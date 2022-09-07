Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Offer a Free PS5 Upgrade to PS4 Owners

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be revealed at the Ubisoft Showcase on September 10. And today, The official description seems to have surfaced. According to the description, those who buy the PS4 version will have a free upgrade to the PS5 digital version.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s official description says that main character will be Basim from Valhalla. He is a skilled street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the congested streets of 9th-century Baghdad. He will become a lethal Master Assassin through the Hidden Ones, a strange and ancient organization that will twist his destiny in ways he could never have imagined.

Leaked description of the game also suggest that Mirage will be cross-gen or available on both current and previous-gen platforms. Players who buy the PS4 version will have the PS5 digital version at no additional cost. However, owners of PS4 game discs who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console must purchase the PS5 version separately.

“If you already own the PS4 version of this game, you can get the PS5 digital version at no extra cost and you do not need to purchase this product,” Ubisoft wrote on the page. “PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version at no extra cost.”

More information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be revealed as part of the Ubisoft Forward showcase, which will take place on September 10.