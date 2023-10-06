Assassin’s Creed Mirage All Costumes Locations

As you progress through Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will unlock different costumes throughout your journey. Costumes are cosmetics in AC Mirage, and they only modify the look of Basim. They have no protective ability.

Unlike outfits that provide perks, stats, or abilities to the wearer, the costume is there for Basim’s look. They are worn over outfits you equipped. Costumes will not alter or add any new abilities to your Outfit.

This guide will tell you how you can get all the costumes in the game.

How to find all the costumes in AC Mirage?

There are several costumes in AC Mirage, where some will be awarded to you automatically as you clear a particular quest. Others are purchased from trader merchants, from Ubisoft Connect for Ubi-coins, or found inside a pack that you can buy.

There are around 15 costumes to get in AC Mirage. Here is how you can get them.

White Patient Robe costume

It is an automatic reward you can get while playing The Great Symposium’s main quest in AC Mirage.

Master Assassin costume

Get to the Master Assassin rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and get this costume as a reward.

Initiate of Alamut costume

You can get this when you reach the end-game stages. Play through AC Mirage and you will get it when you finish the game.

Desert Traveler costume

Progress through the story, and you will have the Desert Traveler outfit in your inventory.

Eunuch Tunic costume

You can get an automatic reward while playing The Servant and the Imposter main quest in AC Mirage.

Altair costume

This is the costume worn by the legendary assassin Altair. It is a DLC Ubisoft reward and you can get it from Ubisoft Connect for 60 Ubi coins.

Dhahabi Initiate of Alamut costume

Purchase the Master Assassin Pack for $9.99, and you will find this costume inside in AC Mirage. You can do this from the in-game store.

Dhahabi Master Assassin costume

Purchase the Master Assassin Pack for $9.99, and you will find this costume inside.

Roshan Dhahabi costume

Purchase the Master Assassin Pack for $9.99, and you will find this costume inside. You can get this costume in AC Mirage from the in-game store.

Rayhan Dhahabi costume

Purchase the Master Assassin Pack for $9.99, and you will find this costume inside.

Basim Valhalla costume

It is a DLC Ubisoft reward, which means you can get it from Ubisoft Connect in exchange for Ubi-coins.

Far East merchant costume

It can be purchased from a trader merchant for 500 Dirham in Baghdad Bound quest.

Treasure Hunter costume

Search and collect all of Dervis’s Artifacts. Once all the Artifacts are collected, you must return them to Dervis to get the Treasure Hunter costume.

Scholar costume

Search for every Lost Book in Baghdad to have this costume in your inventory in AC Mirage. Roam around each district of Baghdad and collect every Lost Book you can find. Once you have all the books and cannot find them anymore, travel to the Scholar District.

Walk towards the House of Wisdom and trade all Lost Books for a Scholar costume.

Ezio Revelations costume

This is the outfit worn by Ezio in Assassin’s Creed Revelations. It is a DLC Ubisoft reward, which means you can get it from Ubisoft Connect for 100 Ubi coins.