How To Get Ezio’s Costume In Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed has seen its fair share of iconic moments and characters, but nothing can top the character of Ezio. He was one of the first assassins you could play in the series’ early games. As such, every game since Revelations has paid tribute to him by adding his outfit. You can get Ezio’s costume in AC Mirage from Assassin’s Creed Revelations.

Most games of the series have featured Ezio’s robes from Assassin’s Creed 2 or Brotherhood. AC Mirage is the first game to feature his costume from Revelations instead. This guide will tell you how to get this iconic outfit in the game.

Getting Ezio’s Revelations Costume in AC Mirage

If you want to get your hands on this costume, you must create a Ubisoft Connect account and then play the game using that account. Certain missions will be provided to you by Ubisoft Connect. To view these challenges, go to the Challenges tab on the page of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

You can find various challenges, including Community, time-limited, and core challenges. Completing these challenges will result in Ubisoft Connect Units. You can use these to unlock this costume.

Ezio’s Revelations Costume is worth 100 Ubisoft Connect Units in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The players with enough Units already from playing other Ubisoft games will have no difficulty obtaining this costume.

The real difficulty will be for the players who have just made a new account with everything at zero. Unfortunately, there aren’t any methods of farming the Units whatsoever. You must be patient and keep completing the challenges as you continue the game.