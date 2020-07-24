Best Asus Laptops for All Your Needs

The Taiwanese brand Asus is famous for a lot of things. They have some of the best GPUs, motherboards, and laptops in the market. Now we know there is a huge list of laptops attributed to the Asus name. But we went ahead and found the best Asus Laptops in the market for everyone’s needs.

It was not easy as there are literally tons of laptops that the company sells. From budget Chromebooks to the premium gaming ROG laptops, we looked at them all and got you the list of the best ones.

Asus has been manufacturing computer goods for quite some time now. You can find the brand’s name on most computer hardware. The ROG (Republic of Gamers) series of products, aimed towards gamers is also under the Asus brand.

Then there is the TUF (The Ultimate Force) series of components and hardware from Asus. This one targets the budget gaming audience, unlike the ROG which is targetted towards more premium budgeted people.

The biggest difference in both of these is, of course, the quality and performance. The TUF series of gaming products has a bit less powerful specs compared to the ROG which is fully ramped up for high-performance gaming.

Either way, Asus seems to be the one benefitting in the end regardless of what series of products you buy. Now when it comes to laptops, ZenBook and VivoBook come to mind.

But there is a lot more than that, Asus has such a wide array of laptops, one can easily get lost searching for the right one. We were able to come up with a list to help you out with it. But first a buyer’s guide.

Buyer’s Guide for Best Asus Laptops

While most of the Asus laptops have good performance, there will always be good and bad products. No one is perfect, and someone as big as Asus will always have a few flops in the wide array of successful laptops.

We had a few criteria on which we judged which laptops would end up on our list. We also categorized the laptops so you could find what you want more easily.

Specs

When it comes to judging a laptop, one criterion has to be the most significant. It is the performance because that is the most basic thing anyone will judge any laptop on.

We took the latest models of laptops and tried to see which came up on top when it came to performance. With Ryzen being a big thing these days, we saw some really fast performers. Specifically, the ones armed with the Ryzen 4000 series of CPUs.

The latest Ryzen chips were faster than the 10th Generation Intel CPUs and are being slowly adopted more and more by brands. We are, of course, unbiased towards the manufacturer, what matters the most is the performance.

With each category in mind, we tried to determine the top performer based on the performance of each model.

Ergonomics of the Keyboard and Trackpad

Laptops are supposed to be comfortable, they are supposed to have better ergonomics. They are supposed to be used in the comfort of the bed or while you are commuting in a vehicle.

Of course, you also use them on a desk as well, but the whole point of laptops is portability. You can adjust the angle of the screen, you can take the laptop and put it closer to your face or move it further away depending on what you want to do with it.

The whole point of a laptop is that they are a more ergonomic choice for people. While a desktop does give you more options, it bounds to the fact that it is not as portable as a laptop.

So always check the keyboard, because if it isn’t good, you will not want to work on it. You can always buy a separate keyboard for the laptop but it totally ruins the point of the laptop.

Size

Size does matter when it comes to a lot of things, even when it comes to choosing a laptop. Some people go for 13-inch laptops more than the 15-inch ones, but it depends on your preference. The smaller the laptop the lesser freedom manufacturer has when it comes to adding features.

One thing is for sure though, the bigger the laptop the heavier it will be. However, it will have a bigger display, more ports and more powerful specs in it. Also, smaller laptops don’t have a lot in terms of a cooling solution. The compact space is the culprit here as well.

But smaller size does also means it will be easier to carry, light on your shoulders and lap as well.

Battery Life

If a laptop does not have a battery, it is just like a desktop and will be bound by the cord. No one likes a laptop with poor battery life, so we have decided to add the ones with sufficient enough battery life in each category.

Larger laptops do tend to have a bigger battery life, but it can depend on several factors. Like the power draw of the CPU and GPU, though another factor that affects battery life a lot is the screen resolution.

A 4K resolution means the components would require more power to push pixels on the display. This can draw out the battery life very fast and thus is another deciding factor of how long the battery life would be.

Best Asus Laptops Reviewed

Best Overall ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 The Best for Any Task When the AMD Ryzen 4000 series of mobile CPUs were launched, Zephyrus G14 was one of the first laptops to have it. It was a huge turn of events in the CPU wars between AMD and Intel and this laptop was in the middle of it all.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus might have the ROG brand on it making it a gaming laptop, but it is a very balanced laptop with high performance and an affordable price tag.

The war between AMD and Intel was escalating pretty high, with the Ryzen 3950x’s release it became official that Intel will have a tough time making a come back. But even then Intel was a bit superior, partially due to the reason that it had better gaming performance.

But the Ryzen 4000 Series of mobile CPUs seems to have been the final nail in the coffin. With this, Ryzen was officially ahead, at least as far as we compare mobile processors.

One of the first laptops to have the Ryzen 4000 series processor was none other than the Zephyrus G14. Every tech channel and tech enthusiast went haywire when the laptop came to the scene.

Now there are few other products with the Ryzen 4000 series processors. But very few are as affordable while having such high-performance.

This laptop is perfect for almost all applications, regardless of the ROG tag. Of course, it is aimed at gamers, but we feel that you can use this laptop for far more than gaming.

With a 120Hz FHD display and beautiful moonlight color scheme, this laptop is super sleek but is more powerful than any of its predecessors.

Best of all it has a far superior battery life than anything we have ever seen before. It can last up to 8-10 hours easily, even when you are gaming you can get around 5 to 6 hours. The CPU has a really low power draw even under stress testing.

Even if you are doing rendering or video editing, this laptop will easily finish all those tasks without any problems. That is the reason this laptop gets full marks, but the one complaint we have with this laptop has to be a basic one.

It does not have a webcam, now in most scenarios, that would not be a problem. But these days a webcam has become really important, with Zoom calls and video conferencing on the peak for work and school.

Though with the amount of money you will save buying this laptop on the highest config, you can afford a webcam. But then again, it wouldn’t have killed Asus to add in a webcam on this laptop.

For GPU you get the NVIDIA RTX 2060 Max-Q, in memory, you can get 16GB of RAM and the Ryzen 9 4900HS. The CPU is an 8-core and 16-thread processor and with that much core count, any task becomes easy.

What we really love about this laptop is that even in this small body, this laptop is a beast. Not to mention the visuals you can customize on the top cover of the laptop, make it amazing.

Best Gaming Laptop ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 Gaming Beast If the Zephyrus G14 had a faster refresh rate display, more SSD, per-key RGB, and more memory, it would be our best gaming laptop. But sadly that is not the case, so we had to hand out our trophy to the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17.

The Zephyrus S17 has a higher refresh rate display, more memory, and storage options along with a powerful GPU. When it comes to gaming a GPU can be the deciding factor between getting higher refresh rates or not.

So, let’s be honest, after reviewing the Zephyrus G14 with its Ryzen 9 4900HS it was hard to find a better gaming laptop. The deciding factor was none other than the GPU because let’s face it, a bigger GPU will result in better gaming performance.

So the S17 is a 17-inch laptop of the ROG Zephyrus series that is extremely powerful. It has some of the most powerful specs we have seen on a laptop to date.

The screen is a 300Hz refresh rate display, which is amazing. You can barely find monitors with that high refresh rate. But Asus being a manufacturer of monitors, it must have been easy to implement it on this laptop.

Though the resolution is FHD, we feel that it was good enough during our gaming tests. We had a really fun time playing games on this laptop. The biggest issue we had was that there is no palm rest under the keyboard.

But that is not the biggest issue if we can afford a gaming laptop this expensive. Let us talk about the hardware specs a bit, we have the 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H powering this beast.

It has a similar core count to the Ryzen 4900HS, 8-cores, and 12-threads. For memory, we have 32GB of DDR4 with 3200MHz speed, and it will need all that RAM to feed the beast of a CPU.

The highlight of the laptop is none other than the NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super, which is the second-best GPU. The title of the best GPU belongs to the RTX 2080Ti.

There is an even more premium gaming laptop from ASUS available from Asus, the ROG Mothership. But that is ridiculously expensive, priced at nearly $7000. So we had to keep it real and stick with the Zephyrus S17 as the best gaming laptop by Asus.

Best WorkStation ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 Show them that you know your business Here we have the best workstation laptop from Asus the ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 which is truly a work of art. The laptop is a mobile workstation that can chew down anything you throw at it.

So the ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 by Asus is powered by Intel Xeon Series CPU and an RTX Quadro GPU. So the performance of this workstation is top-notch.

Whether you are rendering or performing scientific simulations, you need a workstation. This workstation can be the workstation that you will need for the job. The ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 is a mobile workstation that will help you finish whatever you start.

It is armed with an RTX Quadro GPU, the one we reviewed had an RTX Quadro 3000. Quadro series of GPUs by NVIDIA are some of the most powerful workstation GPUs on the planet.

They can perform some amazingly powerful rendering tasks. And best of all, RTX cards have ray-tracing that can help in rendering tasks even further.

So the CPU we have is an Intel Xeon E-2276M, which is a 6-core and 12-thread workstation CPU. The ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 17 is the go-to laptop for professionals because of these specs.

It has 2TB PCIe SSD, 32GB of ECC DDR4 RAM, which can be expanded up to 64GB. The SSD is also set up in 1TB + 1TB PCIe NVMe 0 raid for faster and safe storage to prevent data loss.

So, workstations are typically expensive, so it is not a surprise that this mobile workstation is too. It is on the higher spectrum of pricing and will cost you around $3000.

The display is Pantone approved and it has a really sleek and smooth body. The body is also sturdy and rigid, tested by military standards. And the Nano-edge display with almost non-visible bezels justifies the $3000 you will spend on this laptop.

Best Chromebook ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Flip the Screen along with the OS The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the best ChromeOS notebooks in the market. With a 360-degree hinge for flipping the screen, the laptop is true to its namesake.

There is not a lot to say about ChromeOS other than how easy it is to use. It has a lot of restrictions compared to what Windows can give you but is still a household favorite.

The beauty of the ChromeOS lies in its simplicity and the Chromebook Flip C434 executes it perfectly. The laptop might not be the most powerful one but still has competent specs.

With an Intel Core m3-8100Y, a dual-core, and 4-threaded CPU, the laptop has multitasking functionality. It also has 4GB of RAM along with a 64GB eMMC flash storage, which is more than enough for ChromeOS.

Chromebooks are fan favorites of students and households. They are easier to use and have a bigger battery life than most laptops. They are also very affordable, so people can afford them easier.

But Asus plays it well with the ChromeOS using a touch-screen display. Along with the touch-screen, the Chromebook Flip C434 has a 360-degree hinge so that you can turn it into a tablet.

With a touch-screen and the 360-degree hinge, you can fully utilize the capabilities of the OS. So this is the perfect laptop if you want to buy one for your assignments and home.

This laptop is also pretty affordable, with this model costing you around $550 on Amazon.

Best Asus Laptop for Designers Asus ZenBook Pro Duo More Power and Screen to You When it comes to the best laptop for designers, it has to be this ZenBook Pro Duo by Asus. The thing literally has more screen so you do not get bound by just one.

What is better than a 4K resolution touch-screen display? Well, it doesn’t get any better than that, but what Asus did with the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is the answer.

So the Zenbook Pro Duo has an ace up its sleeve that makes it the envy of all the designers. It has an additional screen right below the primary 4K resolution touch-screen display.

The smaller secondary display is also a 4K touch-screen LCD instead of OLED. It has a more matt finish to it than the glossy primary screen. The reason behind it is so that it does not reflect the main screen over it.

The secondary screen diffuses the lighting from the primary display and allows for better viewing at any angle. The stylus, which is included with the laptop can be used for designing purposes on both screens.

It has an RTX 2060 GPU which can be used for gaming purposes, but this is not a gaming laptop. The GPU in this instance is used to unlock the full potential of any designing software. It also makes it an efficient video editing setup.

The CPU is also very powerful, it comes with a choice of two processors, a Core i7 and i9. The one we reviewed had the 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H a 6-core and 12-thread CPU.

With such a high core count, you would never need to worry about overburdening your laptop. You have 16GB of memory, but it can be expanded to as high as 64GB. You also have 1TB SSD which you can expand later on as well.

So the highlight of the laptop, the extra screen, can be used in a multitude of ways. You can access a shortcut menu with it, switch tabs using the secondary screen, and even increase the size of the primary display.

You can use the stylus on it to draw, jot down notes on it, the only limitation is your imagination. Lastly, the laptop with its high-end specs does end up on the expensive side.