Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC Forty Thieves Leaked

A few days after the leak of the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is expected to take place in Baghdad, the game’s DLC has also surfaced. Thanks to a reliable leaker on Twitter, Assassin’s Creed Mirage “The Forty Thieves” has been unearthed via Ubisoft Store.

Previously, we learned Baghdad-focused project was initially being developed as a Valhalla expansion. Since then, it has grown into a fully independent title. Assassin Creed Mirage is expected to be a scaled-down, stealth-focused variation of the franchise.

The Twitter user posted the two photos of Assassin’s Creed Mirage earlier today. And apparently, the game’s first DLC quest has appeared in the images. It is reportedly called “The Forty Thieves.” This information was apparently leaked from the Ubisoft Store.

The Forty Thieves is a well-known tale from One Thousand and One Nights in Iraqi folklore. So, the leaked images seem solid because the game will reportedly occur between 860 and 870 years in Baghdad.

In the original tale, an honest and poor woodcutter named Ali Baba discovers the location of a thief’s hideout and enters using the codeword “open sesame.” The crooks want to kill Ali Baba, but his loyal slave girl foils their scheme. She weds the son of Ali Baba, who maintains the treasure’s location a secret.

On the other hand, we reported that Ubisoft is expected to remove the level system and RPG choices like gender and dialogue. Eagle vision and double murder will come back. The gameplay will also differ from Valhalla, which is less raw and has new animations.

Ubisoft could announce Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and this new Forty Thieves quest the next week. The company will hold the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Saturday, September 10, revealing “the future of Assassin’s Creed.”