Why are Fight Sticks so Expensive Compared to Other Gaming Peripherals?

There is a question that most gamers have in their mind when shopping for gaming peripherals online. The question is why are fight sticks so expensive? This question is valid, if you compare fight sticks to other gaming peripherals, they are kind of expensive. They have a very dedicated use as well, you will not see them being used other than in fighting games. Only other genres of gaming suited for a fight stick would have to be retro school side scrollers and beat em ups.

But does it justify the price of a fight stick as it is made for such a dedicated genre? It is named a fight stick for being used in fighting games after all. If a person is paying a decent amount of money, he would want more from that thing. But in case of fight sticks, there is not a lot of other uses for a fight stick other than playing fighting games on it. Then why are fight sticks so expensive?

Reasons Behind why Fight Sticks are so Expensive

There is an easy answer to that, it’s the build quality that makes it so expensive. Other peripherals can handle continuous usage, but none can bear the beating of a raging player like a fight stick. Each aspect of the fight stick is designed after an arcade machine, where people used to compete before consoles were mainstream. People often become very engrossed in the games and have intense battles with their friends to get the best score.

This would result in people often beating up the buttons with great force. These buttons, which have switches underneath them need to be very durable. The build itself needs to be durable as well. Fight sticks can handle the same amount of abuse as well.

They are very durable and the switches inside are high quality. Switches made by brands like Sanwa and Hayabusa are not cheap either. If you find a fight stick with such a brand’s switches, of course, they will be expensive.

Since the parts used in the fight sticks are so expensive the whole thing has to cover the manufacturing costs. Not only that the company needs to make profits on the sale as well. This is mainly the reason why fight sticks can be expensive.

But why are high-quality parts for fight sticks expensive? One reason, as stated above is that they are of high quality. They are durable and meant to last for a long time, they can take quite a beating without giving up their function.

Another reason is they have a really good response time compared to the buttons of a joystick. They also have a better feel and feedback to them as well. You can actually pull off combos way more smoothly on a fight stick than a controller. That is thanks to the buttons having great response timing and feedback.

These reasons alone justify the price of a fight stick. But even in fight sticks, you can find low quality and cheaper models. These models do not contain the expensive branded switches but cheaper ones. These will not last you as long as a good one would. You can find a very great quality fight stick for around $150 to $200.

While the cheaper ones can go for as low as $50 to $100, some cheaper models are not even that bad. They feel and work really great, so if you feel that you want to buy one for casual gaming then go for a cheaper model. If you are planning on professional competing, we would suggest a good one within the range of $200.