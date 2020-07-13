Best Gaming Headsets for Xbox One: A Fully Immersive Experience

Games have the power to create an immersive experience like no other hobby. Whether you play on a PC or a console, you still need the best audio and video experience to enjoy. For video, a high frame rate monitor is the way to go. But for audio, you need really good headsets. Good for you console lovers out there, we reviewed the best gaming headsets for Xbox One for you.

Xbox One is Microsoft’s 3rd generation of Xbox line of consoles. Xbox One X and S versions were the first in the history of consoles to introduce 4K gaming.

Console gaming has been a huge success even though a PC can also play games. It is because of the fact that you can actually play games until the next generation of consoles without needing to upgrade it. Thus the success of Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Why would you need the best headsets for Xbox One though? The reason is a complete immersion in the gameplay of your favorite games.

Audio is a huge component of any game regardless of what its genre might be. Whether it is an RPG or FPS, the audio completes the immersive experience that games try to give you. You commit all your senses to it, whether it is visual or hearing.

But we are here to talk about improving the audio experience while gaming on Xbox One. It is not just the audio effects that matter in gaming. Ask any true gamer, they will tell you how much soundtracks matter for a scene.

Gamers will be able to recognize the game with just the soundtrack that is how much sound means to gamers. And to make sure you get the full emotions behind the soundtrack during a cutscene, nothing beats a headset.

So to help you choose better headsets, here is a buyer’s guide:

What to Look for in a Gaming Headset for Xbox One?

Headset technology has come very far these days, with features like surround sound. From gimmicks like RGB lighting to bizarre features like haptic feedback, headsets are evolving.

While things like RGB might seem like a gimmick, they do improve the mood of the whole setup. There are other such features as well that help you feel one with the game. To find the best gaming headsets for Xbox One we set a few criteria.

Since audio chat is a huge thing in co-op gaming on Xbox One, we made sure all of these headsets had a good microphone. Teamplay can be severely be improved if you can communicate with your team better. So a good microphone is very important.

Another thing, if you truly want to enjoy gaming from a comfortable distance, we made sure most of these headsets are wireless. Wireless has become so much better since its invention, you get almost zero latency from it.

Lastly, we made sure to pay attention to compatibility, we wanted to make sure that you made a good investment. So even if you chose to switch to PC gaming or change consoles, you would not have to buy new headsets.

Best Gaming Headsets for Xbox One to Complete Your Gaming Experience

Best Overall SteelSeries - Arctis 9X The best from SteelSeries for Xbox One Made for Xbox One, the Arctis 9X connects with the console without an adapter. These literally are the best headsets for Xbox One.

If you plan on buying these, means you are dedicated to team green. These headsets require an adapter from Microsoft to work on PC so these are mainly exclusives.

SteelSeries Arctis series of headsets have been awarded the best gaming headsets. We personally like the Arctis 5 when it comes to wired headsets because of its aesthetics and sound quality.

The Arctis series of headsets is already amazing, the 9X is exclusively built for Xbox One. You do not need any adapter or dongle to connect it to your console. It connects just like any controller would and is detected by the console out of the box.

When it comes to audio chat, the Arctis series of headsets have already been given several awards because of their amazing quality. The mic has a red LED to indicate whether it is muted or not to avoid saying anything unwanted.

The microphone is also retractable, so you can just take it out of your way when playing solo. The earpieces on the SteelSeries Arctis 9X are fit right over your ears.

The ergonomics of the headset is another thing to talk about. The AirWeave fabric on the earpieces allows for it to breathe. So even with long gaming sessions to improve your ranking, these will not feel too warm for comfort.

The headset sits snug on almost all sizes, so whether you have a big head or small, the Arctis 9X will fit fine. The green accents to give it the Xbox One exclusivity are a great touch as well.

Best Budget Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Best Budget Pick for Team Microsoft The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is not the best headset by the brand for the console, but it is under $100 and has decent audio, not to mention it is wireless.

Under a $100 you will not find something as suitable as the Stealth 600. It can work with Xbox One X and even Windows 10, feels like Turtle Beach went full team Microsoft with these.

The Turtle Beach brand has been making strides in the audio world for a while now. Although the company is pretty old, it has become a leading brand in gaming headsets not too long ago.

Since the company started off by building audio equipment like synthesizers and such, it has a pretty decent experience when it comes to audio peripherals. These headsets, however, are amazing for the price point they have been set at.

Under a $100 you get these amazing headsets from Turtle Beach, best of all these are wireless as well. You can also connect them to Windows 10 along with your Xbox One.

The sound quality is not too shabby, you can clearly hear the low notes while the high notes are pretty decent as well. You are not getting the premium experience out of these but then again what can you expect, they are pretty affordable.

But even though they are affordable, we can still say that they sound amazing. The green color highlights the Xbox colors prominently, while the design is pretty comfortable as well.

The mic works fine, you could clearly tell voices apart, there was very little noise in the mic. Overall a really solid headset from Turtle Beach.

If you want something more premium, try the Stealth 700.

Best Premium ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless + Base Station for Xbox One & PC For Your Money's Worth Now we know we are cheating a little bit, but hear us out. The Astro Gaming A50 Wireless with its base station is the ultimate combination for console gaming when it comes to headsets.

These headsets come with the base, which is also a charging dock for the headsets. If you want to make a quick switch of consoles just buy the base for the other console.

While the Astro A40 TR is the more preferred headset for gaming audio, the a50’s wireless appeal does not die out. The base station, which is also what acts as the wireless adapter between the console and headset is also its charger.

The a50 is super-premium and most of all its really comfortable. The magnetically removable earpieces are just really soft and sit right. The best part about having magnetically removable earpieces is that you can customize these headsets with custom mod sets.

The headpiece is also removable, it can also be changed along with the earpieces. The whole headset is really comfortable, it looks big but is remarkably light.

It also has a great movement, the size can be adjusted according to your head and it also has a swivel. We found that the dock charges the headset super fast.

The dock of your choice, in our case, Xbox One version, shows the battery life of the headset. You can place your headsets on the dock for a quick charge.

The headsets have a remarkable battery life of 15+ hours. In our continuous tests, it lasted for about 16 hours on a full charge.

The mic arm can be lifted up to mute it, there is an audible click you hear when it mutes. The mic quality could be better, it is clear but quite bassy.

However, the bass on the headset itself needs some work, compared to the a40 TR by Astro, the bass isn’t quite well. We could use some more bass on these headsets, but some sacrifices were made for these and it was the bass in this case.

Lastly, these are very expensive, to make these work on a PS4 you will need another base station. This can set you back even further, but both the base stations can work with a PC so that is a win.

4 – Razer Nari Ultimate Headsets for Xbox One

Remember one of the gimmicks we spoke about earlier called Haptic feedback? Well, we were talking about these headsets specifically. The reason being that these are the only headsets that feature this technology thus far.

The Razer Nari Ultimate is the ultimate embodiment of immersive experience. These headsets just take it to the next level with the haptic feedback. Basically, if you ever fire a throw a grenade in Call of Duty, when it blows, you can not only hear it going off but you can feel it.

These headsets vibrate when there is a low note to give you the best experience. So not only listen to the sound but feel it too. Because listening is not enough, you can, of course, turn these off but why else you would buy the Nari Ultimate then?

Because if you do not like the haptic feedback, you can just get the Razer Nari. Razer and Xbox just go hand in hand when it comes to the color scheme. The green and black is not only Razer’s but Xbox’s theme color as well.

These can be connected to the Xbox One without any adapter since these are the Xbox One version. You can use it on your PC too but would need the Microsoft adapter just like the Arctis 9X.

These are priced almost around the same bracket as the Arctis 9X, the also have a retractable microphone. The mic also has a red LED indicator just like the Arctis 9X. But the quality of the mic is not on par.

The haptic feedback might not work with all genres of games as well. It works specifically well in FPS shooters with a lot of explosives and action.