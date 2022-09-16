Ark Genesis Salt Deposit Locations

In addition to Salt and Preserving Salt, there is Raw Salt as well in Ark Genesis. Raw Salt is utilized to produce Preserving Salt. If you want to know all about Salt Deposit locations in Ark Genesis Part 1, you have come to the right place.

This guide will cover all of your questions related to Salt Deposit farming locations in Ark Genesis Part 1 and talk about its uses as well.

Ark Genesis salt deposit farming locations

The majority of raw salt is obtained from salt deposits that take the shape of dinosaur bones and salt pillars. These reserves will spontaneously emerge in specific spots in the world, similar to other sites where individuals may travel to collect particular materials.

It may also be extracted from tiny fossils on the surface using a pickaxe or perhaps an axe. A Gacha is an additional option for the gamer to farm Raw Salt.

All Salt Deposit Farming locations in Ark Genesis are marked on the map below:

Location #1

Go to the following coordinates to farm Salt Deposit:

28 LAT

59 LON

Location #2

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm Salt Deposit

LAT

46 LON

Location #3

Salt deposits can be farmed at the following coordinates:

28 LAT

46 LON

Location #4

Go to the following coordinates to farm Salt Deposit: