Ark Genesis: Part 2 Gabriel Explorer Notes Locations

By Arslan Shah

Gabriel is a Gold Rush miner, and you can find his Explorer notes in Ark Genesis: Part 2. With these notes, you will find out about the background story of Arks.

This Gabriel Explorer notes guide will tell you about the locations of all his notes that you can find in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Ark Genesis: part 2 Gabriel Explorer Notes locations

You will earn 100 XP for collecting Explorer Notes in Ark Genesis. Below you will find coordinates of all locations where you can find Gabriel Explorer Notes in Ark Genesis Part 2.

Location #1

Latitude: 24

Longitude: 9

Location #2

Latitude: 22

Longitude: 20

Location #3

Latitude: 21

Longitude: 21

Location #4

Latitude: 34

Longitude: 29

Location #5

Latitude: 25

Longitude: 35

Location #6

Latitude: 35

Longitude: 42

Location #7

Latitude: 46

Longitude: 47

Location #8

Latitude: 40

Longitude: 44

Location #9

Latitude: 24

Longitude: 44

Location #10

Latitude: 52

Longitude: 17

Location #11

Latitude: 55

Longitude: 42

Location #12

Latitude: 57

Longitude: 28

Location #13

Latitude: 43

Longitude: 70

Location #14

Latitude: 73

Longitude: 14

Location #15

Latitude: 65

Longitude: 23

Location #16

Latitude: 67

Longitude: 31

Location #17

Latitude: 74

Longitude: 36

Location #18

Latitude: 72

Longitude: 40

Location #19

Latitude: 80

Longitude: 92

Location #20

Latitude: 72

Longitude: 65

Location #21

Latitude: 67

Longitude: 67

Location #22

Latitude: 58

Longitude: 76

Location #23

Latitude: 65

Longitude: 82

Location #24

Latitude: 48

Longitude: 69

Location #25

Latitude: 48

Longitude: 79

Location #26

Latitude: 66

Longitude: 76

Location #27

Latitude: 49

Longitude: 90

Location #28

Latitude: 45

Longitude: 89

Location #29

Latitude: 45

Longitude: 83

Location #30

Latitude: 41

Longitude: 77

Location #31

Latitude: 35

Longitude: 70

Location #32

Latitude: 36

Longitude: 61

Location #33

Latitude: 31

Longitude: 61

Location #34

Latitude: 24

Longitude: 76

Location #35

Latitude: 24

Longitude: 91

Location #36

Latitude: 32

Longitude: 94

