Best Budget Gaming Mouse According to Each Genre

There has often been a problem for gamers, specifically those who love gaming but are on a tight budget. Gaming peripherals and gaming components are very expensive. But gaming is not just for the rich, we review the best budget gaming mouse list for all you gamers out there. Whether you like RPG, MOBA, FPS, or need an overall gaming mouse that will complete your gaming dreams, we found one for each genre.

Usually, gaming components are very expensive, but every company wants to target all audiences. Whether it is the elite or the budget gamer, they want everyone to buy their products. So they usually release a budget line-up aimed at budget gamers. Of course, the company does cut costs where it can make manufacturing affordable for them. They also have to make a profit on the product as well so there is that.

But even with a bit cheaper components and builds, there are still great mice that can handle the abuse of gamers easily. You can find some great budget mice on sites like Amazon dedicated to different genres. But to make things easier for you, we did it for you, so just go through our list if you want a budget mouse.

Buyer’s Guide for Best Budget Gaming Mouse

But there a few things we must warn you of before you pick up a mouse for gaming. Every mouse company makes its mice differently, but there are a few common factors between them. These include but are not limited to DPI, Sensor, Switches, and the number of buttons.

DPI

The term DPI is short for dots per inch, which means the number of pixels a pointer covers per inch. This usually indicates the mouse sensitivity and most mice have a very high DPI. You can find DPI of up to 20,000 in the high-end mice, with buttons on the mouse to switch it up or down on the fly. This helps you to change the DPI while gaming to have a better grip on what DPI suits your gaming needs better.

A higher DPI is not always great though, you might find it harder to control the pointer on it. For sniping specifically, the lower the DPI the more accurate you can aim at that dot on a distance to get a headshot. However, for good flicker shots, a good DPI is better suited.

Sensor

So most mice on our list have an optical sensor, which is the best one for gaming mice. There are two kinds of sensors available in gaming mice, one is a laser sensor, other the optical one. Every company has different sensors and technology used in them to make their brand of mouse better. We will explore the sensors while we are reviewing the mice for further details.

Switches

When it comes to types, there are only two types of sensors in gaming mice. Only Razer has an optical switch, while all the others use mechanical ones. The base difference between an optical switch and mechanical is the way they execute commands. Mechanical switches use a mechanical means to complete a circuit, while an optical switch uses a laser.

There is though a difference in the quality of switches, most switches these days are good for at least 20 million clicks each. Some good quality ones even have up to 50-70 million clicks on each button before they might give away. This is important to keep in mind, it will decide the durability of the switch and in general the mouse itself.

Number of Buttons

This purely depends on the type of gaming you need the mouse for. Most FPS gaming mice have at least 5-6 buttons on them. There are even toggle buttons in some mice that lowers the DPI for sniping easily. The DPI is back to normal once you release your hold on the sniping button. That is very handy to have in FPS gaming.

For MOBA gaming there is a whole keypad on the side of the mouse to execute your skills better. This allows you to pull off combination skills together much easier, giving you an advantage of better timing.

Find the Best Budget Gaming Mouse | 2020 Reviews

Best Budget Overall Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Don't Let the Budget Fool You The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is somewhat a little brother or a budget G502. The G502 is dubbed the best gaming mouse of its time, the G402 can be said as the best budget mouse.

Although the G402 does not use any of the flagship sensors like the Hero Sensor by Logitech, it is still a competent mouse. You will hear nothing but praise for the G402 from gamers all over.

The G402, named Hyperion Fury is a budget mouse from Logitech that has the looks and the making of a G502. It just uses cheaper switches and sensors compared to the G502. The Fusion Hybrid Sensor is superb in its own class, but it does lag behind when it comes to tracking.

The G402 has the least DPI on our list, but it still works as a great all-around mouse. You get 8 buttons in total on the mouse. Two to switch DPI on the fly, a sniping button, a scroll button, and two more other than the 2 main clicks.

The addition of the sniping button makes it great for FPS games as you can reduce the DPI and take aim properly. While the lightweight and the DPI switch makes it a great mouse for all kinds of games.

The body is a mix of matt and smooth finish, with the palm having matt finish. The clicks are smooth glossy and the sides are rubberized texture grip so you have a firm hold on the mouse.

The switches are good for at least 20 million clicks, people have used the mouse for years without complaints. We love the mouse as well and have had great memories of gaming with it. The blue logo does not change color, but the breathing effect looks great.

Overall it is a great budget mouse that you can find on Amazon for just around $35. We highly recommend it to those who are newly entering the world of gaming and need a budget gaming mouse.

Best Budget FPS Mouse HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Aim for the Sky at Budget HyperX Pulsefire series has some decent gaming mice on a budget, the Pulfire FPS Pro is one of them. With 16000 DPI and an ergonomic design, it makes it the best budget FPS mouse in our list.

From the makers of one of the best memory modules and budget headphones, the Hyperx Pulsefire FPS Pro is an amazing mouse. It has RGB lighting and a great ergonomic design to make your day.

HyperX has been on the gaming peripheral and equipment scene for quite some time now. Their HyperX Cloud headsets are a great budget choice for people who want quality sound making it a great value. The HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro is also a great budget FPS gaming mouse with a really comfortable design.

This RGB mouse comes with a 16000 DPI tracking which is great for those flicker shots. It has a Pixart 3389 sensor, which gives it that accurate and fast-paced tracking.

It has 6 programmable buttons that you can customize using the HyperX NGenuity software. You can also store profiles on its onboard memory as well switching them when you need to.

The HyperX NGenuity software also allows you to customize the RGB color of the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro. There are two RGB lighting zones on the mouse in total. One is on the scroll the other on the logo on the palm rest.

It might not have a lot of buttons but the accuracy of the sensor and the high DPI count makes it a great choice. The sides are a rubberized texture grip which allows for a better hold of the mouse during those flick shots.

Lastly, it will cost you as much as the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury, $35 on Amazon.

Best MMO/MOBA Budget Mouse Logitech G600 Take no Time to Cast Your Skills The Logitech G600 might be the most budget MOBA/MMO dedicated mouse available in the market. With around 20 buttons at your disposal to map your skills on, this mouse will make your MOBA/MMO experience like none other at a budget.

Although it does not have a flashy design, it has the makings of a great budget mouse. With 20 programmable buttons and onboard memory to set up 3 profiles, you will never get tired of the combinations you can pull off with this great mouse.

The G600 by Logitech has an 8200 DPI tracking on its gaming-grade laser sensor. The G600 might be the only mouse in our list that does not use an advanced optical sensor. But it still has pretty accurate tracking.

Each of the 20 buttons has 20 million clicks per button which makes it a really durable mouse. The design is also very good, although it can feel odd for someone using it for the first time. Although the design might be off, it sure is very comfortable to wield.

You also get custom colors on the buttons, giving you an option to customize the lighting as you see fit. You get a button to change DPI on the fly as well as switching onboard stored profiles.

The third click or the G-Shift ring finger click might be something totally new to gamers and mouse users alike. But it gives you the option to cycle functions of your buttons on the go giving you a lot of choices.

This mouse is priced at around $30 on Amazon, making it a great budget choice for those who want an MMO/MOBA mouse. You also get a braided cable for the price of a budget mouse, which is pretty neat.

4 – Razer Viper Mini

This might be the smallest and the most expensive mouse in our list. But all for good reason, as it contains Razer’s proprietary Optical switches. As the name suggests, it is a smaller and lighter version of the Razer Viper Wired mouse.

The Viper Ultimate, the Razer Viper and Viper Mini all of them have the Optical switch. Razer Viper Ultimate is said to be the best wireless mouse available. The Viper Ultimate is a great ambidextrous mouse and the same is for the mini.

Although a bit small the Viper Mini is very light in weight, meaning you can swing it around easily without problems. It makes it great for FPS games to achieve great flicker shots.

But the small size can be a bit of a problem for people with bigger hands and different grip styles. The cable is braided, which is always great to have so that it does not tangle up with itself.

It has a great 8500 DPI tracking with the help of the PMW 3359 Sensor which is made for this mouse. Razer has put a lot of thought and effort into creating this mouse as one of the lightest mice on the planet.