Santiago Explorer Notes are just like many other Explorer Notes you find in Ark Genesis Part 2. Collecting it has different benefits, like buffs and XP.

This Ark Genesis Part 2 Explorer notes guide will take you through the locations of all Santiago Explorer Notes.

Ark Genesis: part 2 Santiago explorer notes locations

The Santiago in Ark Genesis part 2 is a clone of the original Santiago. He has left some Explorer Notes in Part 2 of Ark Genesis.

You will get 100 XP for collecting each note and a buff that lasts for 10 minutes. Collecting more notes within the designated time will multiply the buff.

The amount of XP you get for collecting the Explorer Notes is doubled during this buff. Below you will find coordinates of all the Santiago Explorer Notes in Part 2 of Ark Genesis.

Location #1

Latitude: 18

Longitude: 40

Location #2

Latitude: 20

Longitude: 31

Location #3

Latitude: 28

Longitude: 32

Location #4

Latitude: 22

Longitude: 27

Location #5

Latitude: 28

Longitude: 23

Location #6

Latitude: 19

Longitude: 12

Location #7

Latitude: 24

Longitude: 15

Location #8

Latitude: 30

Longitude: 12

Location #9

Latitude: 38

Longitude: 10

Location #10

Latitude: 32

Longitude: 20

Location #11

Latitude: 36

Longitude: 17

Location #12

Latitude: 39

Longitude: 22

Location #13

Latitude: 44

Longitude: 10

Location #14

Latitude: 45

Longitude: 20

Location #15

Latitude: 40

Longitude: 30

Location #16

Latitude: 45

Longitude: 37

Location #17

Latitude: 55

Longitude: 41

Location #18

Latitude: 57

Longitude: 31

Location #19

Latitude: 50

Longitude: 24

Location #20

Latitude: 56

Longitude: 19

Location #21

Latitude: 66

Longitude: 25

Location #22

Latitude: 64

Longitude: 21

Location #23

Latitude: 66

Longitude: 15

Location #24

Latitude: 49

Longitude: 10

Location #25

Latitude: 60

Longitude: 7

Location #26

Latitude: 69

Longitude: 10

Location #27

Latitude: 77

Longitude: 6

Location #28

Latitude: 79

Longitude: 20

Location #29

Latitude: 81

Longitude: 31

Location #30