More Assassin’s Creed Mirage Details Leaked

Last week, Ubisoft announced the new title in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We will learn more about it at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on September 10. However, more information on the next Assassin’s Creed has been leaked.

YouTuber j0nathan, who previously predicted the name Mirage, has added new information. In a video, (thanks to Rebs Gaming) he stated that we can look forward to more content and mechanics with Basim.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set in Baghdad, will have more NPCs on its streets. This change will be the first time since the Assassin’s Creed Unity was released in 2015. On the other hand, gameplay features focused specifically on lots of parkour action, such as slow-motion assassinations, throwing knives, and rooftop hideouts.

Also, he claimed that Baghdad would be the only city. This place will be split into four distinct zones, each with a boss to defeat. And Baghdad will surround by a desert region, oases, and rivers.

Assassin Creed Mirage is expected to be a scaled-down, stealth-focused variation of the franchise. Previously, Jason Schreier shared that the game would unfold between 860 and 870 years in Baghdad. Players will take the role of young Basim, who was a simple thief at that time.

Ubisoft will remove the level system and RPG choices like gender and dialogue. However, Eagle vision and double murder will come back. The gameplay will also differ from Valhalla, which is less raw and has new animations.

Ubisoft is expected to officially reveal Mirage during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on Saturday, September 10. Also, the company may prepare to re-present the free-to-play game The Division Heartland at the event.