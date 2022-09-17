Ark Genesis Shell Fragment Locations Guide

Shell Fragments are a rare resource in Ark Genesis. You can use Shell Fragment for a lot of purposes in the game. This Ark Genesis guide consists of all the details which will help you find and use Shell Fragment including a link that takes you to our Megachelon taming guide.

Where to find Shell Fragments in Ark Genesis

Shell Fragment’s primary purpose is crafting. It can be used to craft a lot of other items which include Chitin, Megachelon Platform Saddle, Wood Ocean Platform, Araneo Saddle, Argentavis Saddle, Blood Extraction Syringe, Cementing Paste, Gacha Saddle, Gasbags Saddle, Kaprosuchus Saddle, Lymantria Saddle, Managarmr Saddle, Pelagornis Saddle, Pteranodon Saddle, SCUBA Flippers, Silencer Attachment, Snow Owl Saddle, and Velonasaur Saddle.

Shell Fragment also serves as a replacement for Chitin. So, if you don’t have enough Chitin, you can use Shell Fragment as a replacement. You can also blend Shell fragments with chitin in an Industrial Grinder.

Finding Shell Fragment can be found very easily in Ark Genesis Part 1. If you want to find Shell Fragment, you must kill Megachelon. The Megachelon is located in Ark: Genesis’ new ocean biome, which can be teleported to by using HLNA. Their size makes them easy to spot when they spawn, though you may have to search the waters a bit for them. Their massive shells let them breach the surface occasionally.

To craft Shell Fragment, start hitting Megachelon with a weapon. We prefer a hatchet. Once you equip this weapon and find Megachelon begin with approaching this creature. Once you are near, start hitting Megachelon repeatedly. You’ll keep on gaining Shell Fragments upon hitting this creature repeatedly.