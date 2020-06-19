Best PC Fans for Improving Airflow in Your Casing

People often disregard the importance of good airflow after installing liquid AIO coolers. What they do not understand is that the CPU is not the only component that needs cooling. That is why people install the best PC fans in their case to improve the airflow for other components.

When you improve the airflow in a PC case, you allow your other components to cool as well. Good ventilation is important in any casing, even if you have custom water loops installed.

To get that ventilation, people install PC fans in their case, which pull air and throw it at the components. Another fan at the back will suck in all the hot air that has already cooled the components and throw it out.

This kind of configuration is called a pull and push configuration. The back isn’t the only place to suck the air out, people put fans on top as well. People match the number of fans that pull the air in for pushing it out.

These days you can find different kinds of fans, with different bearings. These bearings allow for a smooth and inaudible function even at high speeds. Most brands have invented a proprietary bearing or using a really good tested one already available in the market.

Buyer’s Guide for the Best PC Fans

What makes a PC fan good? Does it depend on how fast it is? People often mistake faster RPM of fans for better functionality. But in truth, there are other factors that should also be considered. For instance, airflow and static pressure.

If you are someone who does not like loud fans, then there are also the noise-levels to consider as well. But a good bearing allows for very low audible noise in a fan.

AirFlow

Airflow is usually measured in CFM on fans, it is the amount of air that the fan can move. A fan with good CFM will be able to pull in more air regardless of the RPM it spins at. That is why it is also important to measure the airflow of fans.

Static Pressure

The static pressure of a PC fan is measured in mm H2O. It is the amount of pressure that the fan has to blow against to move air. So basically, if there is not enough static pressure, then the fan won’t be able to move air properly.

Good static pressure allows moving air through crevices where air would not normally reach under low pressure. This way all of your components remain cool thanks to the air being pushed through them.

Noise Levels

If your PC fans start to sound like a jet engine, it would become super annoying regardless of how well they perform. That is why noise levels are also an important factor for most case fans. It is usually measured in decibels.

Best PC fans for 2019 Reviewed

Best Overall Corsair ML120 PRO 120mm Corsair's latest and greatest Corsair’s ML series of fans have maglev which is one of the best bearings in PC fans. The ML120 Pro 120mm fans are a great value with RGB fans and PWM functionality for adjusting the fan speed.

The magnetic levitation bearing results in very low audible noise due to less friction. It also means greater speeds and higher performance.

Corsair makes some of the best components in the market, almost all of their components are premium. They are also priced as such, the same is with this PC fan, they are the best but cost more than average.

With a max speed of 1600RPM which can be reduced to as low as 400RPM, the ML120 PRO 120mm fan has good speed. Thanks to it being PWM, you can adjust the fan speed according to what you want.

It has an airflow of 47.3 CFM with a static pressure of about 1.78 mm H2O. The good airflow and static pressure allow this fan to cool down your components and regulate good ventilation in the case.

The RGB can either be controlled using the Lighting Node Pro by Corsair or motherboard. The maglev bearings have a long life, that is why Corsair is able to provide a 5-year warranty for it.

Also Great Cooler Master MasterFan MF120R ARGB 120mm Fan Great Airflow Capabilities The MasterFan MF120R ARGB 120mm PC fan has better airflow and static pressure than our best overall. But it uses a rifle bearing instead of a magnetic levitation bearing, which is superior.

Cooler Master always has products at budget-friendly prices, this fan has great RGB and airflow capabilities, but is priced reasonably at $22 on Amazon.

The MasterFan MF120R ARGB 120mm Fan has a static pressure of 2.14 mmH2O and an airflow of 59 CFM, which is better than the Corsair ML120. Just like we said, it is a great fan, just the use of a better bearing would be more welcome.

It has a noise level of 31dBA, which is pretty audible at high speed. What makes this fan so great is the design of the blades, which is a hybrid between jet and helicopter blade.

The fan speed is 650 to 2000 RPM, which can be adjusted as it is a PWM fan. If you want low noise, then keeping it at a medium speed would be the best choice.

It has an amazing RGB that can be controlled using a compatible motherboard or a controller that you can get with a pack of 3 fans.

Best Budget ARCTIC F12 PWM PST ARCTIC Cooling The budget category had many options, but ARCTIC has some of the best cooling solutions in the market on a budget. The ARCTIC F12 PWM PST fans have great airflow and static pressure ratio without any gimmicks like RGB.

ARCTIC MX-4 is the most popular thermal compound in the world, and that makes a statement. The F12 PWM PST fan comes from the same brand, which says something about its quality.

Although it does not look fancy, and it does not have any gimmicks, it is still a great performer. With great airflow to static pressure ratio, you can expect this fan to outperform most others in this budget.

The ARCTIC F12 PWM PST fans have a speed of 230 to 1350 RPM which can be adjusted since it is a PWM fan. It has a fluid dynamic bearing, which is way better than sleeve bearings, giving it a good ratio.

The max airflow on the highest RPM setting on the fan is about 57 CFM. When it comes to noise levels though, people have often complained about it having audible noise at high speeds.

For the price, however, it is a great deal, as you can buy these for cheap and install them all over your case for greatly improving airflow.

Noctua is an award-winning manufacturer of some of the best PC fans and CPU coolers. The Noctua NF-F12 PWM has the same color scheme as most of its products do. You can, however, find a Black Chromax version as well if you are not a fan of the Noctua color scheme.

When it comes to performance, the NF-F12 PWM PC fan has a static pressure of 2.61 mm H2O at full throttle. If you install a low-noise adapter, which can be used to produce the lowest possible noise, the airflow and the static pressure does decrease quite a bit.

So if you value the peace of your ears more than the performance of your fan, you can install the Low Noise Adapter. Otherwise, the fan has a highspeed of 1500RPM, with PWM you can turn it to as low as 300RPM.

Noctua uses its tested SSO2 bearing based on the SSO bearing design it has used for so long. So far, people have not even peeped a complaint about the fan’s performance. In fact, enthusiasts seem to love this fan’s performance.

People often compare Noctua’s CPU coolers to liquid AIO coolers, and for a good reason too, as it is on par with them. Though when it comes to pricing, it is a tad bit expensive, but you also get award-winning quality.