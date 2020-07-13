Best DDR4 RAM for Ryzen CPUs: More Power to Your Ryzen Cores

When Ryzen was first introduced back in 2017, it was a really buggy CPU at best. The main problem was not the CPU performance, as it was nothing short of extraordinary. This CPU was super picky about the RAM is supported, but that was later on solved by BIOS updates. But you will still not get peak performance out of a Ryzen CPU without a good memory kit that is very compatible with the CPU. So we went ahead and reviewed the Best DDR4 RAM for Ryzen CPUs that would give your high-core count CPU the power it needs to crunch data.

The problem was solved in the later on generations of Ryzen CPUs, namely the Ryzen 2000 series and 3000 series. As far as we know, Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs are not going to have any problems either as AMD is taking its sweet time for it.

But not all memory kits can bring out the potential of the Ryzen CPU even in the latest generations. Even if almost all memory is supported by the CPU it still does not perform well on certain kits.

What is even more surprising is that some high-speed RAM kits of different speeds and latencies work differently. Although the RAM kits are made by the same manufacturer.

So people have had trouble choosing what RAM to work with when it comes to Ryzen CPUs. We tried our level best to benchmark various games on these RAM kits. The results were a minor increase in FPS regardless of having the same configurations.

Before we head on to the list of the best DDR4 RAM for Ryzen CPUs, a small buyer’s guide on memory:

DDR4 RAM for Ryzen Buyer’s Guide

There are memory kits out there marketed as Ryzen compatible out of the box. But do not fall for marketing tactics, always research ahead. There are some basics of DDR4 Memory that we have covered before. But for the sake of a refresher, let us go through them briefly.

Memory Speed

Memory speed, usually called a clock, is the speed advertised proudly by brands. Usually measured in MHz, it is the clock cycles that RAM makes per second to feed data to the CPU.

So better memory speed should result in a faster CPU, but memory speed is just one aspect of RAM. Note that your original M clock or memory clock is always half of what the RAM speed is.

The reason behind that is that DDR or Double Data Rate RAM sends data twice in the frequency signal. Ever seen a graph of a signal, the line climbs and falls, if flat it is straight.

DDR RAM sends data on the climb of the signal as well as the fall as well. So you are getting twice the speed but your actual M clock will be visible as half of the speed. Do not worry about it, the manufacturer is not lying about its speed.

Latency

The second thing that determines how fast memory works is latency. It is the number of cycles memory needs to make to access data required by CPU and sent over.

So no matter how fast memory is if the latency is high, you will not get the same performance. Because of a higher frequency, it is taking more clock cycles to fetch details for the CPU.

So a higher memory clock and lower latency RAM is the best combination. But as the RAM clock increases, so does the latency. The lower latency kits are expensive. Latency can be lowered through BIOS, but it might cause problems in the system.

So unless you are experienced in fine-tuning memory settings through BIOS, we would advise not to tinker with it.

RGB and Does it Impact Performance

People often question, does RGB really matter when purchasing memory? The answer is no and also yes. No, it does not affect the performance of your memory module at the very least.

But if you are going for a gaming setup, which we are sure half of the people will be, the other half making an editing rig, the RGB will only help in aesthetics.

So if you truly are someone who cares about looks, maybe RGB is the way to go. Of course, that also means paying a bit extra for that.

But if you only care about performance, we say skip the RGB and save some money. Invest it in an SSD maybe, or even a GPU, because RGB is only about looks.

F Clock or Infinity Fabric

The Infinity Fabric or as we have now come to call it the F Clock is something that was first introduced when Ryzen CPUs were announced. Before this, we never had such this concept and never needed it either.

The Infinity Fabric is the link between the various components in the Ryzen CPU. There are different CCXs in which the cores are coupled together, there are 4-cores per chip.

F Clock also measured in MHz and is often synchronous to the M Clock or the Memory Clock. It is in one to one ratio with the M Clock and works best that way and gives the best performance that way.

Best DDR4 RAM for Ryzen CPUs to Get Optimal Results

Best Premium TridentZ 32GB 16x2 kit 3200MHz CL14 Best FPS on Ryzen 3000 Series Out of all the RAM kits we checked, the best we found was G.SKILL TridentZ 3200MHz CL14 memory. We were gaining higher FPS then high-speed memory modules like TridentZ Neo which is marketed as compatible with Ryzen CPU.

The G.SKILL TridentZ outperformed RAM kits of higher speed like the TridentZ Neo 3600MHz. When fine-tuned to we found this RAM to get 3-5 FPS higher than any memory module we tested.

To make the testing fair, we made sure to use a single motherboard for all of the RAM kits. The TridentZ G.Skill was the best, we tested both the 16GB 8×2 and 32GB 16×2, there was either no performance improvement or negligible at most.

We settled with the 32GB 16×2 kit setup in dual-channel and paired with a Ryzen 3600 along with an NVIDIA RTX 2070 GPU. What we saw was some very decent FPS counts on demanding games.

Even at stock setting, without overclocking, this RAM was providing better CPU performance. The 32GB 16×2 3200MHz CL14 kit was outperforming RAM like the Corsair Vengeance LPX and HyperX Predator while having RGB.

Although it is on the higher end of the spectrum when it comes to budget, it is still a really good memory kit. If you are short on money, you can always try to go for the 16GB 8×2 kit instead, it will save you plenty.

When we overclocked this RAM higher, we did not encounter a lot of issues, although it took plenty of fine-tuning on our end to reach the kits’ maximum potential.

We thought that faster performance might have been due to the perfect ratio between CAS latency and clock speed. But other RAM when setting to similar configurations did not perform as well.

But because this RAM kit is almost always never available, it is always sold at a higher price. So you will always find this RAM at exaggerated prices almost everywhere.

Best Budget Corsair Vengeance LPX Best Performance for Value During our memory testing with the Ryzen 5 3600, two memory kits were almost performing alike. The HyperX Predator, which was a tad bit expensive and Corsair Vengeance LPX which is way cheaper.

The Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM kit is the best one out there for budget builds, the low profile heat spreader makes it perfect for SFF builds as well.

So far the memory kits we tested, the Corsair Vengeance LPX while being cheap was able to overclock without problems.

While we do not suggest overclocking as it might reduce the life span of your memory, but if you are an avid overclocker you can find that sweet spot between speed, latency, and the F clock.

For those overclockers, we suggest this memory kit because it overclocks easy. Plus the aluminum heat spreader might look like something that is there to improve the looks, it works.

It dissipates heat very evenly and is super convenient that way. For the price you are paying, you will not get much better than the Corsair Vengeance LPX.

What we like about the RAM kit other than its superb performance is none other than the fact it works great in SFF builds. It is perfect for use in Mini ITX Cases.

The 3200MHz 16×2 32GB kit was giving us a great performance in some games. We just saw 1-2 FPS difference in some games compared to the TridentZ, which is pretty expensive.

If you think of that way, you are just sacrificing 2-3 FPS for such a bargain price. Not bad if you ask us.

This RAM has a CL of 16, the Latency is higher than that of TridentZ too. Just as a reminder the CL of G.SKILL TridentZ is 14.

This RAM worked perfectly fine without any issues and even overclocked on the Ryzen CPU. The 3200MHz CL 16 32GB RAM kit setup in dual-channel just costs about $159 which is almost $100 less than our best pick.

Best Premium G.SKILL TridentZ Neo Made For Ryzen The TridentZ Neo from G.SKILL is made for AMD Ryzen CPUs and X570 chipsets. This kit of 3200MHz and CL 14 will cost you $40-$50 more than the plain TridentZ RGB RAM of the same config.

What we were surprised to find was that this RAM was almost on equal footing with the normal one. But since it is made for Ryzen we can bet this won’t have any compatibility issues.

When we tested this memory kit with the same stock settings as others, we did not see any significant improvements. It was even 1-2 FPS slower than the normal G.SKILL TridentZ in some AAA titles.

This RAM kit costs more than the Corsair Vengeance LPX and even the G.SKILL TridentZ. But if you want something with zero compatibility issues with Ryzen CPUs, then this is the way to go.

As usual, the RGB on G.SKILL TridentZ Neo is amazing, really love the beauty of the TridentZ’s RGB. The only RAM we can compare when it comes to RGB is the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro.

Performance-wise this RAM performed not as great as we would expect. Since this is advertised as Ryzen memory, we were thinking this would be the best memory kit of all.

But this RAM which has the same setup, 32GB, 16×2 setup in dual-channel and a CL of 14, either performed as well as the TridentZ or underperformed in some cases.

So it is up to you to decide whether you want to go for the Ryzen compatible memory and spend $40 to $50 more than the normal G.SKILL TridentZ. Or you rather save that money and invest in some other component?

Well, our verdict for this one is if you are not sure about what RAM will work fine with your Ryzen CPU, then buy this memory.

Also Great HyperX Predator Amazing Looks without RGB Now Corsair Vengeance LPX and HyperX Predator both performed pretty similarly, but if it comes to aesthetics, Predator is better looking.

Predator is up there when it comes to benchmarks and testing, although it is branded as Intel XMP compatible it does well with AMD Ryzen CPUs too.

Predator might remind you of the movie, and rightfully so, this RAM is a beast when it comes to performance. The RAM is good value as well, just $20-$30 over the budget pick Corsair Vengeance LPX.

So in a way, this RAM has great performance and worth its value. The 32GB 16×2 3200MHz CL16 kit will cost you around the neighborhood of $180.

The RAM is not as short as the Corsair Vengeance LPX though. The aluminum heat spreader is pretty big and does a fine job to dissipate the heat.

Performance-wise it does as good or a little better than the Corsair Vengeance LPX. During testing we found this RAM kit to be really cool.

Overclocking on this RAM was just as easy as the Corsair Vengeance LPX. It was pretty simple and once we got the numbers right, it overclocked pretty decently.

While not as good as the TridentZ by G.SKILL, it is far cheaper too. Almost a $50 difference in price on Amazon, making it a fine choice.

Team Group is a new name in the market that not a lot of us might have heard. But it is a rising star in the memory module competition.

They have a lineup of DDR4 RAM which is not only affordable but has decent performance as well. There are two colors in this model of DDR4 memory, one is white, and the other is black.

We chose the white one and let us tell you, this RAM is pretty affordable. We were not expecting a 32GB 16×2 CL16 kit to cost under a $140.

Because most RGB DDR4 memory modules are a tad bit expensive. Other DDR4 modules of the same speed, latency, and capacity cost around either $20-$50 more.

We are not even including the TridentZ here, because that RAM is $100-$120 more expensive. The T-Force Delta RGB DDR4 memory is pretty darn cheap and provides great performance.

Of course, you might see 2-3 FPS difference between this and the TridentZ from G.SKILL. But aesthetics-wise this RAM is solid.

RGB is such a pretty sight to behold on this thing, we have tried to overclock this RAM too. But we were not getting as great results as we were on other memory modules.

But maybe some avid overclockers might be able to find better results on these. On stock setting, this RAM performed brilliantly and for the price, we believe this memory is worth it.

6 – HyperX Fury RGB

HyperX Fury was one of the best DDR3 modules when DDR3 was still a thing. Even now if someone is running a DDR3 setup they will tell you how great this memory module was back then.

Even now it is a really superb DDR4 RAM and competes for the top spot. It is a beautiful memory module with some of the best RGB we have seen in memory modules.

The 3200MHz 16CL kit of 32GB 16×2 that we tested performed on par with Predator and Vengeance memory modules with slight fluctuation of FPS in some of the bigger AAA titles.

The RAM worked perfectly fine with Ryzen and we were able to overclock it like a breeze. Thankfully we had some experience by now on how to overclock this RAM.

Like the Predator, the HyperX Fury also markets as XMP compatible with Intel. But just as the other HyperX memory it was perfectly compatible with the AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU.

In fact, we already had some of the people in the workplace using this RAM in their systems. We got their feedback and they said they were pretty satisfied with this memory module’s performance.

For $159, it is priced just like the non-RGB version of the HyperX Predator. With almost similar performance, you get this amazing RAM at the same price.

7 – Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro

This pick on our list is none other than one of our personal favorites, the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro. It comes in two colors, grey, and white.

We tested the white one, of course, that choice was purely aesthetics based, they both are the same in performance. We had the exact same setting as the Vengeance LPX, which is 32GB 16×2 3200MHz CL 16.

For our testing, we took FPS benchmarks playing the same set of games as we did on all other modules. You would be shocked to know there was no difference between this and the LPX.

So if you are out there looking for a decent memory module but with the added RGB effect, this one is for you. The RGB and design of this RAM are just gorgeous.

The lights diffuse through the cover giving such a fluid color. To be honest, a lot of people we know personally prefer this RAM for their Ryzen build because it is highly compatible and gives great results when it comes to performance.

You can buy this RAM off Amazon for just $160 and it is widely available. You cannot find it in multiple colors like the Corsair Vengeance LPX though. But with RGB even having two options is more than enough.

Verdict

All of the memory modules mentioned in our list are compatible with the Ryzen CPU. They work great and honestly if you do not care about the 3-5 FPS difference in games, all of them are solid options.

If you use your Ryzen CPU for work purposes, for instance, rendering or editing, you will not find a noticeable difference in performance timings.

But if you are getting a Ryzen CPU anytime soon, any one of these will serve your purpose just fine. If you can’t find the best pick, the G.SKILL TridentZ, then go for a Corsair Vengeance RGB.

If you are on a budget go pick up the Corsair Vengeance LPX, or you can always give the Team Group’s T-Force Delta RGB for RGB on a budget.