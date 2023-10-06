Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard Enigma Location And Solution

One of the three enigmas you can find in Harbiyah, A Holy Hoard enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have you searching for buried treasure within a fruit plantation in a monastery to claim a dye as a reward.

AC Mirage A Holy Hoard enigma location

On the northeastern edge of Round City, next to the boundary separating Harbiyah and Karkh is a place called Prince’s Gate. A Holy Hoard Enigma in AC Mirage is located near this place inside a house.

Make your way to the location shown on the map and you will find yourself in a street with a couple of houses you can enter. Enter the house on the left, right next to the stairs as shown below.

Once you are inside the house, you will see a small shelf carved on the wall with a pitcher and different ornament next to it. The Holy Hoard enigma is on this shelf, too, so just interact with it to pick it up.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard enigma solution

As you would have guessed by the name, the buried treasure for A Holy Hoard enigma does indeed lie within a holy place. Open the enigma from your bag to decode it and you will see that it points to some location near water.

The most prominent clue to solving A Holy Hoard enigma in AC Mirage is that the building in the enigma has a cross on it. When cross-referenced with the other clues, this indicates that the Nestorian Monastery is where you need to go. The Nestorian Monastery that contains the buried treasure of A Holy Hoard is to the north of Zubaydiyah at the northern edge of Harbiyah.

Make your way to the location on the map, on foot or fast travel to the monastery viewpoint.

Once you are in the monastery grounds, go to the northeastern edge of the Nestorian Monastery where you will see a bunch of fruit trees. Besides those fruit trees will be another one that towers over all the others and matches the drawing in the enigma.

Move to this tree, and you will see a shabby, ruined wooden boat at its base. Search near that ruined boat to pick up the treasure for A Holy Hoard enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Solving the enigma will reward you with the Tan Abbasid Knight dye, which opens up some more cosmetic color options.