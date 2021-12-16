The worlds and timelines of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla collide in the newly released crossover stories for both games. In this guide, we will be letting you know how to start the Assassin’s Creed Crossover stories from both Valhalla and Odyssey.

How to Start Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

First, we will be covering how you can begin the crossover story DLC from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and then how to start it from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So, here is what you need do:

How to Start the Crossover Story from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Before you begin with the crossover story, it is recommended that you make sure that the campaign is finished.

If the whole of the main story isn’t completed yet, then at least Chapter 1 must be finished, as things can be complicated for you once you begin with the story.

When you want to begin the AC Odyssey Crossover story, head towards port of Sami at the isle of Kephallonia.

Now, you will have to look for Cruise Barker to start the quest “A Great Escape” which will be later called as “Those Who Are Treasured”. Once you get access to this quest, you can now begin with the crossover story DLC.

How to Start the Crossover Story from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla should look for “A Fated Encounter” quest in order to begin with this story.

One must complete certain requirements to be able to access this quest. Complete Valka’s questline which allows her to settle in Ravensthorpe. Now, you should work to make the settlement reach level 4.

When you achieve the above-mentioned prerequisites, then you are one step closer to begin the AC Valhalla crossover story.

Next, you need to speak with Edyt at Ravensthorpe to initiate the quest “A Fated Encounter” which is available on the Ravensthorpe quest list. So, just mark it on the map and make your way towards Ravensthorpe.

After this point, make your way towards Isle of Skye to reach Ancient Greece and meet Kassandra to begin with the journey.

So, this is how you can begin with both the crossover stories in both Assassin’s Creed games involved. We hope that this guide helps you to begin this fun DLC easily and without any confusion.