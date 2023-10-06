How To Pass Time In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you are finding it hard to sneak into a restricted area during the day, you might need to pass the time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to try in the night.

Changing the time of day is not a new feature in the franchise, but newcomers may want to learn how to skip time in AC Mirage since the game does a bad job explaining such an important mechanic.

Basically, AC Mirage has a day and night cycle. You can choose to spend time doing all sorts of quests and activities until day turns to night.

However, that, obviously, takes time. Hence, you can opt to speed through from day to night quickly to save real-world time.

The ability to pass time also impacts your playstyle. You can approach the game in multiple ways. We obviously recommend the classic stealthier approach, so skipping time to night is always going to give you an advantage in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to pass time and change the time of day in AC Mirage

You can pass the time by simply finding a bench in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. When prompted, press Triangle/Y on PlayStation/Xbox to sit on the bench. Then press the same buttons to change the time of day.

Something important to note here is that sitting on the bench has a short animation. You will not blend in to escape enemies if they spot you while you are sitting on a bench. Make sure that no one sees you sitting to successfully blend in.

You are going to come across several bench locations during your progression. You can also check your map to see all the benches to pass the time in AC Mirage.

If all else fails, you can always activate your Eagle Vision by pressing left on the D-Pad to highlight the nearest bench.

What happens when you skip time in AC Mirage?

There are various reasons why you are going to need to pass the time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Firstly, some quests only start at a certain time. For example, you will need to change the time of day to night in AC Mirage for a certain quest that only starts at night.

On that same note, nighttime makes it easier to sneak into restricted or heavily guarded areas. Enemies will find it harder to spot you, so always find a bench to pass the time to night before starting a difficult quest.

Furthermore, skipping time resets the inventories of all merchants and civilians in the area. This means that you can pickpocket civilians with pouches and buy/sell from merchants to earn money quickly in AC Mirage.

Something important to note here is how the time of day changes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You cannot change from day to night directly.

If you pass the time in the morning, the time will change to sunset. If you are playing at night, it will change to sunrise.

How to do bench assassinations in AC Mirage

The classic bench assassinations have returned, and they are closely tied to the same benches that you use to pass the time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

As already pointed out, benches are not just for you to change the time of day in AC Mirage. You can also use them to blend into the environment and hide from enemies.

If an enemy does come near while you are sitting on a bench, you will get a prompt to do a bench assassination. You can also whistle to catch their attention.

Press R1/RB on PlayStation/Xbox to quickly get up and assassinate the enemy with your hidden blade in a short cutscene before leading them back to the bench as if nothing happened.