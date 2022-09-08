Assassin’s Creed Mirage Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft Forward event will take place on Saturday, September 10. And we anticipate the full reveal of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Fans think that a new video from Ubisoft suggests that Assassin’s Creed Mirage could be added to Xbox Game Pass.

Assassin’s Creed 15th-anniversary video mainly focuses on Assassin’s Creed history. However, there is an interesting detail at the end. It seems to confirm that Mirage will be coming to several platforms, including Xbox Game Pass and Stadia, on September 10.

The Xbox Game Pass branding could be in the video for two reasons. First, Ubisoft may announce the arrival of titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage, or Ezio Collection to Xbox Game Pass. On the other hand, it may be pointing out games currently available on the service, like Assassin’s Creed Origin. To be fair,

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to be a scaled-down, stealth-focused variation of the franchise. The game would unfold between 860 and 870 years in Baghdad. Players will take the role of young Basim, who was a simple thief at that time. Gameplay features also focused on parkour action, such as slow-motion assassinations, throwing knives, and rooftop hideouts.

Ubisoft+ is an exclusive membership service like Xbox Game Pass or EA Play, and it offers access to over 100 PC games for a single monthly charge. If Assassin’s Creed Mirage is included in the membership, it also makes sense to wait it for the Game Pass. As you know, Game Pass regularly receives Ubisoft+ titles.

On Saturday, the Ubisoft Forward event will reveal the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. And we’ll see if there’s anything new with Xbox Game Pass.