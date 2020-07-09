Best Lenovo Laptops: From Business to Gaming Laptops

If you have ever worked a desk job, chances are you have seen ThinkPad from Lenovo. But did you know there are some premium gaming laptops available from them as well? So to give you a better perspective of what the brand is capable of we reviewed the best Lenovo laptops from business to gaming and even a budget-friendly one.

Lenovo has some of the best business laptops with security features often not found in other laptops. The brand has more laptops focused on business than anything else. But that does not mean it does not have a good lineup of gaming laptops.

One of the best gaming laptops in the market, Legion, is from the Lenovo brand. Their laptops have a pretty premium feel, the older models of Legion series from the brand are a bit bulky. But the latest ones are pretty slim, not as slim as Razer Blade Stealth Gaming but still pretty thin.

Lenovo also has some of the best 2-in-1 laptops in the market as well. Their Yoga and Flex series of laptops have a pretty solid 360-degrees hinge. One of our favorites, the Lenovo Flex 14 with the AMD Ryzen 3500U is absolutely gorgeous for its price tag.

But before you buy, here is a small Buyer’s Guide to Lenovo’s best laptops.

Best Lenovo Laptops: What to Consider?

One great thing about this brand is that take their premium laptops or their budget ones, they have a really good build quality. You will not feel any cheapness from even the one that is $1000 less than their premium siblings.

The touchscreen on Lenovo laptops can be used with either your hands but give the best result with the active pen. You can adjust the pressure sensitivity and such through the laptop settings. Using another stylus other than the active pen from Lenovo might not give good results.

Some premium business laptops might have a high-end GPU, but it does not make it a gaming laptop. They are kind of like a work station with a GPU that might be used for graphics-intensive tasks like rendering.

The reason for that is the brand has not focused on those models from a gaming perspective. So they might not have the kind of cooling solution that is required in gaming laptops mostly.

Lenovo laptops also include webcam shutters for privacy and encryption for data security. They are really decent laptops heavily focused on business needs, thus they are the first choice for businessmen around the globe.

The Best Lenovo Laptops for Business Needs and Gaming Reviewed

Best Overall Lenovo Flex 15 Series The Sleek 2-in-1 Laptop So the Lenovo Flex 15 is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for business purposes. The NVIDIA MX230 is a rather low-tier GPU but still better than an integrated UHD one.

While you will not find this model available on the Lenovo official site, you can find it through vendors. It is a great laptop that not only performs well as a business laptop but can also handle medium graphics-intensive tasks.

The 10th Generation Core i7-10510U in this laptop is a 4-core and 8-thread CPU. Combined with the power of the GPU you can actually do some graphics related work.

There is 8GB of RAM and 512GB of Solid State storage in this laptop, making it very fast. Paired with the Active Pen from Lenovo, you can draw, sketch, make notes without any problems on the touchscreen display.

The Flex series is famous for its 360-degrees hinge that can turn this laptop into a tablet. This makes this laptop pretty versatile, thanks to the powerful specs this laptop has for the price.

While there are other better laptops from Lenovo out there, this one is a great value for its performance.

Best Premium Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme 2nd Gen Balanced like all things should be The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme might be the most balanced laptop available in the market by the brand. It is not only a jack of all trades but also a master of them as well.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is one of the premium models in the ThinkPad series from Lenovo. If you want something a bit more budget in the business section, try the ThinkPad Carbon instead.

So the Lenovo ThinkPad series is famous for being a very solid business laptop. It is armed with features to keep privacy intact and confidential data secure. No doubt one of the most used laptops in workplaces.

This model is premium because it has a 9th Generation Intel CPU and a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. Intel Core i5-9300H in this laptop is a 4-core, 8-thread processor with a base clock of 2.40GHz while it boosts at 4.10GHz. Talk about performance.

The GPU is a 4GB mobile variation of the NVIDIA GTX 1650, which can play AAA titles on medium settings. Paired with this CPU, you can expect some graphical performance from this laptop.

The laptop has a 180-degree hinge, meaning it can lay flat like a notebook. The screen is an FHD 1080p anti-glare IPS display, HDR 400 with 500 nits of brightness.

On Lenovo’s official site you can customize it with a Core i7 instead if you want even more power. You can also increase memory and storage as well.

Best Budget Affordable but Powerful Solution The Lenovo Flex 5 is the successor to the Flex series of Laptops. This variant of the Flex 5, the 14″ is definitely the successor to Flex 14 which was an amazing laptop in itself.

The Flex 14 was one of our favorite laptops due to its specs and affordability. The Flex 5 14″ is the successor and has almost all the best things about Flex 14 but better.

Enough about the Flex 14, let us talk about the Flex 5 14″ AMD variant. It has an AMD Ryzen 4500U CPU which is a 6 core CPU with an equal number of threads. So when we say this laptop is great for multitasking, we are not joking.

The touch screen is super responsive, the AMD variant comes with the Active Pen included. It does not have a dedicated GPU, but the Radeon Graphics with 6 cores will fulfill your graphical needs no problems.

16GB of memory to pair with the 6-core CPU seems like the perfect match. There is also 256GB of Solid State storage for fast file transfers. This laptop is an all-rounder when it comes to performance.

Just you cannot game AAA titles on the Flex 5 14″ by Lenovo, otherwise, it can pretty much do a lot. You can play light games on this laptop though in low settings. But we doubt you are buying this laptop for gaming in the first place.

Lastly, it is super affordable with a price tag of $600 on Amazon. For these kinds of specs and the design and aesthetics, you can bet people might even pay more.

Best Gaming Lenovo Legion Y540 Defeat Legion of Enemies The Lenovo Legion Y540 is an amazing gaming laptop that will make any gamer’s day more beautiful. While there is also the more powerful and RGB enabled Y740 there is a difference of around $500 in the price.

Plain and simple gaming performance, that is what defines the Y540, since it does not have gimmicks like RGB. If you do not want the RGB you can end up saving a lot of money.

While there are not many differences between the two Legion series laptops, the Y540 is cheaper. You are saving a lot of money just for ditching the RGB, which is not a bad deal.

It has a 9th Generation Core i7-9750H which is a 6-core and 12-thread CPU, that is some massive core count for mobile gaming. Not to mention there is also the GTX 1660Ti which is a GDDR6 6GB GPU.

And this is where the saved money can come in handy, you can use that money to upgrade the GPU on the Lenovo official site. It is your choice in the end, more performance or aesthetics.

It also has Solid State Storage of 256GB which can also be upgraded on Lenovo Official. Even the RAM can be expanded from the 16GB to 32GB if you want more memory.

So in the end it is not a bad deal to ditch the RGB for more performance, but it depends on person to person. If you have enough money just go for the Y740 and upgrade it.