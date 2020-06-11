Best Earbuds with Microphone for Facetime and Voice Calls

We understand sometimes your hands can be busy with other things while you are getting calls. For instance, you could be doing a treadmill run while at the gym. Or you might be partying up with your friends for slaying a monster. Either way, such a situation can arise at any time of the day. That is why we reviewed the best earbuds with a microphone to make your life much more convenient.

There are all kinds of earbuds available in the market today, from wired ones to wireless ones. There are also true wireless earbuds in the market as well if you are want to rid yourself of wires completely. With so many options available, it can become easy to get lost with so many choices.

So we felt it our responsibility to review some of the best earbuds with microphones to make it easier for you. Now, these are categorized differently according to their uses. You might find that one category might suit all your needs easily, so we tried to mix it up for you.

But first, a buyer’s guide for easier understanding.

Buyer’s Guide for Best Earbuds with Microphone

So we spoke about all the different kinds of earbuds available in the market. Here we will discuss the difference between each and what suits what kind of use the best.

Wired Earbuds

So wireless technology is very far when it comes to what it used to be before. Of course, that does not mean that wired technology has been completely replaced. Wireless still cannot reach the reliability of what wires provide. The seamless, static, and noise-free result of wired technology is still reliable in this day and age.

Though this does severely limit you to the length and the quality of the wire itself. But it is still relied upon by many consumers these days regardless of the limitations. So this will depend upon your usage of the earbuds. If it is for work purposes, then the reliability and compatibility of wires are more appreciated.

If for some reason, the call dropped due to interference with Bluetooth connectivity, then it can ruin the conversation.

Wireless Earbuds

Since wireless technology has become plenty reliable for people to use it these days, wireless earbuds have become popular. They have become the first choice for people who go to the gym for a workout or for people whose hands are occupied.

It is easier to take calls and change music when you are on the treadmill or lifting weights. But wireless is not limited to people who are at the gym, many people prefer to go wires free.

True Wireless Earbuds

Normal wireless earbuds have a wire connecting the earpieces together. There are a microphone and inline volume controls on the wire itself. They are not truly wireless in the sense that there is a wire involved.

That is why true wireless earbuds are truly wireless, there is no wire involved at all. The earbuds are connected wirelessly together, the volume controls and microphone are built-in the earpiece. You are truly free from wires when you choose true wireless earbuds.

This kind of earbud is mostly preferred by people who do not like to take their phone out to receive every call. With the earbuds in your ears, you can just tap to pick a call whenever you receive one.

Waterproof Rating

When you are working out or taking a jog, you are sure to build up a heavy sweat. That is why these earbuds are rated for waterproofing so that your sweat does not end up damaging them. They are given an IP rating according to their durability against elements like water and dust.

Best Earbuds with Microphone Reviewed According to Price and Category

Best Overall Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Box Subtitle Anker Soundcore has lately become one of the best wireless audio brands around the United States. Their Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is special as they contain a driver coated with diamonds.

While it might feel like a gimmick, but the quality of these earbuds is sublime. The 4 microphones in the earbuds give a crystal clear audio conversation capability to the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2.

The Soundcore Liberty Air was a really remarkable earbud, it had the makings of a great earbud in itself. But the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 by Anker is in a class of its own. The quality and the clarity of the audio on these is amazing.

Anker claims that the diamond-coated drivers on these make its amazing sound possible. Which can justify its price tag of $99, since diamond is a really expensive material to be used.

While on the other hand, the 4 microphones, placed on the earbuds, with 2 placed on each, allows for great vocal quality. Others can hear your voice clearly, without any problems or static whatsoever.

The earbuds come with a charging case, which is also great for keeping the earbuds safe together. The earbuds themselves can hold a battery time of 7 hours, while the case can extend it to around 28 hours with ease.

The microphones also have noise reduction, which is always great to have. The Soundcore app provides you with several options, like an equalizer to set the tone to your liking.

Lastly, these have an IPX5 rating, which means they are sweatproof and rainproof to a great extent. Just do not expect to take a deep dive in the ocean with these on as that might be over the limit.

Best Budget Earbuds Turtle Beach Battle Buds Battle-on With Turtle Beach Turtle Beach has been making some really quality gaming accessories for a while now. The Battle Buds by Turtle Beach come with a detachable mic feature, making it great for gaming and for music as well.

While Turtle Beach may have some premium products in their lineup, these budget earbuds are not bad either. The detachable mic feels great, especially for gaming purposes.

So the Battle Buds have universal compatibility with most devices that have a 3.5mm jack. The removable microphone is not the only option you have for talking with people, though it is the superior one.

There is also an in-line microphone for when you are using it for casual purposes. Also, the in-line controller, in which the mic resides, can be used to change volume, mute microphone, and also take calls. The speakers are 10mm which produces a clear sound and in our tests, it produced great results.

With two colors available, you can choose from either a plain black look, which goes with almost everything. Or you can go for a white and teal color look, which is sporty and stands out greatly.

Lastly, they are really comfortable, in our tests we put them on for quite a long while without tiring out. The best thing about these cool earbuds by Turtle Beach, they can be yours for only $30 on Amazon and BestBuy.

Best Premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Best of German Technology Sennheiser has been a pioneer of many audio technologies, their products have always been top-notch. But their products can be pricey, so these earbuds are no exception.

Sennheiser’s audio devices are revered by all music enthusiasts around the globe. The Momentum True Wireless 2 are great earbuds but just a tad bit pricey, but worth the money.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 has remarkable sound, just as expected from the brand. Of course, just as expected of the brand, the pricing of these earbuds is also very high.

They hold a charge of 7-8 hours, while their charging case can recharge the battery for up to 28 hours. The charging case has a cloth covering which is soft and comfortable, fits easily inside the pocket.

The 7mm dynamic drivers in the earbuds deliver a smooth and clear sound with exceptional bass. Noise cancellation allows for original bass and treble to reach your ears while blocking out all other noise. With just a tap, receive calls and activate your voice assistant.

The Momentum True Wireless is available in white and black earbuds, with distinct cases for both. It also has a waterproof rating of IPX4 so sweat during a workout will not harm these. They are priced heavily at $299 on Amazon and Newegg, making them a premium choice.

Also Great Bose SoundSport Great Sound with Reliability from Bose Another big name in the audio industry has to be Bose, and these wireless earbuds from Bose prove why the brand is a boss in the audio market.

Technically, the Bose SoundSport, as its name suggests, are earbuds for sports activities and such. But with such quality sound and affordable price, it makes these ideal earbuds for all situations.

When it comes to sports, these earbuds are great, as you can receive calls without taking out your phone by reaching in-line controls on the side of your ear. We tested the microphone, it had plenty of clear audio with minimum noise from the background.

The IPX4 rating makes them resistant to sweat and water splashes, so whether you are on a jog or in the gym, your earphones stay safe. With quality audio from Bose and Bose active EQ allows for control of tones easier.

The only thing we had a complaint about was the battery life, these earbuds only hold about 6 hours of battery life. Other earbuds have greater battery life and cost way less than these.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds will cost you about $99 on Amazon and BestBuy, which is a high price to pay for 6 hours of battery life. But if you are a fan of the sound that Bose gives in its audio devices, then you can consider buying these. But for us, they did not make a cut.