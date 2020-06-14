Best Laptop Backpacks for Traveling in 2020

It is not an uncommon occurrence that people take their laptops on travel in case they have to work urgently. Carrying your laptop in your suitcase though is not a very safe option, as they are fragile devices. That is where laptop backpacks shine the most and so we reviewed some of the best ones for you.

While it is true that almost all backpacks are designed with the safety of your device in mind. But some of them are better than the others, in terms of the safety of your device. Not only that, but some of these backpacks have a lot of other compartments for utilities. Like a compartment for your camera, charger, iPad or tablet, and much more.

We tried to find the most balanced ones available in the market at the moment. Each of these is designed with the safety of your laptop in mind, along with plenty of space for utilities. Some of these are TSA safe backpacks for laptops, which means they are checkpoint-friendly at airports.

Without further ado, let us discuss some of the things that need to be known about picking up laptop backpacks.

Laptop Backpack Buyer’s Guide

Most backpacks that are used to carry around your laptops are made from strong materials. These backpacks have really strongly knit seams, you will not find a crack in their stitching. They are made from mostly water-resistant nylon material. But in the case of rain, some even have weatherproof bags in them to cover the bag completely for safety.

The compartments in these bags can house several utilities, not only limited to the ones mentioned above. You can find compartments for power banks, pens, phones, water bottles, documents, cameras, books, and of course, a laptop.

The laptop has a totally separate compartment in most bags. But in case it shares a compartment, it has a padded sleeve for added safety. This way, the laptop is not damaged from anything in the bag or from outside of it. The padding is usually made from shock-resistant foam that is used in the bottom of the bag as well.

Several of these bags that we reviewed in our list were really comfortable. They are not only aimed at the safety of the laptop but also the safety of the wearer as well. This allows for a more comfortable trip with the bag on your shoulders.

We made sure to include popular bags, we placed them in different categories according to budget and use. So you will be able to find the best laptop backpacks regardless of what kind of budget you have.

Best Laptop Backpacks for Traveling Reviewed According to Price

Best Overall Incase Icon Pack An Icon Amongst its Peers The Incase Icon Pack takes our top category for one reason, it is simply amazing. There are plenty of compartments, plenty of safe space for a laptop and it looks stylish.

The Icon Incase Pack is so spacious, you will not need to carry around many bags for your things. If you are planning on a light trip, you can even pack a change of clothes in this.

Even if you put a fresh change of clothes in this bag, you will still find much space to fit in more stuff. You have a totally segregated compartment for your laptop in this backpack.

Along with the compartment for your laptop, you have another segregate section for an iPad or tablet. This makes sure that your laptop and your tablet is easier to access.

This also ensures your laptop and your tablet or iPad does not get scratched or damaged by other utilities you might be carrying. There are also two side pockets along in which one is dedicated to a power bank. With the cable port inside the side-pocket, you can charge your device without having to hold your power bank.

You can find pockets and compartments for almost everything in the backpack. It even has a keychain so you can keep your keys safe in the bag so they do not get lost.

This backpack can serve as a very friendly travel bag no matter who you are. The elegant and simple look makes it so that people from all walks of life can use this bag.

The price can be a bit on the expensive side, but it really is an onetime investment. The bag is made out of durable ballistic nylon that is resistant to wear and tear.

Also Great SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack A Familar but welcome Face The SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack is a really familiar face amongst its peers. You must have seen this rather common backpack at least once or twice with people carrying laptops.

The SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack is one of the best, if not the best backpack in the market. It is also very affordable that is why people often choose this as their backpack for travel.

This backpack is also made with a ballistic nylon that is resistant to water and tear. It is super durable, with people often using it for years before they get tired of the bag itself.

Available in multiple colors, the SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart backpack has a separate compartment for your laptop. It is padded heavily so that your laptop can stay safe, you can put in a 17-inch laptop inside with ease. There is also a place for a tablet or iPad in the bag as well which is always welcome.

The bag is TSA safe, the laptop and the whole bag can be placed separately thanks to the middle zipper. The zipper opens the bag from the right bottom end to the left splitting the bag almost into half. That way you can place it separately from your utilities and it can be quickly assessed by airport security.

The back is also heavily padded along with the shoulder straps making it really comfortable to the wearer. The classic design makes it ideal for almost all kinds of wearers regardless of their occupation. But it is most suited to students who are traveling to keep their laptops safe.

Reasonably priced at around $70, the SWISSGEAR 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack is a great choice for everyone. Of course, it is a tad bit expensive from our budget pick but it will be well worth it.

Best Budget MATEIN Laptop Backpack Durability isn't always expensive The MATEIN Laptop Backpack proves that you do not always have to buy expensive things to get a durable option. This cheap and affordable backpack costs only about $30 and will last you around a few years easily.

The first thing of notice here is that this is not made from durable nylon material. So it is not as tear-resistant as the other bags in our list that will last you a long time.

The MATEIN Laptop Backpack is not water-resistant, so keep it away from water or rain. The fabric soaks up water easily and should be kept in a waterproof bag if there are chances of rain.

The backpack, however, does have a separate 180-degree unfolding pocket for the laptop and tablet. This allows it to be airport checkpoint-friendly, as you will not need to take it out of the bag during a check.

There are plenty of compartments for keeping your things in this bag, it could use a bit more though. One of the many issues we had with this backpack was the laptop sleeve. The padding on the sleeve was too light for keeping the laptop safe under duress.

Shoulder straps on the backpack have an airflow design are also lightly padded to provide comfort to the wearer. But you can tell what the bag is worth with the lack of padding and the fabric it is manufactured from.

But if you need a budget backpack for traveling along with your laptop, this is perfect for you.

Best Premium EVERKI Titan A Titan among its peers The EVERKI Titan is an expensive backpack that has been around for quite a while. The backpack is so durable that it is very popular amongst people all over the world.

The EVERKI Titan is a great choice for anyone looking for a long term solution for traveling with your laptop. The backpack has tons of compartments for your utilities, helping you to carry around everything in just one bag.

What we love about this backpack is all these pockets available inside each compartment. This allows for the bag to carry tons of stuff at the same time without any issues.

This backpack is more than a laptop backpack if you ask us since we could pack half of our daily use stuff inside it and still had space left to fit things inside. This makes it the perfect companion for your travels.

The backpack has a 180-degree unfolding laptop compartment design to make it TSA friendly. Just unzip, lay it flat in 180-degrees and it can go through a scanner without issues.

The iPad or tablet pocket is also lightly padded to keep it safe during your travels. It also includes a pouch for things like charging cables so they do not get lost in the bag.

There is a water-resistant weather cover also included in the bag for rainy days to keep the backpack dry. The laptop compartment is heavily padded and can be used to store a laptop up to 18-inches with ease.

The price is a bit premium, right above the Incase Icon Pack it will cost you around $170 on Amazon.

Best for Gamers Razer Tactical v2 Be ready for your LAN Party! Razer brings you the new and improved version of its Tactical backpack, the Razer Tactical v2. This backpack is ideal for when you are heading to your friend’s place for a LAN party.

If you are a gamer, you will be tempted to get this backpack at all costs by Razer. The backpack is a perfect solution for carrying your party with you wherever you want.

Going for a LAN party at a friend’s can be a bit problematic at times. You have to bring your gaming laptop, your own gaming mouse, the mouse pad, headphones, and other stuff with you. Not only that you need your essentials as well, like a change of clothes, water bottle and more.

That is where the Razer Tactical v2 comes in handy, the handy and durable backpack is your solution to travel and LAN parties. The durability comes from ballistic nylon material, which is resistant to tears and water.

The compartments are green in color, while the exterior is black with green accents on the shoulder straps, and a green Razer logo on the front. Giving off the perfect representation of Razer’s branding.

There is a water bottle pocket on the side that was absent in the previous iteration. It also has a weatherproof bag, to keep you safe during rainy weather. Overall this bag is great, spacious, and might be all you need for a while.

Of course, Razer is not an affordable brand as most of its stuff is pretty expensive. The bag will set you back easily a $160 on Razer official website.