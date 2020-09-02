Best 4K Laptops for High-Resolution Editing

You will often hear people saying that 4K resolution is kind of overkill for a laptop screen. But let’s be honest, who does not want to play their favorite games in the highest resolution available? Or edit 4K videos on a 4K panel for the most accurate results? We agree and thus made a list of the best 4K laptops for high-resolution gaming and editing.

Many people will argue about the cons, over the benefits of purchasing 4K laptops. And we do understand that there are a few drawbacks of 4K resolution over FHD. But when someone is buying their mobile computers with a 4K screen, they are already familiar with the problems.

We can take all day and discuss the pros and cons of a 4K screen. But in the end, it is the choice of the user what he wants from his display. Does he want a 4K display or does he not. Because if the buyer is satisfied with his purchase, that is what matters.

The company does not make products without having an audience for it. Because in the end, no manufacturer would want to go in a loss. Everyone company wants a profit and making something without having an audience for it looks like a loss.

The company has had plenty of feedback on which it works and develops a product. There is a wide audience out there for a 4K Laptop. That is why the company is catering to that specific audience. And we are sure most of the audience out there know about what they are purchasing.

But just to make things clear about it, we will go through a small buyer’s guide to understand the pros and cons.

Things to consider when buying a 4K Laptop

So if you have read this far, let us discuss what would you want from your 4K resolution laptop. One thing you will not get no matter what is bigger battery life. Other than that, you are also looking at a higher price and lower refresh rates.

But for a specific audience, the sacrifice is worth it. We are talking about the audience that properly uses 4K displays for what they are meant for, video editing. Editing 4K videos on a 4K laptop is much better.

So let us dive into why buying a 4K display laptop is a great idea and what do you get and not get with it.

Battery Life

So 4K display panels are massively infamous for draining battery life. Even when watching a movie or using a subscription service like Netflix, you are looking at a 2-hour battery life at most.

The experience is outstanding though, nothing better than watching movies in 4K from the comfort of a bed. But the reality is, your battery might only last only long enough to finish one movie.

Refresh Rate

One downside to having a 4K display is having to deal with a lower refresh rate. Another reason why 4K displays do not work on a gaming laptop. But Razer has come up with the first gaming laptop with a 4K display that has a 120Hz refresh rate.

But again, it does not have a huge battery life and is only present in the Razer Blade Pro. Which does make sense because the bigger the screen the more you benefit from a 4K display. But even then it’s not big enough, we would love to see a 1440p display but we all know that is not happening anytime soon.

Normally 4K resolution displays have 60Hz of refresh rate and that is common throughout any brand or manufacturer you see.

Best Case Use

If your laptop supports 4K chances are you will also have enough graphic power backing it up. Because otherwise, the machine will not be able to process 4K videos properly. If the hardware is there, then there is no better machine for 4K video editing than this.

We believe, that the best case use of a 4K display has to be video and photo editing. If you are someone who processes and works on 4K videos and pictures, then this is the best thing for you.

It can be a portable work station for such an audience.

Best 4K Laptops for High-Resolution Editing

Best Overall Dell XPS 15 Bezel Free 4K Display The all-new Dell XPS series of laptops has gotten the attention of everyone with its bezel-free display. The XPS 15 is supposedly crowned the best of best laptops due to its solid build, 4K display, and powerful hardware.

We have reviewed this laptop before as well, it is literally an editor’s dream. The amazing 4K display just adds to the accomplishments that Dell has made with these laptops.

So we are now at a time when laptops are thinner than novel books. But one thing that was always a problem until the new XPS series of laptops arrived, is bezels.

The edges have narrowed down quite a lot in the last few generations of laptops. But they were not quite gone, specifically, that big chin underneath the display was always there and hogging space.

Usually, the chin is the space for a laptop to show off its brand name. It has been there for far too long. Dell took the next step by eliminating even that and all you get is an almost bezel-free display.

Of course, you are not getting rid of bezels 100% yet. But having more than 90% display is something that no other laptop has achieved before. Specifically something as good as the Dell XPS laptop which has been the go-to for editors and content creators.

Now, this laptop is what we call truly worthy of a 4K display panel. Since it has more room for display by eliminating the chin you can enjoy the 4K goodness even more.

But that is not the only thing the Dell XPS 15 is good for. It is packing some powerful heat with a 10th Generation Intel CPU and dedicated GPU.

Having a dedicated GPU is essential if you want to process 4K videos and edit them. And Dell understands that, so the laptop includes a GTX 1650Ti which can more than easily power the 4K panel to its max potential.

There is also the option to choose between 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H or the i7-10875H. Both are competitive and strong CPUs, one having 6-cores, 12-threads, and the other having 8-cores, 16-threads.

On Dell’s official website, there is a $100 difference between the CPUs. So a higher core count for $100 is not that bad a deal, but the overall price of the laptop might make you consider otherwise.

Because the Dell XPS 15 does not come cheap, the 4K display model will cost you over $2000 easily. The overall price for the laptop with 4K display, 16GB of RAM, the Core i7-10750H, and 512GB of SSD is $2300 on Dell’s official website.

You might find it a bit cheaper or more expensive depending on where you buy it from. But you are paying a premium price for the laptop either way.

But the performance and the bezel-free 4K display is worth the price tag.

Best Premium ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro 15 Power to Create in 4K Powered by RTX Quadro series of GPUs, the ProArt laptops are pretty much high-end and premium products. The StudioBook 15 is somewhere in the more reasonable ranged pricing.

So ASUS launched the ProArt series of products aimed at professionals on the art side. We are talking about animators and CGI artists because this laptop packs quite the powerful specs.

You wouldn’t be surprised to hear, that this isn’t the most expensive ProArt laptop. The most expensive one is StudioBook One which costs 10 Grands, yes, $10,000.

You are probably wondering, what is so special about that laptop that costs $10,000. Well, it follows in the footsteps of Mothership which was the most expensive thing we had seen. Also, it has the most powerful Quadro RTX GPU in a laptop to date, the Quadro RTX 6000.

But that is just an absolutely expensive laptop that only a selected few will purchase. The StudioBook 15 though, is somewhat reasonable, and it still has powerful specs.

It is good enough for most professionals in our opinion. The Quadro RTX 5000 GPU in this laptop will more than happily power up your creations. And the best part of all is the 4K display that is Pantone validated for Delta E <1. 5 color accuracy.

That is almost real life-like color accuracy right there. What more do you want from a 4K display other than high brightness and almost true to life color accuracy? This thing right here is a video creator’s dream.

Let us talk about specs here, we already went through the powerful GPU the laptop has. For CPU we have the Intel Core i7-9750H, a 6-core, 12-thread CPU that can clock up to 4.50GHz.

The 16GB of Graphical VRAM on the Quadro RTX 5000 paired with that much horsepower means anything is possible. ASUS really pulls no punches with the new ProArt line of products here.

You also get 48GB of DDR4 memory along with 2TB of NVMe SSD storage. And now for the price, the laptop is pretty expensive, but not out of reach. It will cost you around $3900-$4000 depending on the source of purchase.

For the most part, this laptop has all the needs and is ideal for creators. Also if you get too bored doing work, you can always play some games on this laptop as well. With the firepower the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 15 is packing, any game will run on ultra without issues.

Best Budget Razer Blade Stealth 13 An Ultrabook that Games The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a gaming ultrabook that sports a 4K display. The 13-inch laptop might not justify its use as a 4K gaming laptop, but there is more than one use for such a device.

Now earlier we did say that the smaller the screen, the more useless 4K resolution is on it. But that does not mean that a portable working laptop is a bad idea, even if its branded as a gaming one.

If you are thinking that you might have landed on the best portable gaming solution, you might want to reconsider your opinion. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 on its own is a powerful gaming machine.

Adding on a 4K display to it would make it a great gaming laptop right? Well, on such a small display it’s wasted on gaming. Instead, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 could be a really portable editor station.

Editing videos and pictures on the 4K display of this laptop are going to be helpful. Specifically when you need something as portable as a 13-inch system.

So this laptop has integrated and discrete GPUs both. The laptop switches between the NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti and the integrated Iris Plus Graphics from Intel 10th Generation Core i7 to preserve power.

The Intel Core i7-1065G7 installed in this laptop is a 4-core, 8-thread CPU. It clocks at 1.30GHz up to 3.90GHz, but the main highlight is the Iris Plus Graphics. The Iris Plus Graphics can handle small graphical loads really saving battery life.

And for a 4K display, you need to save all the battery you can from any source possible. The 16GB of RAM is soldered on to the motherboard so you only get that much. It is set in a dual-channel for faster performance.

You also get 512GB of SSD, for faster booting and loading times. This is especially helpful when you are loading big files for editing. Also one of the best things about the Razer Blade laptops is its beautiful aluminum body.

The laptops are created from a single block of aluminum. So they are really beautifully made without any seams whatsoever. The laptop costs about $1900 on Amazon and BestBuy.

4 – GIGABYTE AERO 17 HDR

Now here is a laptop that we really liked and enjoyed playing games on. The Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR is one of the best gaming laptops with a 4K display that is more than just for gaming.

The laptop has a price tag of around $3000 making it quite expensive. The laptop really benefits from a 4K display thanks to its larger size.

Also, this laptop does 4K right by having a better battery life than most 4K laptops out there. Because some laptops only last for about 2-hours of battery even during normal workloads let alone gaming.

You can get better battery life than most laptops while gaming on this laptop. Also, the 4K display is Vesa certified HDR400 and Pantone Certified color accuracy. The laptop has some really decent display, with true to life colors.

You can never go wrong with that kind of a display while editing photos and videos. And having that size just makes it easier, because let’s face it, you cannot enjoy a 4K display on a 13-inch laptop. Even on a 15-inch laptop, it feels like overkill.

But 17 seems reasonable enough, and we appreciate Gigabyte putting a hefty battery in it to last long. This laptop has a firm body, good thermals, per-key RGB lit keyboard, and has a great sound.

Our model of the Aero 17 HDR had an NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super along with an Intel 10th Generation Core i7-10750H. That is basically one of the best combinations of CPU and GPU, with the GPU being a Max-Q model for lower power consumption.

The 6-core, 12-thread CPU just rips through any task you throw at it, doing it without any problems. You get 1TB SSD for faster loading of games and 32GB of DDR4 memory to feed that beastly CPU.

Lastly, we really love the laptop, but it is pretty expensive compared to last year’s model.

5 – Razer Blade Pro 17

We already reviewed a Razer laptop earlier, but this one is better. The reason why it is better is because of it being one of the first gaming laptops to feature a 4K 120Hz refresh rate display. This makes the Razer Blade Pro 17 unique in its own right.

The laptop is huge in size, and as usual, it has the Razer finishing, thanks to being carved out of a single aluminum block. But because of that reason, Razer laptops are pretty durable and do not have a lot in terms of flex on their body.

One thing we really do appreciate about Razer though is the RGB. Nobody does RGB as Razer does it, and we have said this before as well. The per-key RGB is just beautiful.

Having one of the most powerful GPUs, the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q model, the Razer Blade 17 pro really is a machine that can utilize the 4K potential to the max. This makes it an effective machine for not only gaming but for work as well.

You can really shred some rendering tasks on this thing without issues. Also, the thermals on this laptop are not an issue in the least. This laptop uses advanced vapor chamber cooling instead of the traditional heat pipe method.

This mechanism is what allows the Razer Blade 17 Pro to have an RTX 2080 Super Max-Q without thermal problems. The laptop also has an equally powerful CPU to pair up with the GPU, an Intel Core i7-10875H. That is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU that clocks on speeds as high as 5.0GHz.

Without having a convenient cooling solution like that, you would never be able to reach the max potential of both the CPU and GPU without hitting thermal throttling.

But we do feel that compared to other laptops with the same specs do hit a higher benchmark score with way worse thermals though. On the other hand, the Razer Blade 17 Pro stays cool but with the sacrifice of a little performance.

This just extends the life of the CPU and GPU installed in the laptop and we feel its a worthy trade-off. This laptop though is super expensive. It is not as expensive as the ASUS ProArt StudioBook 15 though, so this laptop can be an alternative in case you can’t find that one.

But primarily this laptop is for gaming and we loved playing games on this laptop. The 4K resolution made playing games like Far Cry 5 a much more exotic experience.

We were getting not enough FPS at 4K though, we were limited at around 71 FPS max on Far Cry 5. It was a similar case on many other titles as well, but if you drop the quality to high you might get better performance. Similarly dropping to 1440p also gave us a great performance in terms of gaming as well.

This laptop is super expensive, and there are other cheaper options available. But if you are a fan of the Razer brand, this is the best they are giving out at the moment.