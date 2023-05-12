Assassin’s Creed 4 Mayan Stelae Locations and Puzzle Solutions

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has always been known to give room to different secrets and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is no different. Unlocking the secret door in Tulum is an Achievement/Trophy worth 30 Gamerscore.

The secret door in the Tulum can only be opened after the player has collected each of 16 Mayan Stones scattered throughout the game’s world.

Note: While playing the story-mode, players automatically collect a stone.

The stones which you need to collect are:

Isla Providencia x2

New Bone x1

Misteriosa x2

Santanilla x2

Pinos Isle x2

Long Bay x1

Cape Bonavista x1

Mantanzas x1

Cat Island x1

Great Inagua x1

Tortuga x1

Tulum x1

Refer to the video to know the exact locations of these Mayan Stones and how to obtain them as it requires you to align different objects in your vicinity.