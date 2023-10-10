Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ali Ibn Muhammad Investigation Walkthrough

Ali Ibn Muhammad is the rebels’ leader, who the Order captured in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. He is a prominent figure for the rebel cause; you must complete some cases to find and liberate him.

This will include solving cases to find Nur’s Contact to meet the merchant first. Then, you must head to the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse and find clues to Ali’s location. During your venture, you will also meet with Beshi, the second in command of the rebels.

Once you liberate some of his rebel friends, you will learn that Ali Ibn Muhammad has been taken to the Damascus Gate Prison. You must break into this restricted prison area, filled with many guards. Once inside, you will need to save Ali and escape that area.

To complete this Investigation to save Ali Ibn Muhammad in AC Mirage, you will have to undergo a lot of objectives.

This objective will be initiated after you meet with Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. She will be present at the Bureau, so head there and then talk to her. Basim will then ask her about the people in the Shari District. Roshan will answer that the people there are sympathetic towards the rebels.

Moreover, she will mention that Nur mentioned a new contact who happened to be a merchant among the dyeing leather factory workers. Now, your objective will be to meet with Nur’s contact. He can be found at the dyeing factory, so you must take your time to discover him.

Follow the marker, and after reaching the appointed location, you will need to scan the area to identify the right place. In short, you must go towards the north side of the Dyeing Factory to meet this contact in AC Mirage.

Discover Ali’s whereabouts

After entering the shop, a cutscene will play in which Basim will speak to the merchant, who, as it turns out, is an old companion named Dervis. You can then inquire about Ali’s whereabouts from him. He will tell you to head to a nearby prison area to find clues on Ali Ibn Muhammad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

After speaking with the merchant Dervis, your objectives will change, and you will have to search the outpost to discover Ali’s whereabouts. You can use the buildings and perform parkour abilities to get to the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse area. Once you get there, stick to the rooftops and avoid being seen by the guards in that area.

Once you enter the restricted area, you will find two guards conversing on the floor. Close in the distance and hide in the haystack next to them. Then, you will need to eavesdrop on the guard, and during their conversation, you will hear one of them complaining about the scribe.

Now, you will need to find the prisoner’s records. You can look around that area and eliminate the nearby guards. One of these guards will be a scribe, so you can collect the key from his corpse after you kill him.

Use the key to unlock the door that leads to the scribe’s quarters in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Once you enter, you will find the prisoner’s record on the table next to the scales. You can collect it, and Basim will learn that it is a list of prisons, and all of these are paired with different marks.

To liberate Ali Ibn Muhammad in AC Mirage, you will need to contact the rebels, and for that to happen, you need to find Beshi. Follow the marker and head towards the west side of the Upper Harbor landmark to meet this NPC character.

You can use your eagle vision to spot this character, and you will find him rallying some people toward the rebel cause. Speak with him and tell him that you are with Nur. You can ask him to help you save Ali, but Beshi will answer that half of his men have been captured and are held at the harbor further up the road.

Free the Rebels at the harbor

You must first free these rebels to enlist them towards your mission to liberate Ali Ibn Muhammad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You can use Enkidu’s eagle vision to scout the area ahead and mark the guards patrolling the harbor area. Once you get a hold of their locations, you can eliminate them one at a time and clear the area.

You can then get onto the ship and free the prisoner being held hostage there. Follow this same route to find the other prisoners in that area. One of these will be present inside a locked room on the right. The last prisoner will be on the left side near a large haystack. After freeing them, you can regroup with Beshi at the docks in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Find Al-Ghul

He will appreciate you for saving his friends and will instruct you to find a person named Al-Ghul. He is a hidden order member; it will be tricky to find this mysterious person. Moreover, Al-Ghul takes enemies of the Caliphate and makes them do intense labor in the desert. These enemies include thieves, prisoners, rebels, etc.

He will mention that Ali might have been taken by him weeks ago. However, during Beshi’s conversation, one of the rebels will speak up, saying that Ali has been taken elsewhere for interrogation. Basim will then ask that rebel to show him the marking. This way, he can locate Ali, eventually leading them to find Al-Ghul in AC Mirage.

Beshi will then offer to be bait and get captured by the guards to be taken to this place to dig and pose as a captive. He will also provide a Khidmat Token and tell you about the watermill location where his rebels will regroup. When this conversation ends, you will have completed the case and meet with Ali’s second-in-command.

Jailbreak

You will now have new objectives, earning you a passage inside the Damascus Gate Prison. You can go with either of the following ways:

1. Speak with the merchant

You can interact with the merchant and offer him a (Merchant-Favor Token x1) to enlist him to aid you in entering the prison. This way, the merchant will instruct you to pose as his helper, and you can carry a box and then enter the Prison area along with the merchant.

Once inside, you can navigate the prison area and search for Ali’s whereabouts. Your search will take you to the dungeon, where he is tortured. You can save him and then proceed to find clues about the order member Al-Ghul in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

2. Speak to the rebel

You can head east from the Damascus Gate Prison in AC Mirage to find the rebel. After you speak with this rebel, he will ask for proof to trust you. You can present him with a Power Favor Token (x1) and tell him that Beshi said you can gain a favor using the Khidmat token.

Hearing that, the rebel will be motivated that you are on his side and will tell you he will take care of the guards. After that, you can climb the wall to enter the Damascus Gate Prison and let the rebels do the hard work for you by killing the guards.

Use this distraction and enter the building by sneaking behind them. You can then navigate through that place and kill the guards that come your way in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

After that, unbar the door that leads to the prison cells and take care of the guards patrolling that area. Seeing as all the cells are empty, Basim will assume that Ali has been taken somewhere beneath the prison and is most likely tortured, so you need to hurry up to his location.

You can then follow the path down the stairs to reach the lower level of the prison area and unbar the door. You can simply follow the voice and sneak to their location. Assassinate the Jailer and then free Ali in AC Mirage.

However, Ali will mention going to the guard’s quarters. According to him, the prison guards serve Al-Ghul. If you can find their orders, you can determine Al-Ghul’s location.

Escape the Prison Area

After Ali leaves, your objective will be to escape the prison in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. You must fight out of that area, as the guards will be alerted to your position.

You can jump off the prison wall and escape that area. It will be a high fall, so you should heal yourself after this leap. Once you clear that area, your mission to liberate Ali Ibn Muhammad will be marked as complete.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Ali ibn Muhammad Investigation clues

During the Investigation to save Ali Ibn Muhammad, you will come across the following investigation clues in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. These include that Ali was considered the rebels’ leader and was targeted by the Order.

Once arrested, he was shifted from prison to prison, so you can get a list of prisons, all paired with different marks. Furthermore, Ali Ibn-Muhammad was taken to the Damascus Gate prison and tortured for information about the rebels’ whereabouts.

Lastly, the guards serve Al-Ghul, a member of the Order, so completing this case will allow you to investigate Al-Ghul’s case next in AC Mirage.