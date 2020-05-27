Managed vs. Unmanaged Switches: Which One is for You?

Ever wondered how everyone at your office can access the main server? Or how all those cameras at your workplace are giving a preview on one screen? Where are all these Ethernet cables going off to? Well, they are being connected to either Managed Switches or Unmanaged Switches.

Ever heard of the terminology LAN or Local Area Network? To effectively create a network, you need a switch. But which one do you buy? A managed or unmanaged one? Well, the answer to that is simple: according to your need. But since it is difficult to decide without knowing what either of these does, we will help you out by explaining both of them. First of all, we need to understand, that an Ethernet Switch is effectively required to create a network.

Unmanaged Switches

Earlier on, Ethernet Hubs were the go-to for creating small networks. There are many disadvantages to using an Ethernet Hub. The biggest being that a hub shares bandwidth, so if one device is going gung-ho with the bandwidth, others will suffer.

Another problem with hubs was that they do connect computers together, but will not discriminate one from the other. So, for instance, you are sending someone a message who is connected to a hub, everyone who is connected to it will receive it. Hub just copies the message and sends it to every port available.

But what if you take away all of these advantages? You can create a better network if you got rid of all those problems. That is exactly what unmanaged switches do. They do not share the bandwidth, every user on the port gets the full bandwidth of the network.

So if you are downloading a file from the server, others connected to the server via the same switch will not be affected. This is what essentially makes an Ethernet Switch superior.

Also, an unmanaged switch recognizes and saves MAC addresses. Every device has a MAC address, even your smartphone has one. This helps an Ethernet device recognize each and every device, so if you send a message to one person, only they receive it.

Because the MAC address of that person’s device is saved to the table on the unmanaged Ethernet Switch. You can connect cameras, printers, computers, and servers to an unmanaged switch. But that is mostly the limitation of an unmanaged switch, you cannot do much more with it. But these are cheaper compared to managed switches.

Managed Switches

If you have ever worked a desk job, you must have had network issues once in a while. Promptly you call for an IT technician to fix this issue so you can work. The IT technician accesses the server and fixes the issue almost immediately. He does so by accessing the switch through the software which helps him in controlling and monitoring the network. A switch that allows you to do that is a managed one.

So what a managed switch does it give you more control over your whole network. There are many ways you can do that. Some switches offer software, others have a console port, most use HTTP. Once you access the switch, you can manage the functionality and configure the switch.

So basically you get all the goodness of an unmanaged switch, along with more control over who does what. Mostly, technicians are hired to configure and setup managed switches because it requires some technical knowledge.

But once you have the knowledge, you can do so much more with your managed switch. You can restrict access and bandwidth of a certain device or give it full access. You can monitor activity on a device as well, so if you are watching cat videos on youtube, your IT technician probably knows. So always be friendly with your IT technicians!

Jokes aside, this is not the extent of what you get with managed switches. One big advantage of having these compared to unmanaged switches is the security over your network. So if you have sensitive data that you do not want everyone to see, you better get managed switches. Also, one very important function that you get with one of these is the ability to create VLAN.

If you do not know what a VLAN is, it is basically a virtual network, which is a sub-network under one Local Area Network. Do not be confused, VLAN just creates a network of devices that are required to communicate with each other frequently. So if you have different departments, the IT technician can create a VLAN for each department under the main Local Area Network or LAN.

These days you can also find managed switches with layer 3 support, that essentially turn it into a router. But it can be a tad bit expensive than a normal one.

Which one is For You?

It is as simple as this if you are planning to buy a switch for something like a LAN party for playing games with your friends, buy Unmanaged Switches. If you want to create a network for let’s suppose a business, a managed switch will provide you more control and management along with the ability to monitor your network.

Managed switches are expensive than unmanaged ones, so buying one for something like a LAN party is an unwise decision. Like we said, in the end, it all falls on what do you want the switch for in the first place.