ARK Genesis Volcanic Biome Glitch Locations Guide

You will find a lot of Glitches in the Volcanic Biome of Ark Genesis. Fixing them here is the same as any other Biome. You can use HLN-A to fix them; in return, you will get rewards like XP and Hexagons. This guide will cover all the locations where you can find Glitches in the Volcanic Biome of Ark Genesis.

ARK Genesis volcanic biome glitch locations

The story glitch locations can be unlocked in any order. There are 8 story note glitches. The map below covers all the locations where you can find the Glitches in Volcano Biome.

Location #1

This glitch location is present on the ground between some trees. It is located at Latitude 17.2 and Longitude 87.9.

Location #2

This glitch location is present on the hill of a volcano. It is located at Latitude 37.3 and Longitude 86.2.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on the edge of a cliff. It is located at Latitude 28.5 and Longitude 80.5.

Location #4

This glitch location is present on the edge of a pond of lava. It is located at Latitude 17.0 and Longitude 71.2.

Location #5

This glitch location is present near the side of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 48.3 and Longitude 73.5.

Location #6

This glitch location is present on a big rock on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 41.5 and Longitude 75.9.

Location #7

This glitch location is present on the edge of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 36.7 and Longitude 72.3.

Location #8

This glitch location is present on the side of a mountain slope. It is located at Latitude 28.2 and Longitude 73.9.

Volcanic lore

There are a total of 7 Volcanic Lore glitch locations.

Location #1

This glitch location is present in a small area in the pond. It is located at Latitude 44.5 and Longitude 85.5.

Location #2

This glitch location is present in a cave inside a volcanic mountain. It is located at Latitude 26.8 and Longitude 77.1.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on a small land in the river. It is located at Latitude 47.4 and Longitude 66.7.

Location #4

This glitch location is present on the side of a mountain slope. It is located at Latitude 35.6 and Longitude 77.4.

Location #5

This glitch location is present between a waterfall and a rock. It is located at Latitude 27.9 and Longitude 66.7.

Location #6

This glitch location is present on the edge of a pond of lava. It is located at Latitude 25.2 and Longitude 77.2.

Location #7

This glitch location is present on the ground between some rocks. It is located at Latitude 12.4 and Longitude 76.2.

Tidbit glitch locations

There are a total of 15 tidbit glitch discoveries in the Volcanic Biome.

Location #1

This glitch location is present on a ledge near the flowing lava. It is located at Latitude 43.2 and Longitude 80.6.

Location #2

This glitch location is present on the ground in muddy water. It is located at Latitude 43.6 and Longitude 76.1.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on a ledge of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 21.8 and Longitude 69.2.

Location #4

This glitch location is present inside a cave having many crystals. It is located at Latitude 28.1 and Longitude 80.2.

Location #5

This glitch location is present on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 42.7 and Longitude 73.6.

Location #6

This glitch location is present on the ground beside some flowing lava. It is located at Latitude 33.0 and Longitude 66.9.

Location #7

This glitch location is present on a mountainside. It is located at Latitude 35.0 and Longitude 86.4.

Location #8

Location #9

This glitch location is present on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 19.8 and Longitude 72.8.

Location #10

This glitch location is present on a ledge of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 21.1 and Longitude 85.3.

Location #11

This glitch location is present on a rock surrounded by lava. It is located at Latitude 40.7 and Longitude 73.6.

Location #12

This glitch location is present just under a rock ledge on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 42.2 and Longitude 67.8.

Location #13

This glitch location is present inside a cave having many crystals. It is located at Latitude 30.9 and Longitude 81.

Location #14

This glitch location is present on the ground between some muddy puddles. It is located at Latitude 13.6 and Longitude 87.1.

Location #15

This glitch location is present on a mountain ledge. It is located at Latitude 22.2 and Longitude 69.7