FPS Mouse Sensitivity Guide: How to Improve your FPS aim

So, you have finally bought the FPS gaming mouse for playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with your friends. But for some odd reason, the mouse sensitivity does not feel very great. It can be a problem for just about anyone to adjust FPS mouse sensitivity for the first time.

But we will try to guide you through some of the ways in which you can calibrate your mouse sensitivity. It will allow you to get a better aim at your enemies in FPS shooter games and you can change it in the future accordingly.

FPS Mouse Sensitivity Guide

There are a few ways to go with when it comes to adjusting mouse sensitivity for any mouse. But FPS mice are designed for shooter games, which require precise aims to pull off headshots. Pulling off headshots might be difficult at first, but practice makes you perfect.

Though we do not promise you perfection right from the bat. As it will take time to find the right sensitivity adjustment for you. But let us explore the three ways you can adjust your FPS mouse sensitivity.

DPI on the Fly Buttons

These days most gaming mice, regardless of the genre of gaming they are made for, have DPI on the fly switching buttons. If you have bought an FPS gaming mouse, chances are your mouse will have buttons to switch between DPI settings. If not that your mouse might have onboard storage for profiles that might have different DPI settings.

But mostly these mice have dedicated buttons for changing DPI sensitivity. This will allow you to set up the sensitivity of your pointer in the game.

Using Windows Settings

For some odd reason, you do not have the buttons to adjust DPI on the fly to switch between the game. But fear not, as you can also change the sensitivity settings from Windows as well. It is a really easy and simple process, so anyone can do it.

If you are using Windows 10, which we all assume you must be, just type “Mouse Settings” on the search bar beside the window button. This will show you the Mouse Settings icon, click on it to open the settings.

When the settings are open, click “Additional mouse options” on the right, which will open another window. Go to the “Pointer Options” tab on the new window to reveal a few adjustment bars. The first one, which says “motion” is the one you need to adjust.

Firstly zero out on it and press your right cursor key on the keyboard 6 times. This will give you almost 1 to 1 precision on the sensitivity. Also remove the check on the pointer precision, which will remove the acceleration of your pointer. You do not want that, as Windows will try to create artificial acceleration on the pointer speed.

This will reduce your precision and aim and you will not be able to zero out on that headshot aim easily. When you are all done with that, it is time to launch your game, now go to the mouse settings. Since Windows has set your mouse sensitivity to 1 to 1, now you can change the sensitivity in the game options to calibrate to what suits you the best.

With the acceleration gone and 1 to 1 sensitivity, you have a better chance to adjust it according to your need. Try a few practice matches to see which is the best setting for you. Once you find that spot where you can flicker and precision aim without problems, you might be on your way to becoming a pro soon.

Mouse Software

The last option is totally dependant on the brand of FPS mouse you buy. If your FPS mouse has software support included for customizations, you can probably adjust the sensitivity in the software. You can use different DPI settings and save it to a profile to switch between different sensitivities.

You can also find a pointer calibration setup in most mice software these days to calibrate your pointer and sensitivity.

With this, you should be able to find the best FPS mouse sensitivity for you with ease. In the end it depends on what feels better for you during gaming, so always give different settings practice games.