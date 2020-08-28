Best Gaming Headsets Under $200 Reviewed

People often do not understand what is the difference between normal headsets and gaming ones. Gaming headsets are factory calibrated for a better gaming audio experience. Gaming headsets are also pretty expensive, with wireless ones going well over $300. But if you are under a budget, then you may want to check out this list of the best gaming headsets under $200.

So the market is filled with great gaming headsets under the budget of $200. But what is it that you should look for in gaming headsets in the first place? It all depends on your needs in the end. Some people will want gaming headsets for the game audio, others want one with a good microphone.

Overall we believe that good gaming headsets are a combination of not only good gaming audio but also a good microphone and gamer aesthetics. So when you are picking up gaming headsets on a budget, make sure your headsets qualify for all of these.

$200 is a good amount and you can get some of the best gaming headsets in that money. We have tried and tested and came up with this list of the best gaming headsets for that amount.

But before we dive into the specifics, a small buyer’s guide to finding the best gaming headsets.

What to look for in a gaming headset?

When choosing a gaming headset, there are a few things you should be aware of ahead. Ergonomics, wired or wireless, RGB, microphone quality, drivers, these are just a few things you need to be aware of.

Ergonomics

Now ergonomics are important regardless of what peripheral you are using. The headset is no exception because it is something that is constantly in use. Because you are wearing them on your head, even if you are spectating a match or watching a video. So if they are not comfortable, you will end up with pain in your ears.

When it comes to ergonomics in headsets, there are a few things you should check out. First and foremost is the clamping force of the earpieces. If they are too tight, you will feel pain and it will become uncomfortable to wear them for too long. If they are too loose, they will not securely seal out the noise from the surroundings.

So there needs to be enough clamping force in the earpieces to not cause discomfort but firmly seal your ears. Secondly, the cushion has to be made of a material that can resist heat build-up. If your earpieces are made out of leather, chances are they will get hot real fast. But many earphones feature ear cushions with airy fabric and cooling gel to avoid that.

Lastly, their adjustability. Some people have larger heads than others so headsets should be able to adjust accordingly.

Wired or Wireless

Wireless technology is far from what it was during its conception. Lately, wireless peripherals are the way to go when it comes to gaming. They have almost zero latency so there is no need to worry about that. With 2.4GHz connections, you can get crystal clear audio from your PC even at distances as great as 10 feet.

But wired headsets are always going to have a better noise and interference-free audio. Wired headsets give the best results but then you are bound by a wire which is not very great. Also, wireless headsets require you to recharge them, whereas wired headsets do not require charging.

Drivers

Drivers are what create the sound in the headsets, some headsets have 40mm drivers but these days 50mm is standard. Most headsets these days are using a 50mm driver to deliver a crisp sound.

RGB

RGB is purely for aesthetics, it is something that will not contribute to anything but looks. So this is totally dependent on the person buying. Something with RGB will cost extra so keep that in mind when going for an RGB headset.

Microphone

Not a lot of headsets have quality microphones, those that do are expensive. If you are someone who streams and plays on multiplayer a lot, you will need a headset with a good microphone.

A good microphone can make a difference as you can improve your teamwork by communicating.

Best Gaming Headsets Under $200 Reviewed

Best Overall Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset A Headset Worthy of its Grand Name Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset has all the things in it to make it the best headset under $200. In fact, it is better than most headphones over the $200 price range.

Amazing microphone, 50mm drivers delivering a supreme audio experience, and RGB are just some features that describe Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset.

So on our search for a good microphone wireless headset, we stumbled upon plenty. Our prior winner used to be the SteelSeries Arctis headsets as they had a superb wireless experience. The Arctis 5 is a great budget choice and has a pretty decent microphone as well.

But when we discovered the Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless headsets, we had to crown it the champ. Not only does this headset deliver some of the best audio experience, but it has one of the best microphones that we have seen.

Even expensive headsets have some compression, blurry and noisy microphone audio. But the microphone on this headset feels better by leaps and bound.

The first thing you will notice when you look at these headsets is how elegant these are. The RGB is there to add the gamer aesthetic and element, otherwise, these are pretty elegant and decent looking headsets.

It comes in white and in carbon black so you have a choice in color. We personally preferred the black ones as they had a better look at them. But some people might be into the white color as well because of how elegant these look.

The microphone is something to talk about here, it has such a clean sounding microphone. It is detachable and there is a small LED indicator on the end to indicate if the microphone is muted.

The speakers in the earpieces consist of a 50mm driver to deliver a solid sound. The ear cushions are soft and the whole headset is pretty comfortable. The headpiece cushion is also very comfortable and soft. The cushions are memory foam so you can bet they are plenty comfortable.

The headsets can also work wired with the device of your choice, which is why we said these can be your everyday headsets too. These headsets are not even as costly as some headsets but they sound so great.

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless headsets will cost around $180 on Amazon and BestBuy.

Best Premium Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset Amazing Sound Quality The Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset Blue VO!CE filter is some of the best sounding headsets in the market under the $200 price tag.

These have such an amazing sound thanks to the 50mm G-PRO drivers in the earpieces. They are also very comfortable to wear, despite the weight they have great ergonomics.

So Logitech has some of the best wireless technology in the market, their wireless mice and keyboards are top-notch. Their products have great durability and are hailed as some of the best.

While the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset might be some of the best sounding ones in the market, but the same cannot be said about the microphone on this thing.

The only flaw in this headset is the substandard microphone that requires heavy processing through Blue VO!CE Filter to make it sound a bit clear. Even then it does not sound any better.

But other than the microphone we found these headsets to be really great. Even while they have quite a hefty weight, they are still very comfortable. In fact, they felt so comfortable that during gameplay we totally forgot that we had these heavy headsets sitting on our heads.

The ear cushions that are attached to the headset are made of leather, so they can get quite hot. But the headsets also include more breathable fabric cushions with them which you can swap out with the leather ones.

The headsets are also plenty durable, the forks are made out of aluminum and we found the overall construction of these headsets quite sturdy.

The headsets are connected to the system using an adapter that uses the Lightspeed technology by Logitech. The Lightspeed wireless peripherals have really low latency, below 1ms, which is barely noticeable.

The microphone of this headset makes them not worth their high-end price. But the sound quality justifies its high price easily.

These headsets will cost you almost $200 on Amazon and BestBuy, but if you want something with a better microphone, we would suggest picking the Virtuoso from Corsair that cost $20 less than these and still provide great sound and a very clear and natural-sounding microphone audio.

Best Budget Razer Kraken Gaming Headset The Green Beast from Razer What would be a headset list without gaming headsets by Razer? Well the Razer Kraken Gaming headset, the mean, lean and green headsets that are well known by gamers throughout the world.

Don’t take the part about them being green seriously, these headsets are also available in other colors if you dislike the green color on the headsets.

In fact, there is plenty of choices in color when you are choosing to buy the Razer Kraken from BestBuy or Amazon. You can go all black if you want something simple looking.

Now we all know Razer as one of the biggest gaming peripheral developers. Not only that they also have one of the best laptops in the market, the Razer Blade.

The Razer brand is so famous amongst gamers, but for a good reason too. Their products are just great quality, the switches on their keyboard and mice are amazing, they have a long life span. Their laptops are top of the line gaming laptops as well, Razer has solidified its name in the gaming industry as the best.

The Razer Kraken is one of their best headsets that have been around for quite a while now. But they are great headsets that is why gamers still like them.

They are very comfortable to wear, the padding is thick on the head and the cushions on the ear are plenty soft. The ear cushions are also infused with a cooling gel that helps avoid heat build-up in them during long gaming sessions. Of course, after hours of gameplay, your ears will get warm so don’t depend on the cooling gel too much.

The Kraken is also very sturdy made out of aluminum to give it that sturdiness while still being flexible enough. The microphone is also pretty good, not as great as the Corsair Virtuoso or Sennheiser GSP 500 though.

The 50mm drivers in the headsets deliver clear lows and highs, the bass is especially noteworthy. While playing FPS games, you can feel the sound even more.

The Razer Kraken is also very affordable, they can be bought for only $80 on Amazon and even cheaper on BestBuy during sales.

Also Great Sennheiser GSP 500 Odd Design But Solid Performance The Sennheiser GSP 500 is nothing short of great headset if you can overlook the odd-looking design. Other than the design itself, the headset is pretty great.

The GSP 500 has all the makings of a great gaming headset other than the design. The odd design does serve the purpose of reducing clamping force on the ears.

We really love the Sennheiser headsets, after all, they are made by a brand that purely focuses on audio devices. Sennheiser is a German brand that has the best audio equipment in the global audio market.

The GSP lines of headsets are purely focused on gamers, and Sennheiser has done a very good job of delivering an amazing audio experience.

The GSP 500 is no exception, with audio quality next to none, these headsets deliver amazing bass thanks to the open-back design. The open-back design also allows for some of the most immersive gameplay experience.

The ear cushions firmly seal your ears inside isolating them from any noise. But you can still hear loud noises, so it does not completely negate outside noise.

The microphone is also top-notch, the sound quality just falls a little bit below the Corsair Virtuoso in our opinion. The microphone is easy to mute, just raise it up and an audible click will indicate it has been muted.

The headsets are some of the most comfortable ones we have used, the clamping force on them can also be adjusted to avoid discomfort during long gaming sessions.

Now let’s address the elephant in the room. The design choice for these headsets could have used some second thought. Although, from a performance standpoint, these headsets are top performers on a budget.

But these headsets look very weird when you put them on your head. It is pretty hard to describe the design, you will have to watch someone wearing them to understand what we mean by that.

5 – HyperX Cloud Flight

When it comes to battery life in wireless headsets, nothing can beat the HyperX Cloud Flight with 30-hour battery life. They have one of the biggest battery life in wireless headsets that also have decent quality audio.

The microphone quality is better than Logitech G PRO X Wireless Headsets but is still not where we would like it to be. Other than that there are no complaints whatsoever with these headsets.

The design is great, they are not exactly RGB but the red LED is a really cool addition to this budget headset. The microphone is detachable as well which makes it easy to carry around.

The HyperX Cloud Flight has steel constructed sliders that are plenty sturdy. The overall construction of the headsets makes them feel very durable.

The headsets are very reasonably priced as well, they will cost you only $140 on Amazon.

6 – Razer Nari Ultimate

Razer might be the first brand to release headsets that not only help you listen to games but also makes you feel them. The Nari Series by Kraken has one of the best headsets by Kraken, but the Nari Ultimate might be the most unique headsets in the market.

They have Razer Hypersense, which is kind of like haptic feedback but better. According to Razer this feature lets the software in the headset catch on to a bigger range than normal haptic feedback and provide vibration according to the intensity and loudness of the sound.

So for instance, if you are playing an FPS shooter like Call of Duty or Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, when you are shooting you can actually feel the gunshots vibrating the headsets.

Some people might call this a gimmick, but they really do make a difference. Although the haptic feedback by Hypersense can be a bit annoying if you are in the middle of a battle surrounded by gunshots and explosions.

These headsets shine the best in action games and movies, the experience is something else. It is not just for show, it really is a great feature that can be further polished to make the gameplay experience even more immersive than what normal headsets can offer.

Also if the Hypersense feature is getting annoying, you can just turn it off in the Razer software. The headsets themselves are really great, the microphone is retractable, the chat audio is pretty clear as well.

It has a red LED indicator on the microphone which lights up when you mute the microphone. The ear cushions are infused with cooling gel which helps in resisting heat build-up for longer gaming sessions.

The only downside would be that the battery life is reduced to mere 6-hours when Hypersense is turned on. Otherwise, they last about 20-hours.

7 – SteelSeries Arctis 5

Corsair Virtuoso might have dethroned the SteelSeries Arctic series of headsets from the top, but that does not make them bad headsets at all. The SteelSeries Arctis 5 are some of the coolest looking gaming headsets in our opinion.

The Prism RGB on these is just a sight to behold. You should see them light up in a dark room, they look absolutely fantastic.

But the RGB isn’t the only thing that is great about these headsets. They also have a very good microphone which is certified by Discord.

The headsets are pretty comfortable, they are also very sturdy as well. The AirWeave cushions are a really breathable material that helps dissipate and resist heat build-up in the cushions during longer gaming sessions.

The USB Chat Mix dial allows you to lower the chat audio separately from the game audio. This way you can reduce or increase the chat volume without going into the game audio settings.

The microphone is also retractable with a red LED indicator that tells you when it is muted. Be careful, retracting the microphone does not mute it, we have said this before and are saying it again.

The ski goggle suspension headband is made as such that it fits on the heads of most people without issues. It is not as comfortable as cushions can be but it is still plenty comfortable.

Lastly, the headsets have become pretty affordable these days costing only about $100 on Amazon.