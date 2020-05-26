Ethernet Hub vs. Switch: What You Need for Your Networking Solution

Let us say you finally embark on a business journey and have built your own office. You must need computers there so that employees can work on them, but you need to give them all access to the internet as well. But for that, you need to build your server, which can be a pretty difficult task for a normal person. But even before that, you have to decide, whether you should get an Ethernet Hub or a Switch? But to know which one to use, you will need to know the difference between the two of them.

Most people will not be able to point out the differences between them, they might even use them without distinction. However, there is a great deal of difference between an Ethernet Hub and Switch, we will sort out the confusion.

We will discuss both of them separately first, to give you an idea of what each of them does. After which we will provide you with a comparison between the two.

Ethernet Hub

You all have a limited amount of ports on your computer, we all do, but what do you do if you need more? The answer to that is to hook it up with a hub. A Hub allows you to use one port to connect multiple devices through that one single port. This way you can make more use out of a single port, and the same can be said about an Ethernet Hub.

Basically, an Ethernet Hub allows you to connect multiple devices through Ethernet with one another. But since all it does it connect them, it is just plug and play, you do not need to configure anything. You just need to go plug multiple computers through cables in a hub. But since it does not require any software or config, it means it will simply connect them.

There is no such thing as a firewall, there is no restraint and there is no filter. So when you send something to anyone on the network, they all will receive it. However, the computer will filter it out if it is not meant for their IP address.

But what if they had a third party software to monitor what is going on in their network? Well, you cannot escape that by using a hub, since its job is to just connect you. Not to mention a hub will also waste bandwidth, so it is not the most viable option either.

Features

Let us discuss a few features of a hub then we can move on to what a switch is. Since a hub has one collision domain, but that also means it is prone to packet collision. Which might come as bad news for those using it for a LAN party. As you will see quite some problems when your LAN party has more than 3 to 4 people on a hub.

Also if you send data on an Ethernet hub, it will not be able to distinguish for what IP the packet is meant for. The hub just copies it all the ports and1 the computer usually rejects the data not meant for its mac address or IP.

Lastly, when you are using an Ethernet hub, you will be sharing the bandwidth without restrictions. So if you have one PC downloading, it will use all of the bandwidth without any restrictions.

Ethernet Switch

Now when you talk about an Ethernet switch, it is a completely different story. It is a smart device that filters out packets and does not copy it to all the ports. It will always send the data to the mac address it is meant for, that is what sets it apart.

While it has multiple ports and connects different computers, it does not allow one user to choke bandwidth. It will always let all the devices access the full bandwidth without any restraints. This also means there will be no data collisions, so these are the best devices to have a LAN party on. Servers also use an Ethernet switch, not a hub, they are rarely used anymore.

The reasons are apparent, as you can tell, it is much better than a hub. It also has a stronger security protocol than a hub that does not have anything at all. We recommend an Ethernet switch over a hub, as we said, hubs are rarely even bought these days. A switch, however, is still a necessary network device these days. A switch can be further divided into sections, like managed and unmanaged switch.

Unmanaged Ethernet Switch

So an unmanaged Ethernet switch is a much more convenient option for people who do not know much about networking. As these do not require any configuration or software, can work mostly by plug and play feature.

These are best for LAN parties since all you need to do is just plug your ethernet cables into the switch. But we would not recommend using one for a business or dedicated server. Since business servers require another layer of security, rules, commands, and protocols.

Managed Ethernet Switch

If you are thinking of starting a small business and require an Ethernet switch for your server, then buy a small business managed ethernet switch. These have a layer of security, so if you do not want someone to view anything, you just have to filter out the mac address of that person on the switch. This way they will not be able to view it unless you allow it.

A managed switch allows more freedom of networking compared to an unmanaged one, it also provides greater security. You can also daisy chain these together if you plan to extend your server to various other rooms.

Conclusion

While a switch and hub are often thought of as the same thing, the above points clearly distinguish the changes between them. Hubs are barely even used these days because of how bad the security is on them. Not to mention the bandwidth sharing and the packet collision does not make them helpful at all.

If you plan on buying an Ethernet switch for a LAN party and gaming, you are clearly looking for an unmanaged switch. A managed Ethernet switch is for those who want to start a small business and need to connect multiple computers together.