Best Chromebooks for College in 2020

Chromebooks are a great device for daily life activities. Since these are very simple laptops, almost anyone can use it with ease. This makes it ideal for students and people who want to use it at home. Here we have a list of the best Chromebooks in 2020 and reviewed them for you.

Though the ChromeOS does limit you a lot compared to the freedoms of Windows and macOS. But then again it is much more simple and almost anyone can use it if they have used Google Chrome.

This is the preference of most students because it is an affordable option. But there are high-end ones in the market available as well. Its 2020 and Chromebooks are so advanced, they are as good as any other Windows Laptop.

They are also very light and portable, meaning they are great for taking around. Most Chromebooks are heavily focused on keeping it as light as possible, so they do not have a lot of specs like a GPU.

You can find Chromebooks with 10th Generation Intel CPUs with high capacity SSDs. You can even find touchscreen ones that can be used with a stylus for photo editing, taking notes and art.

But first, a Buyer’s Guide to understand the different specifications in a Chromebook.

What to look for in a Chromebook for College

You will read the term eMMC in the list of Chromebooks in the reviews below for our recommendations. It is a storage device, but it is different from an HDD or SSD.

You will note that the storage is very limited in these eMMC storage devices. Other than that the only thing different in Chromebooks has to be the ChromeOS, but that is it.

eMMC Storage

By now most of you people must be familiar with an SSD, it is a type of highspeed flash storage. eMMC is also a type of flash storage, but the difference is it is slower than the typical SSD.

Another difference is that it has very limited capacity as well. You will not find a high capacity eMMC in these Chromebooks. If there is a higher capacity available, it is probably an SSD and not eMMC.

ChromeOS

ChromeOS is Linux Kernel-based OS that uses Google Chrome’s interface. So if you have used Google Chrome on a computer, it will not take long for you to familiarize yourself with it.

But as you can tell, the ChromeOS user interface is going to be very limited. So if you are someone who is used to Windows, you might not like it. But it is great for new people, it is plain and simple.

The Best Chromebooks in 2020 Reviewed

Best Overall Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 Chromebook Powered by Intel 10th Generation CPU The Lenovo Ideapad 5 Flex Chromebook is a combination of value and performance. It has a reasonable price but has the latest Intel 10th Generation CPU and great specs.

There might not be a better Chromebook out there that is as cheap as this one. The Flex 5 Chromebook by Lenovo Ideapad series is amazingly powerful while keeping the price budget-friendly.

The combination of a 10th Generation CPU and 4GB of DDR4 RAM makes this thing more powerful than some full-fledged windows laptops. The 64GB eMMC is going to give you plenty of space to save a movie or two and as many documents as you like.

The Flex and Yoga laptops are famous for being able to turn around 360 degrees to turn into a laptop. This Chromebook also converts into a tablet, and as sleek as it is, it feels just like one too.

The 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U is a 2-core, 4-thread CPU which has some really decent power. It has a base clock speed of 2.10 with a turbo boost of 4.10, so you can expect some decent boost clocks from this Chromebook’s CPU.

lastly what makes a Chromebook a good choice is its affordability, this laptop is going for around $400 on Amazon. It is hard to believe that such a performer is out for $400 which makes it a steal almost.

Best Premium Google Pixelbook Go i5 Chromebook Google's Own Brand of Chromebook Google’s own brand of Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go is very smart and sleek but also expensive. Armed with an 8th Generation chip it is a powerful Chromebook with 8GB of memory.

The 8GB of memory is not the only thing that is surprising about this Chromebook. It also has 128GB SSD which can go up to 256GB if you are willing to pay enough money for it.

Google ups the ante with the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook, we had the i5 version to test. But if you are short on money, you can for the Core m3 and if you have money to spare then you can pick the i7.

The CPU in this Chromebook is an 8th Generation i5-8200Y Processor which is a 2-core and 4-threat CPU. The clock speeds are also pretty decent, from 1.30GHz to a boost clock of 3.90GHz.

The 8GB of RAM is perfect for multitasking and even pushing your Chromebook further than the normal usage. The display is a 1080p FHD display, but if you spare the extra money for the i7 you get a 4k display.

For the price of $850, you can own this super slim and sleek but powerful Chromebook from Google.

Best Budget Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 Chromebook with a Spin So for the best budget Chromebook, we have the Acer Spin 11 CP311. This is not the best Chromebook in the market but it is pretty decent value.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 is one of the best budget Chromebooks in the market. You can find it as low as $300 on Amazon, which is a really good price

We are saying that this Chromebook is adequately priced because other Chromebooks with the same specs can go for as high as $400. That is kind of an exaggeration in price, which is why this Chromebook is pretty affordable.

It has an N3350 Celeron CPU which is a 2-core processor that clocks at 1.10GHz and can reach 2.40GHz under loads. It is accompanied by 4GB LPDDR4 which is a low voltage DDR4. Meaning this Chromebook has a pretty decent battery life due to low power consuming components.

The average battery life of this Chromebook is 10-hours, so it does not require charging frequently. While it has a 32GB eMMC storage for installing apps and extensions on the ChromeOS.

All devices are moving to USB-C, so it’s not surprising that this Chromebook would also have a USB-C port. The touchscreen was pretty responsive as well, of course, it does not have the best touch sensitivity.

Best Alternate ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Flip the Tables with ASUS Chromebook Flip ASUS has some of the best touchscreen laptops in the mobile computer market. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a prime example of its cutting edge technology.

ASUS deploys its ultra-edge display in this Chromebook for a super narrow bezel experience. You can barely see the bezels on the FHD display of this Chromebook.

While the processor in this Chromebook is not as impressive, it is still an 8th Generation chip. This means it has great performance compared to Celeron CPUs most Chromebooks are equipped with.

The Core m3-8100Y is a 2-core and 4-thread processor with clock speeds as high as 3.40GHz. If you pay a little extra you can get 8GB of memory instead of the base model’s 4GB.

The 64GB eMMC is more than enough to house plenty of apps and data in the storage. The Chromebook is so thin you can barely feel its weight, it can flip to turn into a tablet as well.

The Chromebook is barely 0.6″, which is super thin and the narrow bezels work great with the tablet mode. This Chromebook is affordable and best for most student applications.

The Dell 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook is a really good Chromebook. It has a Celeron N3450 Processor which is a 4-core and 4-thread CPU. A 4-core processor allows for great multitasking applications, whilst the 4GB of memory supports it greatly.

The storage could have been better, 32GB eMMC is not such a great option. But with the support of a media reader, you can install an SD card to store movies and other data.

The great thing about this Chromebook is its price, for a 4-core and 4-thread CPU it is just around $360 on Amazon, which is a great bargain. The IPS screen gives a sharp and vivid display with bright colors.

It is a 2-in-1 so it also has a touchscreen like most other Chromebooks. The touch was decently responsive. But these Chromebooks are not famous for being used as a supplement for graphic tablets for their touchscreens.