Armored Core 6 Key Art Spotted on Xbox Store

After Elden Ring, all eyes are now set on the next FromSoftware game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. However, the game has no official release date yet but that could change soon.

Recently, a Korean rating for Armored Core 6 was spotted indicating that the game could be close to a release date. Now, a key art seems to have been unearthed thanks to Xbox Store. The image, which seems to be the key art for the game was shared on reddit.

Seeing the image, fans have boarded the hype train again and now everyone wants to know about the official release date. Will Armored Core 6 release in 2023? Well, there was a report by an insider claiming that the release is expected in September-October.

Considering the Korean rating and now this Key Art, A September-October 2023 release date does seem viable. But again, until anything is confirmed officially, we should keep our hopes and excitement in check.

After a lot of speculation, Armored Core VI was officially revealed in December 2022. The reveal trailer, at the time of writing has 4.7M views which gives us an idea about how popular the game is and how eager fans are for its release.

Bandai Namco will be publishing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon just like Elden Ring and considering the track record of FromSoftware, Bandai Namco will be looking for another massive hit.

As for the art itself, it reminds me of Titanfall. Ofcourse, we are not sure if it will be the final key art for the game or just a placeholder for the time being. Hopefully, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will have some official updates for us soon and we will have a 2023 release date for Armored Core 6. Until then, all we can do is the relish the upcoming big releases like Dead Island 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Final Fantasy 16 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There is plenty to look forward to in 2023 already.