical Site.

Historical Site #2 Eunuchs

The second Historical Site of the Round City can be found near Harem. Just move to the south entrance of the building and beside a small door on a raised platform, you will get the Eunuchs Historical Site.

Historical Site #3 Caliph’s Mother

The third Historical Site of the Round City is located in the northeast of the Harem building. Here you will find a small fountain inside a building with multiple arch entrances. Just enter there and you will find the Caliph’s Mother Historical Site.

Historical Site #4 Harem

The fourth Historical Site is also located near the Harem. Just move to the western side of the building. Here you will find stairs opposite the fountain in the center. Climb them up and from the roof, jump over the stone railing and you will find the Harem Historical Site on the edge.

Historical Site #5 Gardens and Power

The next Historical Site can be found near Harem as well. Northwest to the Harem building, you will come across a wooden crane on the rooftop which can be used to jump inside the Palace of the Green Dome. On top of the crane, you will find the Gardens and Power Historical Site.

Historical Site #6 Power of a Caliph

Another Historical Site can be located near the entrance of the Palace of the Green Dome. From the wooden crane used to jump inside the palace, move to the west, and on the last building before the main street, you will find the Powers of a Caliph Historical Site on the rooftop.

Historical Site #7 Qiyan (Singing Girls)

The next Historical Site is located between the Palace of the Green Dome and the Kufa Gate. Climb up on the balcony of the house and you will be able to see the codex inside. Use the throwing knife to break the window on the other side and enter the building from there. Inside, you will find the Qiyan (Singing Girls) Historical Site.

Historical Site #8 Marriage and Divorce

The next Historical Site is located to the west of the Al-Jahiz House. Here you need to enter the arched entrance in between the shops on the street and a few steps ahead, you will find the Marriage and Divorce Historical Site.

Historical Site #9 Al Jahiz

One of the Historical Sites is located inside the AL-Jahiz House. To enter there, you need to climb up to the rooftop of the adjacent building. Once there, pick up the red vase placed there, and throw it on the weak central part of the roof of Al-Jahiz house. Once it is burnt with the explosion of the vase, jump inside and you will find the Al-Jahiz Historical Site.

Historical Site #10 Singing and Poetry

The next Historical Site is located to the north of the Al-Jahiz house. You will find the Singing and Poetry Historical Site on the street near a performing stage.

Historical Site #11 Barid (Postal System)

The next Historical Site can be found near the Postal Bureau. Near the main entrance of the building, you will come across a couple of tables and chairs. Beside them, you will find the Barid (Postal System) Historical Site.

Historical Site #12 Judges and Judicial System

One of the Historical Sites is also found inside the Mazalim Courts. Just head inside the building and in the western chamber, you will find the Judges and Judicial System Historical Site beside a big round table.

Historical Site #13 Education System

The next Historical Site is located between the Mazalim Courts and the Khurasan Gate. Climb up the ladder near a big arch entrance, and on the rooftop, you will find the Education System Historical Site.

Historical Site #14 Shurta

The last Historical Site is located near the western side of the Shurta Headquarters. The Shurta (Police) Historical Site will be open out on the street.

Round City Mysterious Shard locations

There are only 2 Mysterious Shards available in the Round City map in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Both of them are collected by slaying the black-robed Tha’abeen roaming the different areas of Round City. While these NPCs have a route, and you can attempt to kill them at any point on that route, we have suggested the best place to assassinate the target and get the Round City Mysterious Shards collectibles in AC Mirage.

Mysterious Shard #1

The first Mysterious Shard can be found in one of the NPCs standing on the street northwest of the Basra Gate. The NPC is protected by the guards, and they only move away from him when he visits the fountain in the fountain garden in the south of Harem. Assassinate the Tha’abeen to get the Mysterious Shard.

Mysterious Shard #2

The second Mysterious Shard can be obtained by assassinating the NPC walking in the street near the Mazalim Courts or the Postal Bureau.