Assassin’s Creed Mirage Old Wounds Walkthrough

You will get the Old Wounds quest after Basim assassinates Al Ghul in the first Order quest of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In this mission, you will reunite with Nehal and settle the argument. This quest will start another chain of quests you can complete in AC Mirage.

I will guide you over completing the Old Wounds quest in AC Mirage.

Reunite with Nehal in AC Mirage

Navigate to the map, and you will find Anbar due northwest. You can travel by mounting your camel and cover the due distance easily. You can also get to Anbar hastily by making your camel run faster in the lands of Baghdad.

In no time, Basim will find himself near his Old Home in AC Mirage. Entering the Old Home will trigger a cutscene that showcases Nehal hugging Basim in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Old Wounds quest.

Both of them then sort out their issues and then converse comedically. Nehal will make fun of Basim’s Clothing, and Basim will make fun of Nehal’s Living Conditions.

As they catch up on each other’s work, Nehal unveils his mission to know more about the symbol in the image below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Nehal mentions that both of them last saw the symbol on an object at the Winter Palace. This concludes with Basim offering a helping hand over Nehal’s Obsession with the symbol. The Old Wounds quest in AC Mirage concludes after the cutscene ends, and you walk out of the place.

Furthermore, this unlocks another Nehal’s side quest called ‘Nehal’s Calling‘ in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Should you complete Nehal’s Calling?

You can progress into this quest or return to the Assassin’s Bureau to report to Roshan after completing your objective to unite with Roshan. Proceeding with either choice will not affect your story at all. Regardless, you must complete three main assassinations later in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Nehal’s Calling led Basim to find the Secret Chamber that holds the Legendary Milad’s Outfit, a great sword, and another dagger. This all can be acquired, provided you have the ten mysterious shards scattered across the districts of AC Mirage.