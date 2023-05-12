Assassin’s Creed 4 Mayan Stelae Locations and Puzzle Solutions

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has always been known to give room to different secrets and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is no different. Unlocking the secret door in Tulum is an Achievement/Trophy worth 30 Gamerscore.
The secret door in the Tulum can only be opened after the player has collected each of 16 Mayan Stones scattered throughout the game’s world.
Note: While playing the story-mode, players automatically collect a stone.
The stones which you need to collect are:
- Isla Providencia x2
- New Bone x1
- Misteriosa x2
- Santanilla x2
- Pinos Isle x2
- Long Bay x1
- Cape Bonavista x1
- Mantanzas x1
- Cat Island x1
- Great Inagua x1
- Tortuga x1
- Tulum x1
Refer to the video to know the exact locations of these Mayan Stones and how to obtain them as it requires you to align different objects in your vicinity.