Best Microphone Stands to Assist Your Streaming and Podcasting

Often we have problems with microphone positioning during our streaming and podcast activities. That is mostly because of not having a proper microphone stand to assist with the problem. That is why we went ahead and reviewed the best microphone stands for sessions.

People usually place microphones on their tabletops. But when you are doing a professional podcast or maybe streaming a game professionally, you need a stand for adjustability. This allows you to make better contact with the microphone for seamless audio.

There are many kinds of stands, there are handheld boom stands, there are also table mountable ones. We reviewed one of each so that you may have options according to your usage.

But first, let us go through a buyer’s guide for each kind of stand that will help you review the product easier.

Buyer’s Guide for Best Microphone Stands

The biggest thing to look out for when it comes to mic stands is the different types available. Which one should you go for? It depends on your use, whether you want one with a table mount or maybe a proper stand.

Handheld Boom Arm

Mostly used when you have to move the mic around for a scene but keep it out of the vision of the camera. This kind of microphone is mostly used in movies and shows to capture dialogue. This is also used to capture source sounds. In this type of stand, a person is holding the boom arm manually, adjusting it as required.

If you are planning on doing a podcast or streaming, this is not the kind of mic for you. But if you are interested in making short clips or such, this mic is perfect for dialogues and capturing voices.

Telescopic Boom Arm Tripod or Weighted Microphone Stand

This kind of stand is the most common one you see in concerts and shows. It either has a tripod that keeps the stand planted on the ground or round weighted plate. This kind of stand has the most versatility, whether you are streaming, making a podcast, or making a music cover video, this is the stand you want.

A tripod stand is better than the weighted one as it makes it moving around easier. But the tripod does take up more space on the ground so be careful of that as well. The boom arm is adjustable, you can lift it up or down, extend the arm or draw it back in, it is up to you.

Table Mounted Stand

This is the most preferred stand for streamers and podcasters alike. The mount can be clamped on to a table and you can adjust the arm accordingly to your need. With an adjustable arm, you can move it in front of your face or away as you wish.

This kind of stand is designed to be clamped on to a table, so there are very limited applications for it. So unless you are planning on streaming or podcasting, we would suggest a normal stand with telescopic boom arm.

Best Microphone Stands Reviewed According to Categories

Best Handheld Microphone Stand Neewer Portable Handheld Microphone Boom Pole Capture the Sound you Want The Neewer Portable Handheld Microphone Boom Pole is a fantastic handheld mic stand. With this recording scenes in which you do not want the mic in-camera shot becomes quite easy.

The Neewer Boom Pole is quite handy as it can extend in size. It also has a built-in XLR wire in the arm which can be used to connect your mic to the recorder.

The handle in which you will use to hold the extendable boom arm is padded with foaming. This will make it holding the stand for prolonged periods easier for whoever is handling it.

An XLR wire is already in the boom arm which can be used to connect to your mic and recorder. The Neewer Portable Handheld Microphone Boom Pole can be extended up to 131 inches from its original 32.6 inches. This makes it carrying around easier.

Lastly, the material is very light, it is built out of aluminum which is light but sturdy. So holding it up or in a difficult position is not a problem as it is very light itself.

This portable boom arm is widely used by people for their projects and shoots. It will cost you around $72 on Newegg, which is quite pricey but will serve you well on your video and audio projects.

Best Overall K&M Microphone Stand with Telescopic Boom Arm Quality that Captures Your Voice Konig and Meyer is a German brand that makes quality stands for music, the K&M Microphone Stand is a prime example. With a Telescopic Boom Arm and Tripod feet that help it stay planted makes this stand ideal for most situations.

Konig and Meyer’s Microphone stand is a great product in the category of stands with telescopic boom arm. The boom arm is adjustable, you can extend it to a certain degree, move the angle up or down, giving it a lot of versatility.

The boom arm is connected with a T-bar locking screw that locks the position and the length of the boom arm. The mic can be mounted on the end of the boom arm easily and then adjusted using the T-bar locking screw.

The tripod stand allows it to stand its ground and regardless of what angle the boom arm is in, the stand pretty much stays in place. The height of the stand is also adjustable allowing for an easier carry. The tripod can be straightened out and the stand can be collapsed to make it easier to put in a bag.

The metal construction of the stand gives it durability and sturdiness but does make it slightly heavier. The assembly and adjustability are quite easy and anyone can do it whether they have experience or not.

Lastly, this is a premium product and will set you back around 90$ on Amazon for a new one. It has quite the positive reviews and in our tests, it performed flawlessly with many of our microphones.

Best Budget Microphone Stand Samson MK-10 Microphone Boom Stand Adjustability at a low Price Samson MK-10 Microphone Boom Stand is a very lightweight stand that can be bought on a really short budget. It is made out of very light metal and is perfect for in house settings where it can be used for podcasts and streaming.

The lightweight construction allows it to be easily adjusted without any issues. It has a pretty basic construction with a tripod base for support.

With the included microphone clip, you can attach any mic to the stand. The boom arm is adjustable with a locking mechanism. It has 42″ of height adjustment and the boom arm can be extended up to 24″, while the whole thing can collapse making it easy to carry along.

The most appealing thing about this stand is none other than its affordability, you can get this stand for under $20 on Amazon. Even though it is very affordable, the construction is sturdy regardless of the weight.

This stand is best for studio use, especially for booths, and can even be used for recording music covers. Samson makes very affordable microphones as well, which will pair well with this budget mic stand.

Best Clamp Mounted Microphone Stand Heil Sound PL-2T Heil Sound's Reliability Heil Sound is a brand with 50 years of experience with audio equipment, the reliability of Heil Sound can be seen in the PL-2T. This clamp mounted microphone stand will go greatly with streaming and podcasting sessions.

The internal springs allow for great adjustability of this C-clamp mounted mic stand. The sturdy build makes this a one-time investment although the price for this mic stand is quite premium.

This mic stand can be used with standard 5/8″ threaded mic clips/shock mounts, the hollow panels allow for easy cable management. For easier access to the mic and recorder, the cable can be threaded into the hollow panels.

The internal springs make balancing for this stand very easier. The standard C-clamp can be clamped on to any standard desk of 1.5″ thickness for mounting the microphone stand to your desired place. The articulating arm allows you to adjust the position of the microphone near or away from the mouth.

The arm can easily handle the weight of around 1.5kg, so if you have a heavier microphone, which we doubt you have, it will be able to keep it in its place without troubles.

The price for this mic stand is around $110 on Amazon and BH Photo and Video, making it a premium product, but it comes with the reliability of Heil Sound, which is in the audio business for more than 50 years.