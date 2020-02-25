Best SSD for Gaming – Upgrade Your Hard Drive to Solid State

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores and sales made through such links may earn us a small commission. For more info, go here.

Many PC gamers are moving on from mechanical hard drives to solid-state drives or SSDs. An SSD for gaming will not only boot your computer much faster than a conventional hard drive but will also load your games faster and drastically decrease the time it takes to install them. While it may not always influence frame-rates, having a fast and reliable system as the platform for your videogames is essential, and SSDs provide speed and stability far better than mechanical hard drives.

Best SSD for Gaming Reviewed

With the massive price drop in the m.2 NVMe SSD technology that makes use of the ultra-fast PCI Express lanes on your motherboard, it seems the next generation of storage technology is more accessible to regular consumers than ever before. Regular SATAIII SSDs still have a place in the computer industry and are a viable option for larger storage systems as well.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to fit your gaming PC with the fastest PCIe NVMe m.2 type drive that can reach speeds beyond the 3,000MB/s read/write mark or a 2.5” SSD that is more affordable and offers larger capacities, you’ll find what you need in this article when hunting for the best.

Below, we review the best SSDs for gaming you can buy right now, both gum-stick styled PCIe NVMe and SATA III 2.5” SSDs.

Best Overall M.2 NVMe SSD Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD Best SSD for All your Tasks Previously the throne of the best overall drive went to the Samsung 970 EVO Pro, which was undoubtedly the best SSD you could find in the market. Now Samsung has stepped up its game with the 970 EVO Plus which surpasses the EVO Pro.

TUndoubtedly the best SSD available in the market with improved features that the 970 EVO Pro had. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus will give you the performance upgrade you needed from an SSD.

Key Features:

Form Factor: M.2 (2280)

M.2 (2280) Interface: PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3

PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 Max Sequential Write: Up to 3300MB/s (for 1200TBW)

Up to 3300MB/s (for 1200TBW) Max Sequential Read: Up to 3,500MB/s

Samsung 970 EVO Plus has almost 50% better performance than the EVO Pro, which was the best SSD in the market previously. When it comes to game loading times, it gives the same performance as an Optane 900P series SSD. This makes it the best SSD for gaming currently available in the market.

This SSD has a large write endurance of 1200TBW (Terabytes Written) and comes with a 5-year warranty from Samsung, which is proof of how much faith they have in their SSDs life.

The nickel-coated controller and heat spreader on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD allows it to remain cool under high temperatures, so you do not get performance drops under workloads.

With the proven Phoenix Controller which was previously in the 970 EVO and 970 EVO Pro, you get the same quality in performance. With the added read and write speeds along with the low latency, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus redefines the best.

It is available up to 2TB memory, so you have plenty of variants to choose from depending on your budget, all with the same goodness but different storage sizes.

Runner-Up:

WD_Black SN750 500GB Western Digital is a name that I heard back when 10GB HDDs were very rare, this company had some of the best storage devices in that time. With WD_Black SN750, the company just proves that it is not out of the game yet and can still come up with some decent storage devices still. This SSD is promoted with gaming in mind, aimed at providing fastest load timings to gamers. A 64-layer 3D NAND, a great design in black and great software to go with it, this is one of the best SSDs with high performance available in the market. But it still does not beat the high powered Samsung 970 EVO Plus which has the best read and write timings in the market available. The WD_Black SN750 comes in 250GB up to 2TB storage sizes along with the option for attaching a heatsink for better heat dissipation. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / $89.95 Buy

Best High End SSD Pick Intel Optane 900P Series SSD Best Power Money Can Buy So Intel Optane 900P Series SSD, regardless of what Intel claims it can do, does not significantly boost performance in many sectors. If you are looking for an SSD for faster loading times on your games, we doubt you will need to spend $400 on an Intel Optane drive.

If you have too much extra money to spare, you can always opt to buy the Intel Optane 900P Series SSD, it gives you an advantage over normal SSDs but you might barely notice the difference as this drive is for heavy-duty stuff like post product of a CGI based movie, etc.

Key Features:

Form Factor: Add-in Card (AiC), Half Height, Half Length (HHHL)

Add-in Card (AiC), Half Height, Half Length (HHHL) Interface: PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4

PCIe NVMe 3.0 x4 Max Sequential Write: Up to 3300MB/s (for 1200TBW)

Up to 3300MB/s (for 1200TBW) Max Sequential Read: Up to 3,500MB/s

So the initial thing to notice here is that this SSD plugs into your PCIe slot, it does not work like a M.2 slot or a SATA SSD. It has a full metal heatsink, we are sure that is because it must need a lot of cooling due to all the power it sucks up. Yes this drive is very power hungry, it idles at around 5W and while its active it takes up to 14W of power.

So we initially went in for Intel’s claims of 100x faster performance than normal NAND drives. We compared it to our top pick the Samsung EVO 970 Plus, the read and write speeds are not even comparable, Samsung wins that round, but that is not what the Optane is about. The Intel Optane 900P Series SSD makes up for its loss in-memory storage and read-write speeds in the 4K read and write IOPS.

Meaning this drive boosts the performance of your current HDD as much as an SSD, it acts like a slower but larger capacity RAM. It significantly shortens time on tasks like computer-based CGI where rendering each frame and compiling them takes hours, the Optane took less time compared to the Samsung EVO 970 Plus.

But then again, this SSD is not for everyone, if you do not have tasks like heavy-duty CGI rendering or something similar, we would not recommend you to overspend on this drive as loading times for the Optane 900P series SSD and even a SATA drive SSD for gaming are not very far off.

Best Value M.2 NVMe SSD Crucial P1 500 Great Value for a Fast PCIe Drive Crucial makes some great storage drives that come at an affordable price without compromising quality. The P1 500 is their best-selling m.2 PCIe SSD, reaching high speeds that leave every 2.5” SSD behind.

You don’t have to buy the most expensive NVMe SSD to get a massive bump in performance when upgrading from a 2.5” SSD. The Crucial P1 500 offers fantastic performance at a great price.

Key Features:

Form Factor: M.2 (2280)

M.2 (2280) Interface: PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3

PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 Max Sequential Write: Up to 1,700MB/s

Up to 1,700MB/s Max Sequential Read: Up to 2,500MB/s

Crucial has taken the Intel route in manufacturing their P1 SSD to lower its price and make it more consumer friendly. While Samsung uses the fastest TLC technology on their m.2 PCIe NVMe drives, Crucial takes inspiration from the Intel 660p SSD and embeds the drive with QLC NAND. Without getting too much into the technicalities, QLC NAND is a lot more cost-effective, though it isn’t dense enough to compete with MLC or TLC NAND.

This doesn’t mean the Crucial P1’s performance is the same as the Intel 660p – far from it. While the Intel 660p can perform slightly better in certain benchmark stress tests, its performance lowers considerably as the storage space is filled up. The Crucial P1 suffers from the same problem but on a far, far less noticeable margin. This is thanks to the increased DRAM on this SSD that is at 1GB per 1TB NAND ratio. This is on par with most mainstream m.2 SSDs.

The sequential read and write speeds are a lot more than what you’d get with the cheaper Intel 660p on paper as well, and this translates well in real life performance. For gaming, it is effective if you install your OS and all major programs on this drive for the fastest performance.

One area where the Crucial P1 does struggle though is endurance. The 500 GB version has a low endurance of only 100 TBW, while the 1TB version sports a modest 200 TBW. It’s not much at all, but it should last you a few years if you’re using this solely for your OS and essential programs. Luckily, Crucial slaps on an industry standard 5-year warranty, so you should get 5 years of use out of this and then upgrade to a faster NVMe drive in the future.

Runner-Up:

Intel SSD 660p Series Intel 660p is designed on a similar QLC NAND architecture to the Crucial P1. It has great performance for the price and is generally faster than the P1 when in lower capacity. However, as you fill up the drive, the speed drop is drastic. The endurance of the Intel 660p is also exactly the same, and it costs similar. We think it’s a good alternative if the Crucial P1 isn’t available or if you don’t plan to use all the space it offers, but otherwise, we’d recommend the P1 over it. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / $124 Buy

Best SATA SSD Samsung 860 EVO Industry Standard SSD When going for a great 2.5” SATA SSD, the Samsung 860 EVO is the industry standard in performance and reliability. It’s highly reliable, tried and tested, and offers great speeds for a SATA interface device. It’s easily the best 2.5” SSD you can get in the market right now.

The Samsung 860 EVO is a worthy successor to the popular 850 EVO SSD with the fastest speeds SATA interface can offer, great reliability, and a fantastic endurance of at least 1,200 TBW.

Key Features:

Form Factor: 5 inch SATA SSD

5 inch SATA SSD Interface: SATAIII

SATAIII Max Sequential Write: Up to 520MB/s

Up to 520MB/s Max Sequential Read: Up to 550MB/s

Although the Samsung 860 EVO isn’t even the company’s fastest SATAIII SSD (that would be the Samsung 860 Pro), it’s the company’s best overall because of the range of storage spaces, enhanced speed for SATA limits, and incredible endurance.

While the 860 Pro is available in several models, the star of the show is the 4TB version. This version comes with the fastest sequential read and write speeds out of the different storage capacities, and has a staggering endurance of 2,400 TBW.

Compared to other SATA 2.5” SSDs, the Samsung 860 EVO consistently delivers faster read and write speeds by about 10-20MB/s during tests. This holds true even for solid-state drives that are rated at speeds similar to the 860 Evo. A good portion of this is thanks to Samsung’s V-NAND technology

Having said that, the Samsung 860 Pro is generally the best overall version in terms of raw speeds, but even so the Pro variant is restricted by the SATA interface, and can hit speeds only a mere 10 or so MB/s faster than the EVO counterpart.

This would still be an attractive offering if the 860 Pro wouldn’t have cost as much as it does – almost double the price of the 860 EVO. Given that PCIe NVMe SSD prices have dropped drastically, there’s now little reason to go for the 860 Pro when you can get a 970 EVO for a similar price.

Coming back to the 860 EVO, it does have a competitor in Crucial’s MX500, which is a fantastic SSD for gaming that costs even less than the 860 EVO despite similar performance. Where the Samsung 860 EVO has the Crucial SSD beat is superior endurance, especially in the higher capacity drives. For cost vs performance, the 860 EVO continues to hit the sweet spot and be the ideal large storage replacement of your mechanical drive. You can pair a high capacity 860 EVO with a smaller capacity PCIe NVMe to get some devastating transfer rates and loading speeds for both your OS and videogames.

Runner-Up:

WD Blue 3D NAND The WD Blue is a great competitor in-terms of raw speed to the Samsung 860 EVO, with sequential read speeds reaching close to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s. However, the endurance cannot match the Samsung 860 EVO, which also takes the cake for offering higher capacities up to 4TB. The WD Blue is also slightly pricier, though the difference is minimal. It’s a great alternative if the Samsung 860 EVO isn’t available. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / $134 Buy

Final Verdict

There you have it. Those are the best SSDs currently available. Because of the price drop of PCIe SSDs, it’s hard to recommend a 2.5″ SATA solid-state drive over them now. However, both have their uses, and we recommend upgrading your older mechanical hard drive to at least an SSD right now to see a huge difference in how well your computer performs both in and out of games.