Best Xbox One Controllers for Pro Gameplay

So the Xbox One controller itself is pretty decent when it comes to the build quality. Of course, it is not perfect, that is why there are many other controllers out there by various manufacturers. We compiled a small list of the best Xbox One controllers in the market right now.

Even Microsoft itself recognizes the shortcomings of its controller, that is why it released the Elite controller. They are pretty expensive but have so much to offer.

Xbox One did not enjoy a very good reputation in the early stages of its release. Partly it was because of Microsoft’s policies on the console experience. Another reason was the huge success of the PS4 console.

Xbox soon redeemed itself though, but it took a lot of marketing and work on Microsoft’s end. PS4 did enjoy better sales, there is no denying that fact. But it feels that Microsoft redeemed itself with time.

Microsoft Xbox was the first-ever console to announce 60fps 4K gaming. While PC gamers had been enjoying 4K gaming for quite a while now, consoles had not gotten that far. While the PS4 Pro did have 4K support, but it was not true 4K gaming.

The Xbox One has had enjoyed better sales later on in its lifespan. But new consoles are about to be dropped by console manufacturers. Both the companies will be competing in sales with their upcoming consoles with different features.

We are happy that no matter which team wins, ultimately it is the win for all gamers. Let us talk about the Xbox One controller for a second. Xbox has always preferred a more bulky looking controller compared to the PS4.

The Xbox 360 controller was the choice for many people for many reasons. Mainly because the console was a huge success, but also due to the fact it is very ergonomic. If there were any complaints of consumers against it, it was with the charging mechanism.

While the removable batteries were a nice touch, you could fit in new rechargable batteries once the old ones died. But then again Xbox controllers were never famous for their battery life.

The batteries did make the controller pretty heavy, compared to that the PS3 controller was small and light. But people enjoyed the offset layout of the controller, that is why many PS4 customized controllers have adopted it.

The Xbox One controller has similarities to the predecessor. It has the same ergonomic feel, is on the heavier side but feels more refined.

Before we head into the list of the best Xbox One controllers, let us look at a few things that you should keep in mind.

Xbox One Controller Buyer’s Guide

So the Xbox One controller is pretty ergonomic anyway, but there are a few things that we should keep an out for. For instance, does this controller support wireless? Does it have customizability? Does it have extra remappable features?

Ergonomics

When we are talking about controllers from other manufacturers, ergonomics is a key point. No controller is perfect but the least one can be is comfortable. If the controller is not comfortable, it will just weigh your gameplay down.

If the controller does not have an ergonomic design, you are bound to get tired sooner. Chances are, you will have a wrist pain that will make you unable to play games for longer durations.

Controller Size and Weight

So when you are planning on buying a controller off the shelf, try to hold it. It will give you an idea of what it feels like in your hand. If you are buying it online, check reviews for it, like ours.

You will have somewhat of an idea of how the controller will fit in your hand. If you have bigger hands or smaller ones, chances are some controllers will fit you well while others won’t.

So if you are not fond of heavy controllers, maybe try wired ones that do not have batteries. But you want something heavy, maybe try getting a premium controller like the Elite series. The difference in weight can determine your reactions depending on how well you play on a heavier or lighter controller.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of any controller regarding what team you play for. If you are considering purchasing a controller, always make sure it has a good battery life span.

Removable batteries are all good and fine, but they are heavier. But the ones without a removable battery might have issues of dead batteries after a while.

Customizations

This is the most important aspect of buying another manufacturer’s controller. How much customization do they allow for their controllers? Scuff controllers are famous for their customizations but have their own set of flaws.

The Razer controllers have custom keys, but their design is a bit off-setting. But having backpaddles, added buttons, hair triggers and more just make the gameplay experience all the more smooth.

When it comes to looks though, Scuff is the brand that provides the most customization. You can change so much, from the colors of the front plate to the grips. You can modify the controllers look according to what suits you the most.

The Best Xbox One Controllers Reviewed

Best Overall Xbox Wireless Controller Nothing Beats the Original If the Scuff Prestige did not have such negative feedback, it would have been the best choice. But sadly, we have to hand it to the original this time because Scuff failed to deliver.

Scuff Prestige had the makings of the best Xbox Wireless Controller. But due to having poor quality thumbsticks, many people are complaining of the controllers being cheap goods and not worth the money.

While the original Xbox Wireless Controller does not have backpaddles, customizable front plates, and thumbsticks, at least it will not break anytime soon.

Our problem with the Scuff Prestige is due to it having such negative feedback from people. People are complaining of broken thumbsticks after a week to a month of normal use. Which is not good for any controller.

The original might not have the customizations that Scuff offers. But it is not expensive and will not break apart anytime soon. So it is the obvious winner, as it is a good value.

There is nothing special about the Xbox Wireless Controller other than the ergonomics. It is great to use, it feels great in the hand. The weight is there, but it is very comfortable. You do not get added stress on your hands from using it for longer durations.

Though we do not advise anyone for gaming for that long if you do you will not feel much strain. Other than that it has great thumbstick sensitivity. You have the big Xbox logo on top.

The shoulder buttons are pretty great, the triggers feel good as well. Overall its a pretty decent controller, you will not have many complaints about it other than its weight.

Best Premium Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller For the Elite Here we have the choice of Elite, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. It has all the best things about the original but much more added to it.

If we have any complaints about the controller, it has to be that you cannot customize the looks without modding. But otherwise, this controller is very premium.

The first thing about the controller that you will notice is the default d-pad is gone. You can switch it back, but the default d-pad of the Elite series has a different feel to it.

The analog is swappable, you can install a taller analog thumbstick if you feel like it. The best part of all, the d-pad and thumbsticks are magnetic. They can be easily removed and easily put back without any problems.

The best part about using magnets is they do not lose power easily. Magnets can retain their powers for thousands of years, that is why it was a smart move by Xbox to use that instead.

While typical ways like screwing on the caps are well and good, they have a bigger risk of breaking. But magnets stay on forever and do not lose their magnetic power for at least a hundred years.

So when you remove the magnetic thumbstick caps, there is actually a place to adjust the controller’s sensitivity. While it also has software support, but even without it, you can adjust the sensitivity easily.

By using the provided tool you can adjust the sensitivity on the thumbsticks. You can get from low sensitivity to the higher one which resembles the one from Xbox 360 controller.

On the back, you can find 4 backpaddles. These might be hard to reach for people with smaller hands but for people with average-sized hands, it might be easier. They have a good feel, a bit of tactile feedback to them, which is always good to have.

There are also two buttons on the back to convert the normal triggers to hair triggers. These are always good to have for the first-person shooter genre of gaming for quick and decisive gunning.

The controller also has the option to save profiles on it and change them on the fly. This is always a welcome feature to have in controllers.

Overall our experience with this controller has been very pleasant, though we have often heard of people complaining about the controller’s battery dying out. If this is true, then Xbox should work on that aspect, because otherwise, this controller beats the like of Scuff Prestige easily.

Best Budget PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller Affordable and Colorful So the best budget Xbox One controller comes from PowerA, the Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller. It is a very affordable wired controller that has a good feel to it. Also, its officially licensed by Microsoft Xbox.

The Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller might be a mouthful for a name, but at least the price isn’t. Other than an issue with the mic, there is nothing wrong with it and it sells for half the price for a standard controller.

So here we have a controller from the brand PowerA. The Fusion Pro from PowerA is slightly on the expensive side, it costs as much as a standard Xbox Wireless Controller but with many more features.

The Spectra has lesser features and costs less, it also has a bit less premium feel to it as well. The Fusion Pro offers 4 paddles on the back, while the Spectra only gives you two buttons on the back.

But that is not all, you also get 3 trigger sensitivities that you can choose from. The switch behind the controller allows adjusting from hair-trigger sensitivity to medium and the normal one. So this makes it ideal for FPS games.

The back buttons are remappable, so you can map any of the buttons on the front to the back. The USB cable is detachable so it becomes easier to carry around.

It also has a 3.5mm audio jack but people seem to be having trouble with the mic for some reason. Otherwise, this controller has good reviews for not only being affordable but also good quality.

The LED on the controller which is on multiple zones, including the thumbsticks, d-pad, and buttons can be changed into 7 colors. It might not be a lot in terms of customization but still counts for its price making it a good value purchase.

The LED can be changed with a button on the back, the button is right below the program button which allows you to remap controls. Lastly, for the price of under $40 on Amazon, you will not find a better, and licensed controller.

Although it is wired, it is still a great controller for the price tag.

4 – Razer Wolverine Ultimate

If there is a gaming machine, Razer has something to offer for it. Whether it is the PS4 Raiju controller or the Wolverine Tournament edition, you can find Razer in almost everything related to gaming.

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate is a wired controller that has no equal. Although it is a bit on the expensive side, it is still a great buy. It has more features than the tournament edition and offers a great gameplay experience.

First off, there is RGB on the controller, although it is not a lot, it still distinct. The thumbsticks and d-pad are interchangeable, which is great for customization when you want to change the thumbsticks from a shorter one to a bigger one.

The best thing about this controller is that it has not 2, not 4 but 6 more buttons that can be remapped. Two of them are beside the shoulder buttons, four are on the back and have a trigger feel to them.

The sensitivity of the thumbsticks can be adjusted from the Razer software. You also have buttons on the bottom for easier access, like muting your mic for instance.

The standard 3.5mm jack is on the bottom of the controller, the USB cable is detachable. The USB cable locks into place and does not wiggle or move making the connection between the controller and the console pretty solid.

Overall we love the feel and the vibe of the controller, it is a bit on the bulky side, but still amazing. You also have a feature for saving profiles on the controller that you can switch on the fly.

You can create the profiles using the Synapse software for Xbox. The price for this controller is around $150 on Amazon, so it is around the same price as Elite Series 2 Controller.

5 – Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller

Are you someone who has a soft corner for the retro Xbox startup animation and the big bulky controller? Well, you do not need to go back to the old times because this controller will give you both back.

The Hyperkin Duke brings the old Xbox controller’s big bulkiness. The button in the middle is no ordinary button though, it plays the old Xbox startup animation every time you turn it on.

So the controller has nothing else that is special other than it provides you with a blast from the past. The triggers on the back are pretty great, the bumpers are on the top. The triggers are analog and their placement is on the back but the controller is pretty bulky feeling but not that big.

The start and select buttons are above the ABXY buttons in black and white colors like the classic controller. You also get a 3.5mm jack on the bottom of the controller for headsets.

It is wired and it will cost you around $60, so you are mostly just paying for the experience. You are not getting anything special other than the animated logo and the feeling.

6 – PowerA Fusion Pro

Here is the PowerA Fusion Pro, which is a pretty decent controller and officially licensed by Xbox. It has 4 backpaddles that are reprogrammable, they are metal and are easy to reach.

The paddles can be taken out if you do not need them for your gameplay. It comes with concave and domed thumbsticks which can be interchanged on what you prefer.

It has a 3.5mm jack which is better than the Spectra and people have not complained about the mic creating problems on it. The USB cable on the controller is braided and locks in the controller so that it does not wiggle or move.

PowerA Fusion Pro controller’s build is pretty solid and does not feel cheap in the least, although it is light due to the fact it does not have batteries. The triggers have three sensitivities, a hair-trigger sensitivity for easier shooting action in FPS games.

The controller will only cost you around $80 and comes with its own pack which contains the controller, the changeable thumbsticks, and removable paddles.

7 – Hyperkin X91

If the previous Hyperkin controller was not retro enough for you, this controller will take you back even further. The Hyperkin X91 will bring the days of the SNES back to you.

Although the controller looks like it came from the past, it has analog triggers on the back. The ergonomics are also pretty good, though for people with bigger hands this might feel a bit small.

The controller is wired and also has a 3.5mm jack so it is a pretty standard Xbox controller. The pricepoint is appealing though, for retro enthusiasts its a treat for only $30 on Amazon.

So this controller does not bring anything special to the table except for looks. The looks are also something that wouldn’t be appreciated by everyone. Only people who appreciate the retro SNES look would love this controller.

Just like the previous Hyperkin controller, this controller is good for just a blast from the past.