Best Laptops Under $500 in 2020

Finding the best laptop under 500 dollars can be pretty challenging. It should be good enough for most of your tasks being under the budget. We have created the list to help you out in this regard. With these laptops, you should have a fair graphics card, ample storage, and a powerful processor to let you play with it seamlessly.

Some of these laptops may have HD and some may have full HD screen display. Some laptops under 500 come up with more powerful processors than others. Furthermore, the battery life of these laptops should be between 3 to 5 hours for a 500 dollar laptop. We have ensured that these tech books have at least a Core i5 processor. Are you excited? Let’s get started.

Best Laptops Under 500 USD Reviewed

All of these laptops under 500 are great to use but you should go for the one that suits your needs.

Best Overall Check Reviews Acer Aspire 5 This Acer lightweight laptop has brilliant graphics of Nvidia MX250, ample storage, and fast RAM. Under $500, the battery life of 7-8 hours is truly commendable.

Acer Aspire 5 has a wonderful design with robust quality and smooth operations. The laptop has a Core i5 processor for impressive execution. And yes, we also have a separate graphics card for enjoying an immersive experience.

Acer Aspire 5 is an ultra-powerful laptop at the price because of its powerful processor and robust design. It has a discrete graphics card with an Intel Core i5 CPU. What else do you look for from a budget laptop? The brand makes the majority of your cash to offer the best laptop internals. You get Yoga C930 at two-fold the cost of Acer Aspire 5. What’s more, the two of them have comparable setups.

The design is smooth and provocative. The laptop has numerous ports that are adequate for associating a few peripherals. There is one USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI yield, Gigabit Ethernet, and combo earphone mic jack. The laptop is a great fit for workaholics and gaming geeks alike. Most of the budget laptops under 500 have little battery life. But the Acer Aspire 5 has a phenomenal battery life of 6-8 hours.

The laptop has a slim 15.6-inch screen, having a Full HD display with an IPS panel for brilliant tones. The keys are delicate and have an adorable fly to them. The touchpad turns out great and seamless as well. You might want to change its responsiveness according to your palm. The only downside is that it has a plastic chassis and can’t endure some maltreatment. You have to deal with your pal carefully.

Specs

Graphics: Nvidia MX250

Processor: Intel Core i5

Capacity: 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: 7 – 8 hours

Weight: 4.85 pounds

Pros

Smooth plan and great form quality

Ground-breaking execution with Core i5

Discrete designs card

Cons

Sound quality is normal

Best 17-inch Laptop Check Reviews HP 17-X114DX With 6GB RAM, you will have all the performing multiple tasks you require. This laptop weighs 5.85 pounds and is 1-inch thick. Recording your favorite HD games is a piece of pie with this laptop.

You can’t have a superior alternative than HP 17-X114dx because you love a big screen. The 17-inch screen shows the HD display with an IPS panel. But, battery life is a bit short. Let’s dig deeper.

You will have a reasonable and huge picture and video show without a doubt. Furthermore, you can get this on a tight budget of under $500. Isn’t it stunning? Also, that is not only the looks, the laptop has an amazing seventh-generation Intel Core i5-7200U.

On this laptop, you can give your hands on some popular 3D games and programs. In spite of the fact that you don’t have a discrete GPU, you have an incredible processor to deal with Graphics. The laptop by HP is an ideal combination of configuration, power, and sensible cost. The sound on this laptop is astounding as well. Two-sound system speakers by DTS Studio Sound give you ample sound.

The laptop has an incredible 1-TB of capacity so you can store many games and recordings. In this way, the laptop doesn’t simply look tremendous, it has enormous capacity too. Furthermore, with regards to discussing its availability, it has all the ports you need. It has a fast USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, one HDMI, and a SD card reader also. With the budget laptop, you don’t usually have USB Type-C. With 802.11/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0, you have maximum connectivity.

Specs

Designs: Intel Graphics

Processor: Intel Core i5

Capacity: 6GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: 3-5 hours

Weight: 5.85 pounds

Pros

Enormous and clear screen

Ample storage and RAM

Light when compared with other 17-inch laptops

Cons

Normal battery life

Best Lightweight Laptop Check Reviews Asus Vivobook F510UA Asus has consistently been known for its first-rate gadgets at low costs. Vivobook F510UA is a wonderful lightweight laptop with Core i5 processor and superb storage capacity.

If you are looking for a lightweight laptop under 500 with commendable specs, the Vivobook F510UA is for you. It’s only about the performance, but the overall design is eye-catchy as well.

If you are looking for a lightweight laptop with a striking presentation under 500, the Asus Vivobook F510UA is for you. With the most recent Intel Core i5 processor and an Intel UHD 620 graphics, it’s one of the most remarkable workstations on a budget. Asus has consistently been known for its first-rate gadgets at low costs. With an eighth-gen Intel processor, this laptop conveys the speed with no glitches.

There are numerous appealing highlights of this laptop. For instance, it has a brilliant and firm presentation with a full HD display. With regards to its fabricate quality, it’s stunning without a doubt. One of its variants additionally has a finger sensor, which is an additional bit of leeway. It has a colossal 1000 GB of HDD storage. That is beyond what you can anticipate from a 500 dollar laptop.

We love its design with sparkling dim shade, giving it a tasteful look. It’s compact and weighs 3.7 pounds only. The laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS panel that gives you wonderful picture quality. It means you have an awesome time while playing your games and working on your projects. When it comes to ports, Asus Vivobook F510UA has two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, and one USB Type-C too. You also have an HDMI and Ethernet port as well. It has a 5-hour battery life which is incredible at the cost.

With 8GB of RAM, you will love doing many tasks simultaneously. This laptop is a gift for those who want a laptop that doesn’t get heavy on the pockets.

Specs

Designs: Intel UHD 620 Graphics

Processor: Intel Core i5

Capacity: 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: 5 hours

Weight: 3.7 pounds

Pros

Lightweight and portable

Splendidly clear display

Amazing sound quality

Powerful performance at a reasonable price

Cons

No backlit keyboard

Ultra Performance Check Reviews Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15-3543 Dell is one of the most prestigious brands in the realm of laptops under budget. The Inspiron 3000 3543 has sufficient storage, powerful Core i5 processor, and appreciable battery life.

The discrete graphics card, ergonomic design, and ample storage and RAM make this laptop one of its kind under 500. You can play a lot of mid-range games without any hassle or glitches.

Dell has created many budget laptops under 500 dollars. Inspiron 3000 3543 comes up short on a touch of RAM and an HD screen. Dell helps you finish the most important tasks with the amazing Intel Core i5 for information tasks. The laptop has Nvidia GeForce 840M 4GB for offering you a liquid experience.

As for its performance, you can do your daily work hassle-free and play mid-range games without any problem. The journal has 8GB RAM for performing multiple tasks. It has just one RAM space yet you can generally redesign your random access memory. The machine has 500GB of HDD storage. With a couple of bucks more, you get a touchscreen and a backlit keyboard.

The laptop weighs just 5.3 pounds with a 0.9-inch chassis. It’s very slender and tasteful. The smash-hit of this laptop is its budget price. The battery, Wi-Fi module, and RAM are effectively replaceable. You can adjust the display to match your ideal eye-level. All things considered, you are getting much more appealing features for just under 500 dollars.

Specs

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 840M

Processor: Intel Core i5 5200U

Capacity: 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 500GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: 6-7 hours

Weight: 4.8 pounds

Pros

Ground-breaking performance at a reasonable price

Upgradeable to the extent of your needs

Portable and lightweight

Cons

A little dull display

Ideapad 320 is a smooth laptop with great sound quality. We have included this laptop because of its low price, various ports, and ergonomic keyboard. It has its downside as well, including a low-res screen and short battery life. But it has some specs that justify the price. For example, it has a 15.6-inch touchscreen, Intel processor Core i5, and 8GB of RAM. The thing we like the most about the laptop is that it remains cool for an extended period of time.

The Ideapad 320 has ample ports including a jack, RJ45, HDMI, USB 3.0, earphone jack, 4-in-1 card reader, and USB Type-C too. Likewise, it has a security lock opening and a DVD-RW drive on the correct side of this laptop. However, we don’t like its 15.6-inch display with only 1366 x 768 resolution. But the web camera resolution 720p for the laptop is commendable. You will love video-calling your friends without a doubt.

The machine covers 67% of sRGB colors, as per the colorimeter of LaptopMag. Only for the correlation, Swift 1 has 66% while Vivobook Flip 14 has 69% of sRGB rating. The 5 to 6-hour battery life of this laptop is average. If you continue browsing the web, the laptop will need a recharge after 4 and a half hours only.

Specs

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 920MX – 4GB Dedicated Video Card

Processor: eighth Generation Intel Core i5 5200U

Capacity: 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of HDD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: 5-6 hours

Weight: 4.85 pounds

Pros

Adequate ports

Great sound

Amazing performance overall

Cons

Below-average display

Short battery life

HP gladly gives you the best laptops under 500 dollars. The company’s 15T has ground-breaking internals to help you do the most strenuous tasks. Also, it’s lightweight and weighs just 3.9 pounds. The laptop accompanies a 15.6-inch full HD display which isn’t as good as it should be. But, it comes at a reasonable price so you have a few tradeoffs.

The laptop has 256GB of SSD storage which is fast enough. The HP 15T accompanies the most recent tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. It means you have a fabulous time while doing any task or playing your favorite on HP 15T. What’s more, the integrated UHD 620 Graphics runs the majority of the games and editing software available in the market.

The sound is insanely commendable because of its B&O Soundbox. The touchpad of this laptop is borderless which looks great but might not work efficiently in the real world. It’s hard to use it because of its slippery surface. The 4.8-pound weight is great under the budget. HP15T has comfortable keys when compared with its contenders.

The laptop has some helpful controls for volume and display. It also has a brilliant webcam, not to match the quality of today’s selfies though. The laptop has Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-center processor. Its clock speed reaches up to 3.6GHz. The processor is sufficiently amazing to let you work efficiently and play games. So overall, the HP 15T captivates everyone.

Specs

Graphics: UHD 620

Processor: Intel Core i5-1035G1 Quad-Core

Capacity: 6GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: 6 hours

Weight: 4.8 pounds

Pros

Responsive and agreeable console

Smooth shading alternatives

A touch screen on a tight spending plan

Ground-breaking execution

Cons

Limitless bloatware

This laptop by Lenovo is a reasonable alternative to a full-fledged workstation without a doubt. The Ideapad S340 has some superb features, settling on it as a superior choice for those who are on a budget. The laptop has a 14-inch full HD display with an anti-glare finish. You will enjoy using the laptop for long hours without any eye-strains.

The Ideapad S340 has the most recent Intel Core i5 Quad-core processor with vigorous UHD 620 Graphics. The 6GB of RAM will sensationally help you enjoy multitasking. The laptop has 256GB of storage which may or may not be adequate for you. You can always have an external hard drive if you want. As for its battery, the laptop has an amazing life. It works for 8 hours after it needs to charge.

To close, the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 is a thin, firm, and ground-breaking laptop under 500. It has an extraordinary battery life and a superb webcam. It also has amazing style, a clever cover for the cam, and improved battery life. The LCD isn’t as brilliant as it should be. But, you have to trade off some features sometimes. We suggest purchasing this laptop if you are on a budget and love lightweight workstations.

Specs

Graphics: UHD 620

Processor: Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core

Capacity: 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: Approx 8 hours

Weight: 3.4 pounds

Pros

Great battery life

IPS panel with anti-glare finish

Beautifully lightweight

Cons

Dull display and less storage

Dell Inspiron 5585 is an intriguing model from the Inspiron series, having some awesome specs. The laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD display for an immersive experience. The screen has an anti-glare finish so you can play for a more extended time without any problem. It’s a lightweight machine weighing only 3.9 pounds. That is astounding keeping the low price in mind.

The laptop has an amazing AMD Ryzen 5 processor having a turbo-speed of up to 3.7GHz. It turns out to be all the more remarkable with the 8GB of RAM. While you have 256GB of storage capacity, you can overhaul as per your needs. The keyboard is illuminated with a discrete numeric keypad. The separate keys convey a truly happy composing experience. The Inspiron 5585 has magnificent designs of AMD Radeon Vega 8. The Graphics card makes this laptop an incredible laptop under 500 dollars.

Everything about this laptop appears to be awesome. But, the palm rests and keyboard are made of plastic. That shouldn’t be a problem if you take care of your buddy. The chassis is not strong enough. But the base is genuinely intense around the corners. There are adequate ports accessible on the laptop, including the quicker USB Type-C. Here’s the deal, it’s the best laptop for under 500 dollars if you know how to drive it.

Specs

Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

Capacity: 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: Approx 5 hours

Weight: 3.9 pounds

Pros

Amazing performance

Ultralight laptop under budget

Narrow screen bezels

Cons

Average battery life

Low storage for many

If you are looking for a 17-inch big-screen laptop, you have got the HP 17-By1053DX on the table. The HD screen offers fresh visuals for a more immersive experience. You will enjoy watching your favorite movies and playing some games without a doubt. The laptop has the eighth generation ultra-low voltage Intel Core i5 processor. The speed of the processor is 1.6GHz which goes up to 3.9GHz with turbo-support.

HP 17-by1053dx has 8GB of DDR4 RAM which runs at 2400MHz. It lets you do many tasks at the same time. All these internals make up a generally excellent laptop under 500 dollars. It has 256GB of solid-state drive that is sufficient for some but not for many. If it’s not for you, opt for its 1TB variant without having a second thought. When it comes to graphics, the Intel UHD Graphics 620 is there to cater to your needs. For connectivity, you have 802.11bgn Wi-fi and Bluetooth.

And as for its ports, it has Ethernet LAN, SD card reader, HDMI port, and earphone jack. You also have two USB 3.0 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A along with a DVD-RW optical drive. The laptop is only 1-inch slight and weighs just 5.07 pounds. This HP laptop has a plastic undercarriage yet is a solid piece of tech. The keyboard has a numeric keypad and a responsive multi-touch touchpad. To wrap things up, HP 17-by1053dx is the best value laptop under 500 without a doubt.

Specs

Graphics: UHD Graphics 620

Processor: eighth Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core 1.6GHz

Capacity: 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Windows 10

Battery Life: Approx 6 hours

Weight: 5.4 pounds

Pros

Solid enormous screen

Commendable performance

Great battery life

Cons

Low storage for many

This is the most entertaining alternative for us here on the list. Why? It doesn’t look like a budget laptop from any side. The Asus C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip has an incredibly amazing and thin design. It is profoundly strong and has an aluminum case. What’s more, the machine weighs just 2.6 pounds. A stunning laptop is a 2-in-1 machine which means you can use it as a tab as well. We believe it’s the best affordable laptop yet stylish.

This best value laptop is powerful enough to play most of the games and run popular software in the market. It has an incredible processor with 2.2GHz speed. Opening 12 tabs on chrome is a piece of pie for you now. The battery life is noteworthy also. It goes on for as much as 10 hours and 46 minutes with a one-time charge. Isn’t it just wow? So good so far? But it has its downside as well. The laptop has 4GB of DDR3 RAM with 64GB of storage only. This might be the deal-breaker for many.

The 12.5-inch screen is full HD giving out 1920 x 1080 resolution. It’s not splendid enough but turns out pretty great. The keyboard is backlit so you keep working on your ultrabook even in night. This laptop is our hot choice for different reasons including commendable performance and beautiful design.

Specs

Graphics: Intel Integrated HD Graphics 515

Processor: Intel Core m3-6Y30 2.2GHz

Capacity: 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 65GB of SSD ROM

Operating system: Chrome OS

Battery Life: Approx 9 hours

Weight: 2.65 pounds

Pros

Ultralight and amazingly compact

Smooth and top-notch design

Commendable performance

2-in-1 laptop on a tight spending plan

Cons

Extremely low storage and RAM

Dull display

Conclusion

We have selected some of the best budget laptops under 500 so you have no problem deciding your machine. But, it obviously depends on your needs. If you want a big screen, you will definitely opt for HP 17-X114dx but if you love the 2-in-1 style, the ideal choice would be Asus C302CA-DHM4. Though the latter is the best basic laptop for its specs.