Heavy vs Light Mouse for Gaming: Does Weight Matter for Gaming?

You might have seen added weights on your high-end gaming mouse. Like the Logitech G502, which has added weights to increase the weight or to make it lighter. Now, the debate is usually whether a light mouse is good or a heavy one. Both have their own perks and cons that we need to understand.

Most of these advantages and disadvantages are usually linked to your gaming habits. And to top it off, you need a different kind of mouse pad for either of them. People tend to believe that heavier mice are going to be more durable. But even the lighter mice these days are so durable that you will not see any difference in durability.

So a heavier mouse, of course, will be harder to move at fast speed. It will be harder to lift and put back as well. So people who use heavy mice, tend to use high DPI settings. This allows them to not lift the mouse and be able to move the pointer around. A heavy mouse means more accuracy though, so if you are more into accuracy than anything, maybe a heavy mouse is for you.

But when it comes to mobility, a lighter mouse works the best. As you can move it really fast, lift it up and reposition it very quickly and get back to gaming. But that means you will need a mouse pad to go along with it.

Heavy vs Light Mouse for MMO/MOBA

In MMO/MOBA games, like Dota or League of Legends, mouse weight does not matter very much. This might be the only genre of gaming in which you will not care whether your mouse is heavy or light. Since you do not require pinpoint accuracy for unleashing your skills as there is no headshot system in these games. You just need high DPI settings and a mouse with a lot of buttons to map your skills to.

With so many buttons, the mouse design tends to be thicker and bulkier anyway. The higher DPI settings are very suitable for this genre so that you can scroll across the map without lifting your mouse very often. But a lighter mouse will work just as fine as a heavier one for MMO/MOBA games.

Heavy vs Light Mouse for FPS Games

So those of you who like FPS games, most of these people go for a light mouse for mobility. They also pair it with a mouse with a friction surface, that will give you better control movement. Now with a lighter mouse and a medium DPI setting, you can actually get some really neat flicker shots.

In games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you need to have quick and precise mouse movements. That is where a lower DPI and light mouse shines the most when you want a quick pointer movement.

But if you are into sniping, you might consider a heavy mouse with high DPI and a smooth surface mouse pad. This will give you more control over your aim and accuracy.

Heavy vs Light Mouse for General Purposes

Usually heavier mice allow you for better accuracy with your pointer. But it does make lifting the mouse a huge drag. But these days, lighter mice are more prevalent in the market, for example, check the Razer mice, most of them are very lightweight. But it is also true they are mostly made for FPS gaming, but they can also be used for general gaming purposes.

While most mice which are heavier come with adjustable weights to make it light and heavy according to your needs. So this just means that in the end, this argument can only be answered in one way. That whether the mouse is heavy or light if you are good with it, then that is your kind of mouse.

Of course the weight of the mouse does also affects the type of grip you use on the mouse. So when you are choosing a mouse always think these things through.