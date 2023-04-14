Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon Gets Rated In Korea

Announced at last year’s Game Awards, Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon is From Software’s return to some of its roots. Now, the game has gotten a rating in Korea, so it likely won’t be too much longer before it’s rated in other countries, too.

The Armored Core games are a series of mecha-based action games, where players take control of heavily armed giant robots in war-devastated futures on Earth. Fires of Rubicon departs from this slightly, as the setting is now the planet of Rubicon 3, devastated by a massive cataclysm.

The Korean Game Content Rating Classification Committee has rated the game to be a “12”, meaning that it’s suitable for gamers twelve and up, for “mild violence” that includes explosions and the use of weapons. Previous Armored Core games have also been rated similarly, with the ESRB putting them at a T rating, for teens.

The last mainline Armored Core game, Armored Core 5, came out all the way back in 2012, for the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. Since then, From Software has migrated mostly to a more RPG-focused studio, with Demon’s Souls, the Dark Souls games, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring forging a new identity for it.

However, From Software going back to Armored Core will hopefully mean a resurgence in the series after over ten years. With the experience the studio has gained developing other studios, we’ll hopefully get an Armored Core game better than any of the games before it.

Armored Core 6 is slated to be coming out this year, though we don’t have an official release date yet. We do, however, know that it will be releasing for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and PC. Hopefully, sometime this year we’ll get a new trailer where From Software will give us a more concrete release date.