Best PoE Ethernet Switches: Get Rid of Busy Outlets With PoE

PoE is short for Power over Ethernet, it provides power and transfers data through Ethernet cables. PoE Ethernet Switches allow you to connect multiple devices, providing them power while they transfer data simultaneously. This allows you to free up most of your outlets that would have been swamped with power plugs.

People usually connect IP cameras and VoIP phones on these switches. But there are many other devices you can connect with a PoE Ethernet Switch.

These days the standard is a Gigabit Ethernet Switch. A Gigabit Ethernet Switch allows for bandwidth speeds up to 1000MBPS. If you only want to connect surveillance cameras, we would suggest for you to go with an unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch. But if you want to connect more than just that and need to monitor and control the network, managed Gigabit Ethernet Switches are the ones for you.

Buyer’s Guide

Although we mentioned above about what you should keep in mind, there are still somethings you need to know. A PoE Ethernet Switch will vary from one another by two things, the number of ports and power output. But in the end, it all depends on your usage, so always keep that in mind before making a purchase.

Ports

If you are planning to connect a lot of devices to your Ethernet Switch, you will need one with a lot of ports. You can usually connect one switch to another, you can even power the other smaller switch with PoE. But if you want to connect all of your devices over one switch, you will need one with many ports. But there is usually a certain amount of ports with PoE support, which allows you to connect other devices with the switch.

Power Output

Every PoE switch will have a certain amount of power output, so if you have many devices that consume a lot of power, you will need a high power switch. Most of the switches on our list have more than 80W of power output, so all of these should do great for you.

Best PoE Ethernet Switches Reviewed

Best Overall NETGEAR GS308PP 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch Great Power for Value It is no surprise that the best category goes to a PoE Ethernet Switch from Netgear. After all, they make the best Ethernet solutions available in the market. This particular model has 8 ports and all of them have PoE.

With great design and a huge power output, the NetGear GS108PP is the best PoE Ethernet Switch for the budget. It has a versatile so you can mount it to a server rack for ease of access or mount it to a wall.

The NetGear GS308PP Ethernet switch gives you a power output of 123W, which is the highest in our list. This makes this the best one for the money and the best part, it is quite affordable. The only downside though would be that it has 8 ports. That is not a lot of connectivity options, but even amongst its competitors, it has better pricing.

There is no need for any configuration or installation, it is a plug and play switch. So even you can setup this switch without help from any technician whatsoever. The sleek and slim design makes it quite portable and it has versatile mounting options. With a rackmount, you can mount it to your server cabins for ease of access. It also has a wall mount feature for you to put it up on a wall.

Even though the NetGear GS308PP is a very slim switch, it is very durable. It is also fanless, so you will have no worries about noise whatsoever. So this is perfect for work environments and security rooms.

The Netgear GS308PP is one of the best PoE Ethernet Switches available in the market due to its power efficiency. There are 2 indicators over the ports, the left LED indicates the bandwidth while the right one indicates PoE status. There is also an LED indicator for Power and one for maximum PoE usage.

As usual, NetGear gives every one of its products a lifetime warranty and you also get 24/7 customer support on the purchase. The GS308PP is no exception, you can get it on Amazon for around $100, making it quite reasonable.

Best Premium NETGEAR JGS524PE 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus PoE Switch Plus features for premium amount The NetGear JGS524PE is a 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus PoE Switch. Although it is a mouthful, the features are nothing to scoff at, but it does come at a high price.

Although this is a very expensive switch, there are a total of 24-ports out of which 12 are PoE. So you have a variety available along with a number of ports. You also have LED indicators on the ports and on the switch to indicate status.

The NetGear JGS524PE is one of the most expensive PoE Ethernet Switches, but it is worth the money. It has a rack mount design to mount it on a server rack, the hardware to do so is included when you purchase it. This makes it quite easy to manage and very accessible to diagnose any problems.

This is a managed Gigabit Ethernet Switch, so you have complete control over the devices that are connected. You can do a lot of things with a managed switch and these are usually used in business sectors. Though it will require an IT technician to configure, manage, and monitor the network.

The PoE has a 100W power output in total, so you can connect multiple devices and Power them over Ethernet. Though having so many ports and functionalities, this is not a fanless design. But a silent fan feature has been added to reduce noise from the fans for a quieter operation. It has an energy-efficient design to make sure your devices do not fall under any harm whatsoever.

The NetGear JGS524PE has a limited lifetime warranty and 24/7 customer service to assist you. You can buy this for a price of $200, which is quite a lot even with that many ports. But the features you get are going to make this switch worth the money.

Best Budget BV-Tech SW802-DIN 10 Port PoE+ Industrial DIN Rail Switch Best for IP Camera Connections The BV-Tech SW802 is an industrial-grade switch, with a heavy design for added durability. There are total 10-ports with 8 of them having PoE, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, and 1 fiber link.

This reasonably budgeted PoE Ethernet Switch is perfect for industrial applications. You can connect multiple PoE devices to it with its 96W total PoE power.

This small but sturdy PoE Gigabit Ethernet Switch by BV-Tech is reasonably priced at around $70 on Amazon. The 8 PoE switches have a total 96W PoE Power, the switch itself is powered by a 96W power adapter which is included.

The design is that you can vertically wall mount it, it slides on to a slider very easily with a clip to hold it in place. There is also a grounding terminal on the switch to keep its heavy and sturdy body shock-free.

There LED indicators on 9 of the ports except for the fiber link one, which indicates the ports’ status. Which is pretty standard in these switches. Along with a port for the power adapter, you get another power source if you want to attach it with a UPS.

Only one port is Gigabit Ethernet port, the rest of them are all standard 10/100MBPS ports. So you should expect only that much bandwidth from them. Either way, it is a great value for the price point, a really great budget PoE Switch.

Finally, we have TP-Link TL-SG1016PE which is a 16-Port Gigabit PoE Ethernet Switch. TP-Link is a great Ethernet Solution provider with an affordable price range for all its products. This Ethernet Switch is priced around $140 on Amazon.

So you get a total of 16-ports in this model, with 8 of them being PoE ports. Each port provides the power output of up to 30W, with a total PoE power of 110W. All of the ports give up to 2000MBPS bandwidth, which is very hard to find at this price point.

Since this is a managed switch, you can use it for monitoring the network and controlling access and bandwidth. It has a rack mount and desktop design so you can either put it on a desk or mount it on a server rack.

There are plenty of LED lights as indicators for the ports in case a problem arises you can diagnose it easily. All in all the TP-Link TL-SG1016PE is one of the best PoE Ethernet Switches in the market available today.