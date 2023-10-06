Assassin’s Creed Mirage Just Rewards Enigma Location And Solution

Within Round City, the heart of Baghdad in AC Mirage, the Just Rewards enigma solution will have you collecting your treasure from under the Shurta’s nose. As one of the two enigmas within the central ring of Round City, the Just Rewards enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a special one.

AC Mirage Just Rewards enigma location

In the Round City, find the Basra Gate to the Northwest of the Qadi District Office on the map. The enigma will be a little north of the Basra Gate, housed by its backside.

To get on top of the gate, simply take a turn to the side of the gate, where you can see a Blue Carpet hanging by the wall, and some vegetation growing to its left. Further to the left, you will see two metal handles on the wall, placed vertically above each other.

Dash and climb these to scale the wall. You will end up atop the Basra Gate, and at this point, simply walking to the right to the open resting area, you will see a table in front of a notice board and the Just Rewards enigma placed on top of it. Pick it up and open it from your bag to start decoding the clue to Just Rewards enigma treasure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Just Rewards enigma solution

To solve the puzzle and collect the Just Rewards enigma treasure in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, simply proceed directly north of the Basra Gate until you end up at the front entrance of the Shurta Headquarters. Enter the headquarters and take a left turn as soon as you are inside to find the treasure glowing on top of a box. Just collect the reward to unlock the ‘Black Abbasid Knight’ dye for some extra cosmetic customization options.