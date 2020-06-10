Best Podcasting Microphones for Your YouTube Podcasts

It is not very uncommon for people who are into gaming and are quite good at it to stream games. But lately, we have been seeing an increase in the number of people who are getting into the podcast scene. We believe, that podcasts bring a lot to the table, but you need to have a really good mic setup for one. So we reviewed the best podcasting microphones for you to use on your podcasts.

So podcasting has boomed up a lot in these days, some people have become extremely famous for their podcasts. Most of these people are already very famous, this has mostly happened due to the popularity of sites like YouTube.

We believe that podcasting brings a more natural reaction out of people than what talk shows do. And some people have actually just wandered in casually in these podcasts. Let us remind you, that these people are pretty big celebrities and are always in the best wardrobe. But on podcasts, you can see their more informal side.

Anyways, microphones are very important for any streaming or podcasting service. Without having a good microphone setup, chances are you will get really bad quality audio. And no matter how good of a talker you are or how big of a celebrity you bring in, you need quality sound. If you have bad audio, you will not appeal to the audience as much because of the uneasy audio quality.

So what we did was, we reviewed the most popular podcasting and streaming microphones for you. So you will not have trouble with your audio on your podcast.

Buyer’s Guide For The Best Podcasting Microphones

So most microphones out there are built with different settings. Professional microphones though have mostly one setting which is usually cardioid. But most microphones these days have multiple settings though. Also, there are microphones that use USB, and then there is XLR output. These things matter, because that way you can choose the mic you prefer according to your usage.

Polar Patterns

So basically, there are mostly 3 polar patterns in most microphones. Some will have either one of these, but some have all of them. So the first one is the omnidirectional polar pattern which enables a microphone to pick up voices from all over the surroundings. So basically, no matter where you are in your room, the mic will be able to pick up your voice.

Then there is the Cardioid setting, which is one of the preferred adjustment for everyone. This setting blocks out voices from almost all directions except in the front. That is where almost all people will speak into it. This allows you to block out all other noise from everywhere else.

Lastly, there is the Bidirectional polar pattern, which is pretty handy for an interview. What this pattern does is that it will catch sounds from the back and the front of the microphone. So, for instance, you cannot afford two microphones, this setting allows you to do an interview easily.

Some microphones have a stereo polar pattern. Stereo is really handy for the recording of music, so it is specifically designed for musicians. What it does is that if you are singing something on the right side of the microphone, your right earpiece of the headset will pick up that voice. If you sing in the left one, you will hear it on the left earpiece. So as you pan around the camera you can hear the direction of your voice on the speakers or headsets.

XLR vs. USB

So we all know the benefits of a USB microphone, it is aimed towards the streamer audience. This means that these can be plugged into a computer easily to record. On the other hand, XLR is what is used in most professional settings and requires more than just the microphone. It requires a separate cable and an interface to plug it into your system.

With an XLR, you can always upgrade your interface, extend the cable by getting a new cable while keeping the mic. But on USB, when you are upgrading, you upgrade. In the end, though it depends on what you need the microphone for, how many microphones will you be running simultaneously, and so on.

Condenser vs Dynamic

This might be the most difficult choice to make when it comes to microphones. Will you go for a condenser mic or a dynamic one? Most people do not even know what these are. So a short description for both.

Condenser mics are pretty common, they have the ability to pick up a wider range of frequencies. They require a power source to give charge to the electric backplate which creates a field. The field is used to detect the changes in the diaphragm which in turn converts it into electric signals.

Meanwhile on the other hand dynamic microphones have a permanently charged magnet instead of a backplate. This allows it to operate without a power source, but in exchange, it does make it so that it cannot pick up a lot of changes in frequencies.

Though both are pretty good, a dynamic microphone has a more rugged build, while a condenser does not. Condenser microphones are more preferred by musicians while a dynamic one is great for broadcasters and podcasters.

Best Podcasting Microphones Reviewed According to Usage and Pricing

Best Overall Blue Yeti Most preferred Microphone for most Podcasters So the Blue Yeti and Blue Yeti Pro are both very remarkable microphones. These are mostly the first pick for many podcasters, specifically the pro version for having two input options.

The Blue company has Yeti and the Snowball, both of which are very famous microphones. The Yeti in specific is very much preferred by people because it is a budget microphone.

The Blue Yeti and the Yeti Pro are almost similar microphones, just that the Pro version has XLR input as well. The Blue Yeti only has USB, so it does not require much fiddling, and can be plugged into your computer system.

It has a triple condenser capsule setup, which allows it to capture voices beautifully. It has all 4 polar patterns available to choose from, so stereo, cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional.

The build is pretty solid, it does not feel like a budget microphone at all. People love the Blue Yeti, that too for a good reason. You get professional voice experience for a budget price of $130.

It is available in multiple colors to choose from, people often love the blue and silver color on the mic.

Best Budget Samson Go Mic Podcasting on the Go The Samson Go is a really budget portable microphone that can be used on the go. Although it is very small in size, can fit in a pocket with ease, it has good audio quality.

If you ever saw the size of the Samson Go, you would not believe the quality it gives. It is so budget, it is within range of almost anyone, you can call it the best starter podcasting mic.

The Samson Go is a really portable condenser microphone that can catch a huge range of frequencies. It is so small and portable, you can make a podcast on the go, best for vlogging or for podcasting while you are on a tour.

It is a USB microphone that uses the USB cable for connection with your computer devices. You can also connect it to your phone using an OTG device, not included with the purchase though, have to buy it separately.

It has 3 modes, the first is omnidirectional, the second is a cardioid, the third is -10 decibels mode. The -10 decibels mode can be used with cardioid for a better and closer sound.

You can purchase the Samson Go in just $40 on Amazon and BestBuy both. If you travel a lot for your podcasts or make Vlogs or are just on a tight budget, this is the best mic for you.

Best Premium HEiL sound PR-40 Dynamic Studio Microphone For Pro Podcasting Needs So Heil Sound is a veteran company that has been selling audio products for over 50 years. The PR-40 Dynamic Studio Microphone by Heil Sound is expensive, but the quality is also premium.

If the price of this microphone did not faze you, you will need to also buy a pre-amp to drive this mic. Means that is one more thing you need to spend your money on to use this professional broadcasting mic.

When it comes to technicalities, this mic has a 28Hz to 18kHz frequency response, which is pretty much up there. But for music, you are better off buying something else, a dynamic mic is best suited for broadcasting.

This makes the Heil Sound PR-40 Dynamic Studio Microphone a perfect choice for any person who wants to launch a podcast. Just it requires an immense amount of investment to start off as it is expensive.

It uses XLR so you would need all the things required to work an XLR mic, which includes and is not limited to a pre-amp, an interface, and a cable. So all of it together calls for big spending.

But the end result will be the best podcasting experiences you have ever had. The Heil Sound PR-40 Dynamic Studio Microphone costs about $330 on Amazon and the official Heil Sound site.

Best for Streamers HyperX QuadCast When Streaming is Your Priority If you are more into streaming than podcasting, then the HyperX QuadCast is the Microphone for you. Of course, with the quality provided by HyperX, you can use it as a Podcasting mic as well.

HyperX primarily aimed at gamer audience, develops gaming gear and accessories. So this mic is aimed for the game streaming audience mostly, but the quality of this mic makes it excellent for podcasting as well.

So let’s get over the technical information really quickly. The HyperX QuadCast has a sampling rate of 48Hz/16-bit and has a range of 20Hz – 20kHz, which is great for capturing all kinds of sounds.

But since it is mostly aimed at gamers, you can bet this can be used as a great podcasting microphone as well. Since game streamers mostly use these to narrate their adventures in the game so it has to have perfect voice capturing ability.

In our tests, it worked flawlessly, it has 4 modes, the same as the Yeti from Blue. It is also a USB microphone, goes great with computers. It also has a tap to mute the mic feature, with a sensor on the top that detects your touch to mute the mic. The LED on the mic also turns off when it’s on mute telling you when the mic is on or on mute.

There is a volume dial on the bottom to adjust the gain, so if you feel like your voice is too loud for others or the computer, you can just tone it down on the dial.

Lastly, it comes with its own shock mount, and it pairs up great with mic stands. It will cost you about $140 on BestBuy, which is a great deal for a mic of this quality.