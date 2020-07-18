Best Microphone Isolation Shield and Reflection Filters for Audio Clarity

Before we dive into the best microphone isolation shield and reflection filters, let’s talk a bit about sound. Voice travels in waves when you create a sound it will spread in a wave-like pattern throughout a space.

Often you have seen people stand inside of large booths or rooms that have padding on walls. The reason behind it is to constrict the waves from reflecting back into the mic. So this means some materials absorb sound better than others.

Materials which are harder, reflect voice better, that is why people use soft porous materials to dampen echos. Mostly they use acoustic foaming which is the best way to avoid reverb from being caught in their microphones.

People use the advantage of these materials and place them in positions that would dampen echo or reverb. But covering a room with these dampening materials, might not be possible, it will change the aesthetics of the room.

Room treatment can be expensive. Creating a booth is not an inexpensive option either, so where do people on a budget go?

This is where we start talking about the purpose of the best microphone isolation shields and reflection filters. Well first off, these things are pretty reasonably priced and don’t require you to renovate your whole room.

Second, these are portable and can be placed wherever you want to place them. You just put them on your mic stand or in front of it to dampen the noise reflections.

Of course, it is not a full-proof way to do things, but it is still better than nothing. You will be able to get plenty of results at a fraction of the costs of renovating your room.

While you will get the best results from creating a booth as they have in studios. But for purposes like streaming or recording videos, we feel isolation shields and reflection filters work just fine.

Let us talk about somethings you need to consider when buying the best microphone isolation shields and reflection filters.

What to look for in a Microphone Isolation Shield?

So you are about to buy your first isolation shield and reflection filter, what are some things you should look out for? First is portability, second would be weight, third would be what kind of attachment does it have. Finally, it will boil down to your preference and budget.

Portability

So portability is a very important factor if you cannot easily assemble and take it around it is not a good one. These reflection filters are often made of acoustic foam and a metal frame that holds it and is often very large.

Because there can be instances where you have to move the place where you are recording, portability matters. It might be the place where you record your sound in the house is crowded or is getting painted.

What if you are traveling? Taking such a huge filter around would be an issue. So keep portability in mind when choosing any isolation shield and reflection filter.

Weight

Weight is essential not just for portability but also for the fact that most of these are attached with mic stands. If the reflection filter is too heavy or something, it will just tip the mic stand.

So a lightweight reflection filter will help not only when you are traveling around with it but with attaching it. There are desktop isolation shields and reflection filters as well. But they are for people who are recording on their computers.

Attachments

Not all people are comfortable recording on a desktop though, that is why most of these have mic attachments. They need to summon the voice deep from within them to sound their best.

But if you are doing casual streaming for instance or recording a video for youtube, then desktop versions are the best. But for most other audio applications, like recording a song, maybe doing voiceovers, the one with mic attachments are preferred.

Always make sure that the filter’s attachment is compatible with your mic stand otherwise you will need a new mic stand to accommodate the filter.

Budget

If you are going for an isolation shield and reflection filter, you are probably on a tight budget. If you had a lot of money to spare, you would try to soundproof your room instead or create a booth.

So buying a really expensive filter would be a waste of money as you do not get rid of reverb hundred percent from it. But for your sake, we have included not only budget isolation shields and reflection filters but also a premium option.

Best Microphone Isolation Shield and Reflection Filters for Audio Clarity

Best Overall Monoprice Microphone Isolation Shield Desktop and Stand Compataibility The Monoprice Microphone Isolation Shield comes with feet and a mic stand mount. So whether you want to do a relaxing stream or singing your lungs out, you can do both with it.

A metal exterior helps reflect outside noise and acoustic foam padding inside helps isolate your voice. This way you are getting the best audio clarity from your microphone.

So the Monoprice Isolation Shield is a bit on the heavier side, so if you are planning on using it with a mic stand, make sure it has enough weight to not tip over.

Other than that, we feel that this microphone isolation shield is pretty decent for its price. It does the job right, with a perforated metal backplate that not only reflects outside noise but also allows the inside noise to seep out if the foam can’t dampen it all.

This way the noise is dampened significantly and you get a warmer and more crisp tone from your microphone. It also comes with a mic attachment so you can attach your microphone right in front of the shield at an appropriate distance.

With three rubberized feet, you can use this for desktop applications as well, so you are getting two for the price for one here. Pretty solid deal if you ask us.

Not only that, but this thing can also fold and expand if you want to either speak from a bit further away or speak closer to it. This gives you more audio freedom, so you are not bound by the shield’s capabilities.

Lastly, this thing can fold easily, but the heavyweight does reduce its portability during travels. Otherwise, we feel this is a pretty decent Isolation Shield from Monoprice.

Best Premium Aston Microphones Halo Portable Microphone Reflection Filter When Money is Not a Subject So here we have something a bit more on the expensive side, this filter is more for the professional scene if anything. The Aston Microphones Halo Portable Microphone Reflection Filter is as big as its name.

The name is not only a mouthful but so is its size, meaning it is big. The Halo Portable Microphone Reflection Filter can hold any mic in it without problems.

A big mic size will not be a problem with this portable microphone reflection filter. This filter is big enough to house any microphone in it and be able to isolate any noise.

This reflection filter does not have a metal shield behind it, it is one thick dense acoustic foam. The whole thing is designed to dampen noise from reflecting into the microphone.

The perk of not having a metal plate is that this thing is extremely lightweight. So you can carry it around without any problems but traveling with it might be an issue due to its design.

It is a dome-shaped reflection filter that not only isolates your voice and reflects noise from the front and sides, but also the top and bottom. So you are getting pretty much a good isolation factor with this filter.

So this filter works best where there are reflective floors and ceilings so that the voice does not bounce back from them to the mic. The Halo Portable Microphone Reflection Filter from Aston Microphones is perfect to create a professional environment anywhere.

This comes with a stand mount to attach it with, the lightweight also gives you the freedom to choose your mic stand. Whether you have a heavy expensive one or a cheap affordable on, this filter will not topple the stand.

But if you are spending the amount of money on this filter, then you probably don’t have a shortage of cash.

Best Budget Pyle Recording Shield Box Hold Your Voice in a Box Here we have a more unique solution to audio clarity, the Pyle Recording Shield Box. It is literally a box padded with acoustic foam from within to isolate the microphone from outside noise.

Why think out of the box when you get noise-free experience from within it? The Pyle Recording Shield Box is a rather unique take on isolation filters.

If you are not good with your hands and cannot do a DIY isolation filter, this is the next best thing. It is literally a box with padded foam from within in which you can place your mic and isolate noise.

Weight-wise this thing is not very heavy since it is practically just a fancy box with padded foam inside. But that does not make it ineffective, in fact, this is a really effective way to isolate noise.

The box and the foam can be separated as well, in fact, these come separately and you have to assemble it. This makes it quite portable and easy to transport. The size is pretty small so you will not able to put in full-size microphones inside it.

There is a zipper on the back to install cables of the microphone inside the box. This is a desktop solution, so if you are looking for something for a mic stand, maybe something different would be better.

But on a budget, this is the best thing you will get, in fact, if you make your own desktop filter you only save about $20. If you do not want the hassle of building one, this is the best thing you can.

Though we would advise you to spend a little more on our best overall and get a desktop and stand compatible filter. Since there is nothing more to this isolation filter than a box and acoustic foam that you can purchase in bulk.

Also Great Neewer Foldable Microphone Acoustic Isolation Shield Foldable and Easy Filter So here we have another affordable reflection filter, the Neewer Foldable Microphone Acoustic Isolation Shield is portable and has a durable build.

With a perforated metal plate to reflect noise from coming in and seep noise out, providing a great audio clarity experience, the Neewer’s Isolation Shield is worth its value.

The one downside of having a metal backplate though for reflecting noise is none other than added weight. But with a solid mic stand, you will never have a complaint about the weight.

The best part about this isolation shield is that it is foldable and has a curved angle to it. The curved angle is special as it blocks off noise not only from the back but also from the sides.

This helps in reflecting various noises, specifically your own noise after it reverbs in the room. Your own voice can also reflect on walls and bounce back to the mic creating a reverb effect. A dome or curved shape filter helps prevent that effect.

The acoustic padding is dense and thick enough to dampen any noise that you throw at it. It kills off any echos that you might experience without an isolation shield.

One of the biggest advantages of this isolation shield is it can be folded flat and be taken anywhere, making it the best for traveling around with it.

It is also reasonably priced, there is that perk as well, it can be bought for $70 on Amazon.

The pioneers of isolation shields and reflection filters bring this affordable and lightweight filter. The RF-X SE Electronics Portable Vocal Booth is a great isolation filter made for professional environments.

SE electronics has been the one with patented technology for isolation shields and reflection filters. They have a variety of these available in their store for various purposes.

Whether you want one for recording your own voice or even if you want one to record guitar audio, they have some of the finest filters in the market.

This particular one is for vocals and isolates the mic from noise and reflections of your own voice. The design is a curve to block noises from the side as well and avoid any reverb.

the problem with this isolation filter, however, is that it is not foldable. Though the weight is light and this does help with portability, but traveling with this might be a bit difficult.

It can be mounted on to a mic stand with its attachment and the lightweight helps in keeping the stand from tipping over.

6 – Neewer Tabletop Compact Microphone Isolation Shield with Tripod Stand

This one by Neewer is for the streamers out there and for people who have a podcast. So the Neewer Tabletop Compact Microphone Isolation Shield with Tripod Stand is what its name suggests, a desktop isolation shield.

It comes with its own tripod making it also a tripod stand for microphones that do not include one. This gives you the benefit of having a 2-in-1, an isolation shield, and a tripod.

But you will still require a shock mount for the microphone, so hope that is included with it. The shield has a metal plating to reflect noise from your computer fan or any other noise coming from the other side.

The inside padding dampens echoes and reverbs efficiently and the curved design helps in isolating voice from a 180-degree angle. This helps with voice clarity while you are streaming or recording a podcast.

This isolation shield is specifically beneficial for Youtubers and other people who stream games. This way the noise from their system fans can be reflected easily.

7 – Marantz Professional Sound Shield Live

The Marantz Professional Sound Shield Live is an isolation shield by the company which creates microphones and other audio equipment. It is a pretty renowned brand and has a lot of AV solutions.

The professional sound shield is pretty big in size, it is meant for professional recordings in specific. The huge size also helps in isolation of the microphone properly giving a more crisp, warm, and dry sound compared to a noisy reverb you would normally get.

The outside metal plate has a perforated mesh surface to keep it light while reflecting any noise conveniently. But even though it is light the acoustic foam is dense and creates a perfect sound experience.

It is a brand that professionals prefer all around the world and has many other products as well. There is also a compact and foldable version available for a lower price for those on a budget.