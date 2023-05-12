Assassin’s Creed 4 Mayan Stelae Locations and Puzzle Solutions

By Haider Khan

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has always been known to give room to different secrets and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is no different. Unlocking the secret door in Tulum is an Achievement/Trophy worth 30 Gamerscore.

The secret door in the Tulum can only be opened after the player has collected each of 16 Mayan Stones scattered throughout the game’s world.

Note: While playing the story-mode, players automatically collect a stone.

The stones which you need to collect are:

  • Isla Providencia x2
  • New Bone x1
  • Misteriosa x2
  • Santanilla x2
  • Pinos Isle x2
  • Long Bay x1
  • Cape Bonavista x1
  • Mantanzas x1
  • Cat Island x1
  • Great Inagua x1
  • Tortuga x1
  • Tulum x1

Refer to the video to know the exact locations of these Mayan Stones and how to obtain them as it requires you to align different objects in your vicinity.

Related Topics
About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...