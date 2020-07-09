Best Gaming Headsets Under $100: Quality Gaming Audio on a Budget

It is not cheap to game these days, with GPU and CPU prices skyrocketing. We are barely making it somehow to the next year just to find newer games want upgrades. But don’t worry, we got you covered! To save your expenses, we reviewed the best gaming headsets under $100 so you can game on a budget.

While it might not be easy to find the best quality under $100, you can still get good quality. For the best, of course, you will need to extend your budget, but that is not what we are here for. Even under a tight budget, you can still game, that is what we want to prove.

When it comes to headsets, you have the option of going wireless or wired. But you are since you are limited by money, most choices you will get is wired ones. Though we have included a wireless category for your sake.

What matters the most to you will decide which headset will you go for amongst these. If you are a fan of wireless, then you will go for Arctis. But if you want something with a little RGB greatness, maybe the Corsair Void RGB Elite will appeal to you.

Either way, we have something for everyone on our list, to show that you can game on a budget. But first, a small buyer’s guide to help you out on your journey to buying budget headsets under $100.

Gaming Headset Buyer’s Guide

While wired headsets are fine, wireless has gone up a notch. You can find some great wireless headsets that have minimal latency these days. And the best part? Not all of them are expensive, we found some under $100.

But wireless is not without its own set of problems, like for instance battery life. With wireless, you have to think about things like battery power. But that is not an issue with wired headsets.

Gaming headsets need to have a clear sound, good high tones, and low notes. In gaming, specifically competitive fps shooters, footsteps can be traced to find other players.

You need a really great hearing to be able to track footsteps to find your enemies in games. But more than that you need headsets that can clearly produce the low notes from the footsteps. So sound quality was a big criterion for us when we reviewed these headsets.

But solo gaming is not the way to go if you want to see yourself in big leagues. You need to have a good team and great teamwork to be able to beat others. For that, you need coordination that you get by communicating with your team.

This means another criterion for our headset review was microphone quality as well. But on a budget of $100, you will not get the perfect microphone. But you can still get some decent voice clarity as $100 is a lot of money.

Lastly, we paid attention to aesthetics, as what is a gamer without his gamer aesthetics? Some RGB and gamer savvy design was also a criterion we put into account when choosing these headsets. Though our best focus was on quality.

Best Gaming Headsets Under $100 for Quality Gaming on Budget

Best Overall Razer Kraken Ultimate Razer refines the Kraken headset Though these headsets cost exactly $100, they are 100% a perfect combination of aesthetics and quality. The Razer Kraken Ultimate is the fantasy when it comes to gaming headsets.

The lack of a 3.5mm input is the only thing that this gaming headset lacks. Otherwise, the Kraken Ultimate is one of the best headsets in its price range.

If you are looking for something similar but in the wireless category, Nari is for you. But it is way more expensive than the $100 price point. Disqualifying it for this review, as we only reviewed headsets under $100.

But for all reasons and purposes, the Kraken Ultimate from Razer is nothing short of stunning. Look wise, it has all the features that a gamer desires from their peripherals.

It has immersive RGB, you can control the RGB settings with Razer’s own software, Chroma. You can personalize and customize the RGB setting to what you wish. With 16.8 million colors at your disposal, you can switch between different colors and effects.

If you are a fan of surround sound, the Razer Kraken Ultimate has THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound. This will provide you with one of the most immersive audio experiences while you game.

Audio quality wise, this headphone has very little peers in the price point. The earpieces are nicely padded, your ear has enough distance from the drivers to not hurt. They also have a wedge for the gamers with glasses, so your sight and hearing can become one.

The cooling gel in the ear foams prevents these headsets from getting too uncomfortable. You can wear these on for long gaming sessions without getting too warm.

The retractable microphone makes all the difference, the red LED on the mic indicates a muted mic. The mic quality is also superb, making these some of the best RGB gaming headsets under $100.

If there is one problem with these headsets it has to be the lack of a 3.5mm input. Otherwise, these headsets have no problems with them whatsoever.

Best RGB Option SteelSeries Arctis 5 Award Winning Audio by SteelSeries We have tried many RGB headsets, but on a budget, nothing beats the SteelSeries Arctis 5. The amazing sound quality and its aesthetics put it on top of our list always.

It is hard to find something at this price point which is as good as Arctis 5. These have to be hands down the best RGB headsets in $100 price point available in the market.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 has one of the most elegant RGB that we have seen in any headset. The RGB is just so soothing and pleasing to look at, we are mesmerized by its looks.

The Arctis 5 has some of the best sound quality, we have had zero complaints from our testers during gaming. Though some people may feel conflicted about the low notes as they do seem a bit too bassy. But that can be made better by turning off the surround sound option.

The mic is retractable, just like the Razer Kraken Ultimate. It also has a red LED on the mic to indicate it has been muted, this way you know when to speak openly and when to restrict yourself.

Just know that even if you retract the mic, it will not mute, though that would have also been a cool feature. Either way, we have been pretty satisfied with the audio quality of these headsets.

The USB ChatMix Dial allows you to adjust the volume of the voice chat and game whenever you want. You have 3.5mm input along with USB input as well in the Arctis 5.

The build quality is pretty decent, the headband that they advertise as ski goggle suspension band is not the most comfortable part of the headsets though. But they do allow for a snug fit on most head sizes.

The AirWeave cushion ear foams is a breathable material that prevents your ears from getting to warm on longer gaming sessions. These headsets will set you back almost $100, pretty sure they are worth the price too.

Best Wireless Headsets Corsair HS70 Pro Louder bass for gaming The best wireless headsets would have to be the Arctis 7, but they are out of the budget. But the next best thing for us gamers has to be the Corsair HS70 Pro.

If wireless enough is not enough appeal to you, then maybe a detachable mic might be. Use these headsets as your daily use headsets whether you are using them for music or gaming

A detachable microphone is nothing new, there are plenty of headsets out there with them. But there are very few gaming headsets that can also become your daily use ones.

2.4GHz Wireless connectivity makes sure there is almost zero latency in the headset audio. It is something similar to what the Arctis 7 offers, but the caveat of wireless is battery life.

But these wireless headsets can run on for 16 hours without needing to charge again. That is almost a whole day if you count out the hours you sleep. So you can go without a charge for a whole day with these headsets, we will not judge you for spending the whole day gaming on your weekend.

Lastly, the mic is unidirectional and will only catch your voice instead of catching everything in the surroundings. The microphone can be muted with on-ear controls or you can just simply plug it out.

The mic quality is Discord certified, so you know you are getting through to all your teammates. The custom-tuned 50mm neodymium Audio drivers deliver crisp low notes and clear high notes.

Overall if you want performance over gamer looks and a really good wireless connection then Corsair HS70 Pro will not disappoint you at this price tag.

4 – Razer Nari Essential

Take out the wireless connection, retractable microphone, and RGB from the Nari, you get Nari Essential. Basically the same quality audio, just without any gimmicks is the Razer Nari Essential.

If you are on a tight budget, sometimes you have to sacrifice a few extra features. Now the Nari Essential isn’t like a barebone Nari Ultimate or Nari headset. The all-black Nari from Razer sounds and feels great on the ears.

The mic is not retractable, but you can flip it up to mute it, the mic is also very flexible and of good quality. The build quality is superb, it is as durable as any other expensive peripheral all the while keeping it lightweight.

The best feature of all, it is wireless, with a 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for minimum latency. Since this has not special gimmicks like RGB, the battery life will last you all day. The battery life can be compared to the Corsair HS70 Pro but it is way cheaper.

You get the same THX Spatial Surround Sound immersive audio experience as all the other headsets by Razer. But some people might not like that feature due to the reverb they feel.

These not so fancy headsets will cost you less than $65 on Amazon, this will give you an idea of how much RGB and other fancy features can cost.

5 – Sennheiser GSP 300

The GSP 300 is the entry-level gaming headset by Sennheiser in the GSP series. Sennheiser’s line of headsets, even the entry-level ones have a great quality to them.

While there is no denying the higher you go in price the quality keeps improving. But even the GSP 300 is no doubt a great budget entry by Sennheiser.

The ear cups are big enough to fit even the biggest of ears. When we tested them they had a snug fit on the head and the earpieces sealed off the ears. This way outside voice was pretty much blocked so you can only listen to the goodness of the audio from the headset.

The blue color gives a little gamer aesthetic to these rather big headsets. Although they look big they are pretty light but also durable.

To mute the microphone you can lift the mic arm, you will hear a click sound to know mic has been muted. The mic sound also feels pretty decent as well.

The 3.5mm input in these microphones can be hooked up to almost any device that has a 3.5mm input. So whether you game on a console or PC this is the only headset you will need.

Lastly, these headsets have great ergonomics, the GSP 300 feel really comfortable on your head. You can play for hours and you will not feel as tired as you do on some high-end headsets.