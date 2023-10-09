Assassin’s Creed Mirage Historical Sites Locations

There will be a total of 66 Historical Sites that you can find in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. By interacting with each of these glowing orbs, you can add the names of these historical sites to your codex.

To get a 100 percent completion in all these regions, you must invest your time in finding all these Historical Sites. Once you find them all, you can get the Explorer Trophy and Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

I will cover all five regions in this guide, so read it, as you can determine the location quite easily through this AC Mirage guide.

Harbiyah Historical Site locations in AC Mirage

The Harbiyah Region is one of those regions you will visit quite often during your initial missions in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You will be able to discover Fourteen Historical Site locations in this region. Some of these will be inside the landmarks, so take your time to find each of these and update your codex.

1. Alcohol Production and Consumption

On the northern side of the Harbiyah region, you will find some grape farming fields on the south side of the Ditch Sluice of the Fief. You can identify a Historical Site next to a large rock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

2. Maritime Trading

Next, you can travel east from the Dyeing Factory Landmark and continue towards the port at the end. This way, you can climb a large building to find the Historical Site on top of it in AC Mirage.

3. Expansion of Islam Through Trade

Continue south from the Upper Harbor landmark, and along the way, you can easily spot a Historical Site near the entrance of a Food stall. Interact with it to update your codex.

4. Greeks Bearing Gifts

After entering through the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse, you can go straight toward the Prince’s Palace. However, midway, you will find a Greek stage beside some horses. Once you go there, you can find a Historical Site, so interact with it in AC Mirage.

5. A Difficult Succession

If you continue onwards from the Greek bearing gift Historical Site point, you will discover another Historical Site at the entrance of the palace gate.

6. The Banu Musa Brothers

You can explore some areas by heading west from the Upper Harbor landmark. This way, you can come across the Harbiyah Bureau, where you will find an underground entrance. Jump down and enter the door on your right to find the Historical Site in that room in AC Mirage.

7. Ceramics and Lustrewares

If you are present at the Metal Factory landmark in the Harbiyah Region, you can also find a Historical Site here. It will be open, so walk up to the Historical Site and interact with it to update the codex.

8. Emporium of the World

Make your way to the Qutrabbul Gate landmark in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to discover a Historical Site on the right side near a spice stall.

9. Prisons

To discover the Historical Site near the Damascus Gate Prison landmark, you must head opposite its southern entrance. You can spot a white glowing Historical Landmark near one of the cages in AC Mirage.

10. Pillars of Islam

Travel to the Great Mosque landmark in the Harbiyah Region, and inside, you will find this Historical Site with relative ease. Interact with this historical site to update your codex with the Pillars of Islam.

11. Hajj (Pilgrimage to Mecca)

The Great Mosque also contains another Historical Site on top of the roof. You can find a Historical Site near the Dome, so interact with it to update your codex on Hajj.

12. Kalila and Dimna

You can venture southwestern from the Great Mosque landmark and past some small buildings. One will have an open window, so climb the wall to enter.

Go down the stairs and target the oil pot next to a hatch to blow open a path there. Once you do that, you can enter the ground floor section to find the Historical Site (Kalila and Dimna) in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

13. Abbasid Revolution

This is probably the last spot where you will find a Historical Site, which happens to be the Damascus Gate landmark. Surprisingly, the Historical Site (Abbasid Revolution) will be at the entrance, so you can interact with it to update your codex.

Abbasiyah Historical Site locations in AC Mirage

The Abbasiyah Historical Site is one of those unique regions which houses many cultural and educational buildings in Baghdad. Moreover, you will be able to discover Fifteen Historical Sites in this particular region.

1. Papermaking

You will find a Historical Site on the south side of the Four Markets. Once you get there, you will see an open stall with some books on the table. The historic site will be in front of that table.

2. Slavery

You can find another Historical site on the south side of the Four Markets Landmark. There, you will find some prisoners inside an open tent, and in between these will be the Historical Site.

3. Muhtasib (Market Inspector)

You can continue a little way south from The Four Markets landmark; this way, you will come across another Historic Site. This one will be on top of the gate building, so climb up to interact with it.

4. Abbasid Style

The Hammam landmark is also an important spot that you should not miss out on discovering. Climb onto the roof of the building, and you can spot a Historic Site in AC Mirage.

5. Hammam

You can find this one from the Scriptorium landmark’s south entrance. Once inside, you can go straight; after opening the first door, you will find the Historic Site quite easily.

6. Arabic as a Cultural Unifier

To find this Historical Site, you must find the Cultural Unifier spot in that area. This place will contain books of knowledge, maps, etc. Next to one of these tables, you will find the Historic Site, so you can walk up and interact with it.

7. Translation Movement

If you look around the Scriptorium landmark, you will find another Historic Site near a table with scales. It should not be too hard to miss, so interact with it.

8. Astronomy and Astrology

Follow the marker point in the image above, and you will find a historic site on top of a building next to a large board in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

9. Astronomical Instruments

You can make your way directly to the observatory at the Abbasiyah landmark. By moving towards the north section, you can proceed to climb the roof of this specific building.

10. Majlis (Intellectual Salon)

House of Wisdom is another landmark you shouldn’t miss out on exploring, as it also contains a Historical Site. Head inside from the west entrance, and you will discover the Historic Site next to some bookshelves in AC Mirage.

11. Scientific Method

If you enter the House of Wisdom from the northern entrance and take an immediate left, you will face a Historical Site near a large pillar.

12. Calculating the Earth’s Circumference

This Historic Site is quite easy to discover as it will be present near the entrance of the House of Wisdom landmark in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

13. House of Wisdom

The House of Wisdom is one of the important landmarks that you will come across in AC Mirage. If you enter from the eastern entrance and then climb that gate, you will easily find a historical site on top of it.

14. Healthcare

You can also travel to another important landmark, which will be known as the Great Bimaristan. After entering this building, you can leave the fountain and enter the room where you will see the Historical Site.

15. Dome of the Ass (Donkey)

As funny as the name sounds for this landmark, you will also discover a Historic Site here in AC Mirage. This time you need to climb on top of the Dome of the Ass building, and this way, you will discover the Historic Site on top of the Dome itself.

Karkh Historical Site locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Karkh region is quite prosperous, as you will find a lot of marketplaces and different areas here. Moreover, you will come across Eleven Historic Sites in this specific AC Mirage region.

1. Dhimmi (Non-Muslims)

The first Historical Site you can discover at Karkh will be towards the north side of the Wilderness region. This way, you will reach the Monastery of the Virgins. Once you get there, navigate through that area towards the south side, and you are bound to come across the Historical Site on top of one of the buildings in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

2. Perfumes

To discover the Historical Site at Perfumes, head towards the area between the Oil Maker’s District and Tabik Gate in AC Mirage. You will come across a perfume shop there, and the Historical site will be at its entrance.

3. Abbasid Army

Similarly, you can find another Historical Site nearby if you travel north from the Oil Maker’s district. Continue until you reach the midway between Al-Midhana and the Great Garrison. This time, you will find the historical site at the entrance.

4. Table Manners

You need to journey towards the Cookmen’s Quarter landmark in AC Mirage. Use your parkour ability to get on top of that building, and you will discover the Historical site there.

5. Textiles

If you head in the eastern direction from the Cookmen’s Quarter landmark, then you will be able to discover another historical site. This time, you can find it at a cloth and textile shop on the right side of the stairs.

6. Bazaar

Another Historical Site is present near the Bazaar Landmark in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This one is relatively easier to find as you can climb the shop tents and then follow the path there to find the Historical Site.

7. Center of the World

You will also discover a Historical Site on the east side of the Bazaar building. However, this time, you need to get to the top side of the Bazaar building. Once you get there, you can interact with the Historical Site.

8. Taxes

If you’re passing the Tax Collector’s Mansion, you can also discover a Historic Site here. It will be visible outside his mansion near the stairs.

9. Ghilman (Servant Soldiers)

To discover the Historical Site at the Karkh region, you can head a little west from the Officer’s Club landmark. This way, you can climb a building with a small dome at the top side to find the historical site just next to it in AC Mirage.

10. The Abbasids … and their Rivals

If you continue north from the Officer’s Club landmark and head toward another landmark known as Qasr Salih, you will discover another Historical Site. It will be on top of Trebuchet in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

11. Baghdadi Exports

The last Historic Site in the Karkh region can be discovered at the Baghdadi Exports. You can climb onto the mast of the ship present at the north side of the Prince’s Gate to interact with it.

Round City Historical Site locations in AC Mirage

The Round City Region consists of many important buildings that serve different functions. This will include places such as Harem, Mazalim Courts, Shurta Headquarters etc. In short, you will be able to discover Fourteen Historical Sites in this specific region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

1. Judges and Judical System

The Mazalim Courts are one of the landmarks in the Round City Region, where you will probably run into a Historical Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You will find the historical site next to a large table filled with books.

2. Education System

You can head in the northeastern direction from the Mazalim Courts and make your way towards the Khurasan Landmark. This way, you will find a Historic Site next to an open shop.

3. Shurta (Police)

A Historical Site is present on the west entrance of the Shurta Headquarters in AC Mirage.

4. Animals at Court

If you continue from the Shurta Headquarters’s west entrance, you will also come across another Historic Site. This one, though, will be present on top of the building.

5. Eunuchs

The Historical Site at the Harem Landmark in the Round City region can be easily discovered in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

6. Caliph’s Mother

To discover another Historic Site at the Harem Landmark, you can use its east entrance this time around in AC Mirage. This one will be present next to a water fountain.

7. Harem

Another Historic Site is also present at the west entrance. Climb the boxes first and then jump onto the wall next to get to the roof of the Harem. You will find the Historic Site towards the edge near a Palm tree.

8. Gardens and Power

If you have discovered all the Historic Sites at the Harem landmark, you can head south to discover another one. This historical site will be on top of a giant Trebuchet in AC Mirage.

9. Powers of a Caliph

If you are looking for Historic Sites in the Round City region, you will find one near the Palace of the Green Dome Landmark. This Historic Site can be found on top of a small building.

10. Qiyan (Singing Girls)

There will be another Historical Site next to the one you discovered earlier in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This one will be towards the south side and inside a room. To get to this Historic Site, you must break the wooden patch on the other end to open a way to enter the room. Once inside, you can interact with the Historic Site.

11. Marriage and Divorce

As the name suggests, this Historic Site can be found relatively easily in the open at the center of a tent used for wedding functions.

12. Al-Jahiz

You will find a hidden gear chest in one of the buildings near the Palace of the Green Dome landmark in AC Mirage. Near this specific chest, you will also find a Historical Site inside Al-Jahiz’s house.

13. Singing and Poetry

Searching for the Historical Site will take you north of the Al-Jahiz house landmark. There, you will find a Historical Site next to a bench, so go ahead and interact with it in AC Mirage.

14. Barid (Postal System)

The last Historical Site in the Round City Region will be at Barid, the Postal System. Go inside this place, and you will spot the Historic Site with relative ease behind two workers in AC Mirage.

Wilderness Historical Site locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You will also be able to discover Thirteen Historical Site locations at the Wilderness region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These Historical Sites can be found in Baghdad’s northern and southern sections.

In terms of the northern section, you will find 9 historical sites.

1. Other Palaces

The first Historical site you will encounter in the Wilderness region will be in the city. You will have to travel to the center, and there you will discover it near the entrance of the Palace in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

2. Dur-Kurigalzu

Traveling a short distance north of Baghdad would be best to discover this Historical Site. After venturing through the desert, you will come across the Dur-Kurigalzu Landmark. The Historical Site should be on the south side of this particular landmark in AC Mirage.

3. Founding of Baghdad

Going north from the Wilderness North area and into the open desert would be best. After continuing for a short while, you will eventually stumble across a Historical Site in AC Mirage.

4. Baghdad’s Canals

Head west from the Zubaydiyah area and across the road. You will find a large water hole with some workers digging.

5. Agriculture

This Historical Site is located near a Water Mill landmark in AC Mirage. Once you reach this area, you will be able to discover it near three small water mills.

6. Gates of Baghdad

You can travel in the northeastern direction from the Iron Gate, and in doing so, you will come across a bridge. There, you can find and interact with the Historical site.

7. Zubaydah bint Ja’far

You can spot this historical site at the Tomb of Zubaydiyah landmark near the graves in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

8. Caravanserai

This historical site can be discovered east of the Caravanserai landmark in AC Mirage. You can find it at the entrance there with relative ease.

9. Camels

If you are interested in finding the location for this particular historical site, you can travel a small distance towards the northwestern area of Baghdad.

This way, you can move west from the Wilderness North region and come across this historical site near the Caravanserai. Continue south from this place to where the camels are tied, and you will find the historical site there.

As for the remaining 4 Historical Sites of the Wilderness Region, these can be found in the southern section of Baghdad.

10. The One Thousand and One Nights

To discover this historical site, you can walk towards the D at the end of Baghdad. There, you can roam around until you come across a rocky area. There, you will find the historical side at the entrance of a large stone trove in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

11. Death and Afterlife

You must head north from the Wilderness South region towards the Gate of Mills. You can easily spot this relic near a worker tent in AC Mirage.

12. Silk Roads

You will come across this landmark near the Jajaraya landmark. After reaching this area, head north until you come across a carpet merchant’s shop. The historical relic will be on the right side there.

13. Seleucia-on-the-Tigris

This historic site location can be discovered on the southeastern end of Baghdad. After travelling here, you will come across some ruins, and hidden between them, you will discover the historical site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.