Best Backlit Keyboards for Avoiding Mistyping in the Dark

Anyone can make mistakes in the dark. Even if you are a professional typist, you might end up making mistakes. But with the help of these backlit keyboards, you are sure to avoid making any mistypes. The same can be said for gaming as well.

Besides the fact that you avoid mistakes while typing, who does not like backlit keys? They are aesthetically pleasing as well. It does not have to be RGB backlit to look good.

Even plain white backlit keys look great if you are someone who is not into RGB. Because let’s face it, the majority might be into something, but not everyone will appreciate it. Everything has fans and haters.

Anyways, we will have a category for both of those, but the majority of these are going to be gaming keyboards. Which means most of them will have RGB. Since RGB can be controlled, you just need to change it to one single color.

The reason for choosing professional gaming keyboards for our list is because of the switches. Gaming keyboards are designed for durability. Since gamers are pounding on the keys all of the time with their adrenaline rushing to their heads.

To endure this kind of abuse, gaming keyboards are made with durable material. Not to mention the switches are also very durable. Most gaming keyboards use mechanical switches. Even Chinese knock off switches are good enough to last a long time.

So gaming keyboards are overall very good for all purposes. Since gaming requires you to spend a lot of time using a keyboard, ergonomics are great too. Manufacturers take care of the comfort of the people using their keyboards too.

Before you delve into the world of backlit keyboards, a small buyer’s guide to help you in your purchase.

Backlit Keyboard Buyer’ Guide

So backlit keyboards do not have different features from an ordinary keyboard. But what sets them apart is what is the purpose they are designed for. If they are gaming keyboards they will have different switches. They might have RGB or they could have a single color backlight.

There is also the matter of comfort and wired or wireless. All of the things will be covered in this buyer’s guide. With the help of this guide, you might be able to choose a different keyboard from our list.

Ergonomics

Some people might argue, but we believe no matter what task the keyboard is made for, ergonomics are important. If you are not comfortable using it, chances are you are not going to do much on it.

Whether it is for gaming or typing, you are using the keyboard for long sessions. When you are using it for too long and it is not comfortable you will feel fatigue kicking in very fast.

To avoid this, keyboard manufacturers try to make using the keyboard a more ergonomic experience. They do this by adding a more comfortable design, not very adding sharp-cornered keycaps or edges, and adding wrist/palm rests.

Types of Switches

This is also another important factor because depending on the type of switch your experience will change. If you ever had a calculator in your life, you would know how membrane keys feel.

Many keyboards to this day use membrane switches for typing mechanism. The squishiness of the membrane switch might not make it a comfortable experience to use.

Also, the type of switch used in the keyboard will extend its life span as well. For instance, if you have a mechanical keyboard with Kailh switches instead of Cherry MX ones, they will give up earlier.

Meanwhile, Romer-G switches and Razer switches might outlast Cherry MX ones. And each switch has its own feeling which might make it better for one task than the other. So you should always try to get the feel of each switch if you are going for an expensive keyboard purchase.

Wired or Wireless

So the days of being bound by wires are over. Wireless has become such a convenience for people these days. Wireless technology has advanced a lot now. People have come far from the days of older Bluetooth model keyboards and mice.

Even Bluetooth mice and keyboards these days have better and accurate tracking than previous ones. But most wireless gaming keyboards these days use a 2.4GHz frequency to relay signals. These are instantaneous and have almost zero lag and latency.

Companies like Logitech with their LightSpeed and Razer with the HyperSpeed have surpassed normal wireless methods. They have almost no latency and can be said to be as good as wired connections.

But wireless devices will have chances of interference if you are using too many wireless peripherals. Also, you have to charge wireless peripherals every now and then. But wired ones do not have these problems.

RGB

So RGB is the rage amongst gamers these days. Gamers love RGB and it is also a kind of backlight. But you have the option to change the color of the backlight to your choice.

Even if you are someone who does not like RGB, you can change the color of the backlight to plain white. Also if you are into RGB, then you should know the difference between per-key RGB and single-zone RGB.

Usually, when we are talking about RGB we are talking about single-zone. As you go towards the higher-end price spectrum you start seeing per-key RGB lighting. This kind of RGB means every key has an individual LED that lights it up in different colors. This kind of RGB has its own aesthetics and gamers seem to love it.

Best Backlit Keyboards in 2020 Reviewed

Best Overall Check Reviews Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum Best of Romer G Switches So Logitech was one of the first companies to launch their own propriatory switches. The G910 Orion Spectrum uses the Romer-G switches which became the base for the advanced switches by the Logitech brand.

Using proprietary switches, this keyboard has a lot going on in terms of functionality. There are just so many features that make it such a wonderful keyboard.

So as we said earlier that backlit also includes RGB keyboards. And since RGB can literally change into any color, you can just turn it into white instead if you are not into the whole RGB thing. But a keyboard such as this is hard to come by with its plethora of features.

Firstly, let us talk about Romer-G switches. Made by OMRON in Japan, which is a pioneer in the switch technology, Romer-G switches are durable. They have been manufacturing switches for many companies over the years, and it shows in Logitech’s switches.

They have a longer life span than Cherry MX switches, which are good for 50 million keystrokes. Meanwhile, the Romer-G switches are good for 70-million switches, which is 20-million more. Cherry MX switches are said to be plenty durable. So Romer-G switches go beyond that durability.

So we have individual key RGB lighting on the Orion Spectrum. You can change the color of each key individually or set them all to one color. People who appreciate RGB will like the lighting effects on this keyboard as the color does not bleed out of the individual keys.

Also, it is a noteworthy mention that this keyboard is the successor to the well-received Orion Spark. There are slight differences in both, but Logitech made sure to cater to both audiences, those who did not mind the Spark and those who wanted changes.

There is a palm/wrist rest on the keyboard that is comfortable. Compared to the Spark, it is more even and this was one of the complaints Logitech has addressed. The G910 Orion Spark had an uneven palm/wrist rest that not everyone appreciated.

Secondly, the keycaps are flat compared to the Spark which had shaped keycaps. They were not flat on the top but had an indent which some people did not appreciate. But having two options and for the same price is a great thing.

Also, the keyboard has a dock for smartphones which allows you to access in-game features on phones without having to use it. This way your phone can be in front of you while gaming so if you receive any important calls you can be notified more easily.

There are also dedicated media keys on the keyboard, which we have said are a godsend. Changing songs, lowering and raising the volume, and playing or pausing tracks without having to minimize your game is just an amazing feature.

The keyboard has great ergonomics, there are media keys present on the keyboard, the RGB is amazing without any bleeding effect. It looks like there might not be any defects with the keyboard at all right?

Well, The keyboard is kind of bulky? Not everyone might feel that way, but it does feel a bit bulkier than most other keyboards. Other than that we could not find a complaint with this keyboard at all.

Using the software you can adjust the many macros keys provided on the keyboard for quicker shortcuts in MOBA games. Using the software you can create profiles for the RGB and macros.

Lastly, the keyboard just costs under $100 depending on the source where you purchase it from. So not only is this keyboard great but also pretty affordable. Although, Logitech seems to have moved on from such design schemes and has advanced its switches even further.

Best Membrane Keyboard Check Reviews Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard Best of Both Worlds Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard has the best of both worlds. It has a membrane base with mechanical switch feedback and tactility allowing for a softer press.

So today in gaming, mechanical switches are mostly preferred. But not everyone can appreciate the feel of mechanical switches either. That is why a hybrid membrane mechanical switch can be the answer you are looking for.

Mostly cheap keyboards use membrane switches. These keyboards boast a lightweight, thin frame and also spill-proof body. This is because membrane switches are lighter than mechanical switches which might have metal in them.

This hybrid membrane mechanical switch might have tactile feedback but is still lighter. Also, the squishy feeling of the membrane is still present in the keyboard.

Not everyone appreciates the feel of membrane switches. But there are a few pros to membrane switches, they are not as loud as mechanical keyboards. Ask anyone on a voice chat what is the most annoying noise they hear while gaming with others, they will probably point out mechanical keyboard switches.

So if you are someone who does not like the noise of mechanical switches you might want the quieter mechanical switches. Or you can switch to something like this hybrid keyboard.

Now to mention a few features specific to the Ornata V2. You have dedicated media keys and a volume wheel. We really appreciate the aesthetics of a volume wheel on a keyboard. It just looks really good.

Also the RGB, we have not expressed enough that Razer has one of the best RGB in the market. All of their RGB products excel at colors and lighting and it is not just our opinion but tons of tech enthusiasts have said the same. This makes Razer the manufacturer of one of the best-backlit keyboards in the market.

The cushion palm/wrist rest is just the best. It is soft and if you are someone who spends a lot of time in front of a screen you will love the comfort this keyboard brings to the table.

Also, there are macros that you can map on the keys using the Razer HyperShift software. We would have liked seeing dedicated macros but at least this is better than not having any.

You can also adjust the brightness of the RGB using the function key. It is a noteworthy fact that the palm/wrist rest is detachable for easy portability.

The keyboard does not cost a lot as much as other Razer keyboards might. This is partially due to having a hybrid membrane mechanical switches. But it is still costly compared to other cheap membrane alternatives.

The Razer Ornata V2 costs around $100 on Amazon, which is a great price. But for similar prices, you can also get a mechanical switch based keyboard.

Best Budget Check Reviews Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard Another Competitor in the Membrane Arena One of the cheapest backlit keyboards belongs to the Corsair brand. The K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard by Corsair is by no means a cheap quality keyboard.

If you are not interested in membrane dome switches, you will not like this keyboard. But if you want an affordable backlit option, this keyboard excels in it.

So we have discussed what the key differences in the membrane and mechanical switches are. Membrane dome switches are squishy and they utilize one single layer of membrane throughout the keyboard. This allows such keyboards to also be waterproof as there are no mechanical elements in the keyboard whatsoever.

The Corsair K55 is also spill-proof to a degree. It has an IP42 rating for protection against water and dust. This prevents any unwanted accidents to happen.

Of course, the waterproofing does not mean you can wash the keyboard by submerging it in water. That would still destroy the mechanism of the keyboard.

The RGB is across three zones throughout the keyboard. It is not per-key RGB, but this was given considering the price tag of the product. But the RGB in this makes it an excellent backlit keyboard.

The only complaint we have with the RGB is that it is not on the keycaps but under them. The RGB can be controlled using the iCUE software from Corsair.

The keyboard also has dedicated media keys and macros. Having dedicated keys for media control and macros is always welcome in our books.

The palm/wrist rest is not as comfortable as the Razer Ornata, but it is still better than a sharp edge of a desk. It also helps in position hands better on the keys of the keyboard.

So we kept talking about how this keyboard is pretty cheap. The price of the keyboard can vary from $50-70 depending on where you purchase it from. But $50 is not a bad deal for a gaming keyboard, specifically from a brand such as Corsair.

4 – Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Stealth

If you are a fan of the Razer BlackWidow keyboard but do not like RGB, this keyboard is for you. The Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Stealth only has a white backlight.

The Razer BlackWidow was already one of the best RGB backlit keyboards. The Stealth edition carries on the tradition of being the best.

The keyboard features Razer Orange Switches, which are silent with tactile feedback. They are perfect for either typing or gaming purposes if you do not like noisy mechanical switches.

Also, these switches are good for at least 60 million keystrokes, but we have heard that they are good for way more than that. The design aesthetics are also pleasing, if you are a gamer you would love the iconic design.

Each key is individually backlit in the keyboard for better viewing at night. This allows you to type, work, and play without making any mistakes.

The keyboard is a tad bit expensive though. Although it uses better switches, there are other mechanical keyboards in the same price range. But the durability and the finish of Razer products is something that is worth paying the extra for.

5 – Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

As we were saying above, you can find other great mechanical keyboards in the same price tag as the Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Stealth – Essential keyboard. This is one of those great keyboards we were referring to.

The Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has the simplicity and elegance of a great keyboard. But the RGB and tenkeyless features make it more suited towards gaming. But that does not change the fact that it is one of the best-backlit keyboards in the market at the moment.

The keyboard has the company’s proprietary switch, GX Blues. One fair warning though can get fairly loud because the switches are clicky. So if you are someone who dislikes the click-clack of a mechanical keyboard, better look at other options.

Other than that, the switches are good for 70-million keystrokes. This is more than what Razer is offering with the 60-million keystrokes in their Razer Orange switches.

Also, you have a detachable cable that allows you to carry the keyboard with more ease. Besides that, the tenkeyless design also assists in portability.

The G PRO Mechanical Keyboard also has a per-key RGB backlight. Logitech also has great RGB, which might not be or might be better than Razer’s for some people.

The design aesthetic of the keyboard is definitely very different. But the simple design can make it a choice for a gamer or a person who does not like edgy gamer designs.

Anyone can pick this keyboard up, but the tenkeyless design may hinder calculations and work. This is aimed towards gamers, and better keep it that way, but that does not mean you cannot type on this keyboard efficiently. Though the loud noise might annoy you down the line.