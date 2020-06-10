Best Laptop Speakers for Watching Your Favourite Netflix Shows and Movies

We all get lazy when we do not have any work to do on the weekends. We usually relax in bed and maybe watch our favorite shows on Netflix. Watching the shows on your phone does not cut it though to get that experience. You need a Laptop, but laptop audio is not satisfactory, you miss out on sound details often. That is why hooking up some good portable laptop speakers can do the trick for you.

Laptops do not have high volume audio, it is just enough for you to perform your tasks and maybe listen to some music. But because of the form factor, they cannot fit in big speakers, so your best bet is portable speakers which pair up great with a laptop.

It can be confusing to choose speakers for a laptop, you will need something with good audio quality. Because laptops do have good quality audio, they just lack in volume. And if you want to watch a show or even a movie, you need enough audio to pair it with.

So what we did was, we reviewed some speakers by famous brands, which are fairly portably to see how they fare. We compiled a list of our favorites and we categorized them for you for.

But first, let us check out a buyer’s guide so you can know what to choose and why.

Laptops Speaker Buyer’s Guide

Well when it comes to speakers, there is not much to think about other than volume, bass, and quality. But we are talking about portable speakers here, so we might have to ponder over our choices. Of course, most of our choices are tested for all three of these, some of them are Bluetooth and others, USB and 3.5mm ones.

Bluetooth Speakers

So we went through both wired and Bluetooth wireless speakers to check which ones are better. Some brands had a minor latency, but it was very unnoticeable. Some speakers had trouble connecting, but the ones in our list worked flawlessly.

Bluetooth speakers are great for when you want to listen to some calm music on your phone before sleep. You are not bound by the wires, you can set them anywhere you want to. They go well with the laptops when you are in bed, we believe that is the way to go.

Wired Speakers

Now wired speakers will always give you true sound, the connection will be as easy as it can get. No latencies on wired speakers or headphones for that matter. They do bound you by wires, make them hard to move around. But if you want one for your desk, they will be perfect.

Best Laptop Speakers Reviewed by Price and Type

Best Overall Avantree Torpedo Plus Torpedoes Away! The Avantree Torpedo Plus is a soundbar that is a pretty reliable wireless Bluetooth speaker. With Bluetooth you have the freedom of setting it where you want, it is pretty light in weight so portable as well.

The Torpedo Plus by Avantree has great sound, the Low Latency by Qualcomm aptX makes sure there is no lag. This makes this wireless speaker pretty reliable, best to be paired with movies and shows on your laptop.

The Avantree Torpedo Plus has two 5 watt speakers setup in dual-channel which sounds great. The bass is pretty premium on these speakers as well. It pairs up instantly with your devices, without any problems whatsoever.

You can run these while they are plugged in on charging, so you will always have audio. It charges using micro USB, which you can plug into your laptop to keep it powered. That solves the low battery problems on it. But on a full charge, you can expect around 6-7 hours of battery life.

It has three buttons on the side, mode, volume up, and volume down. The power button is on the back and it beeps when it is trying to pair-up with a device.

You can also plug it up with 3.5mm AUX cable if you want to go wired. This actually saves up the battery spent on Bluetooth. Other than that this is a great soundbar, it can be used with your phone, PC, TV (using transmitter and AUX), and lastly laptop.

The Torpedo Plus by Avantree is reasonably priced at $70 for all its features and the sound quality. You get a 24-month warranty from Avantree, they have really good customer service as well.

Best Budget Creative Pebble 2.0 Big Price for a Pebble but Small for Speakers Creative is a pretty old and well-known company for its audio devices. The Pebble 2.0 by Creative is a small form factor speaker that is very budget compared to every other speaker on our list.

The Creative Pebble 2.0 is very portable, upward-facing speakers, that have some pretty decent quality. For the price point, I think its a steal and they will provide some great sound for your laptop.

So Creative Pebble 2.0 is very budget, portable, small form factor speakers that will pair great with your laptop. They do not require you to plug them in a wall socket, they use USB-C to power them. So power them up by plugging them in your laptop.

The speakers have a 45-degree angle drive that faces upward so you get the sound straight to your ears. Far-field drivers give you some bass using the passive radiators in the back.

Looking at the size of the speakers, you do not expect much from them but they still deliver. They are round-shaped but have a flat bottom so they do not roll around, that would be a silly design.

The knob on the main speaker can be used to control the volume, we wouldn’t suggest cranking it to the max. Just crank it to 80% and control the rest of the volume through your laptop itself.

With their small size, it’s easy to carry them around, but you will be bound by wires with this one. Also, they are plugged in using 3.5mm jacks, they only get powered via USB. So do not get confused there.

Just for $30, you can own these if they are in stock on Amazon. Or you can take it a step further and go for the Pebble 2.1. It is basically the Pebble 2.0 but with a woofer. It will only cost you $10 more if you have it in your budget.

Best Premium Bose Companion 2 Series III The Boss in Audio Quality Bose is one of the top-notch audio brands, with sound quality rivaling big names like Sony and Beats by Dr. Dre. The Bose Companion 2 Series III is not the most expensive priced product by the brand, but for a laptop speaker, its the most expensive in our list for sure.

All jokes aside, these speakers are premium quality and price, they will set you back a 100 bucks when you buy them online. These speakers are not as portable, these are pretty good desktop speakers but will work great with laptops.

The Bose Companion 2 Series III is a really good sounding speaker that uses the company’s technology to provide good sound quality. Things like Digital Signal Processing provide with a clear and natural like sound from the speakers.

They use an Auxilary input for connection to your device and a DC power adapter to work. The left speaker and the right are connected by a wire that can be removed if you want to use the right one only. But then you will lose stereo sound capability.

You can plug in a headphone in the jack to use the built-in drivers for quality audio. You also get a volume knob right above the headphone jack in front to control the volume manually.

The cabinet design gives them a classy feel, the design is so that you can get some good bass in the Bose Companion 2 Series III speakers.

We used these speakers on multiple devices, they had a very quality sound. The price point is also premium as they can cost you around $99 on Amazon. But the audio will make them worth that price.

4 – Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speakers

Are you a fan of RGB? Well, most people love lighting to set the mood right, and the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 definitely does it right. These Bluetooth speakers are one of a kind!

The RGB is customizable using the software, they have a really good sound to them. The bass is pretty great as well, perfect for pairing up with your phones. They go great with laptops as well as we tested them while watching YouTube.

These speakers have a surround sound functionality, you can hear them in a 360-degree angle. So wherever you put it, you will get the best sound experience.

With Anker’s software for these speakers, you can actually pair up multiple speakers together. Of course, they have to be the same model, but they sync together and you can sync up to 100 speakers. How is that for a party?

But that would be a waste of money because with that much money you can get a really high-quality sound system. The Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speakers cost around $80 on Amazon, so just imagine buying a 100 of these.